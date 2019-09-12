NFL Week 2 Expert Picks Against the Spread

After a crazy opening slate this past weekend, we have a very intriguing Week 2 slate in the NFL, including one game featuring a historic spread. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season.

Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor



Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical

Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist





Season-long standings

Meyer: 9-6-1

Gramling 7-8-1

Traina 7-8-1

Feldman 6-9-1









Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills (-2) at New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5)

New England Patriots (-18.5) at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Washington Redskins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3)

Kansas City Chiefs (-8) at Oakland Raiders

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Chicago Bears (-2) at Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at New York Jets