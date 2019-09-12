NFL Week 2 Expert Picks Against the Spread
After a crazy opening slate this past weekend, we have a very intriguing Week 2 slate in the NFL, including one game featuring a historic spread. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season.
Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical
Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist
Season-long standings
Meyer: 9-6-1
Gramling 7-8-1
Traina 7-8-1
Feldman 6-9-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6.5)
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3)
Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills (-2) at New York Giants
Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (-13.5)
New England Patriots (-18.5) at Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at Washington Redskins
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-8.5)
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1)
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-3)
Kansas City Chiefs (-8) at Oakland Raiders
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams (-3)
Chicago Bears (-2) at Denver Broncos
Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns (-2.5) at New York Jets