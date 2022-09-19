NFL Week 2 drip check: Derrick Henry's global getup, Trevor Lawrence goes for comfy chic

Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Each week in the NFL is an opportunity for players to make a statement on and off the field. The league has lifted uniform rules so teams can have alternate helmets and a variety of colors for their jerseys.

But before the game, player arrivals have become catwalks of their own. This includes players showing up in outfits and accessories meant to turn heads. Some go big like Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, wearing top of the line suits and designer sneakers. While others take a more subtle approach to their game day fit, such as Seattle Seahawks lineman Poona Ford who — instead of going aspirational — went inspirational, donning a T-shirt with a powerful message.

The beauty of it is that anyone can look good, feel good and play good. Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox showed up to the Philadelphia Eagles' Monday Night game walking confidently in a light yellow ensemble, which had ESPN's Monday Night Countdown crew hooting and hollering.

"Don't ever tell me that you can't be 300 pounds and sexy," Booger McFarland said. "You can do it!"

Here's the Drip Check for Week 2 of the NFL:

Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry showed up with the swag for the Monday Night matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He opted for Louis Vuitton head to toe. His breezy shirt and pants set featured the label's signature blossom print and a touch of geography. The running back pulled out the purple from the mountains on the outfit with his matching Millionaires shades. He topped it off with a purple and black baseball cap that read "Malletier," a reminder of the fashion house's origins as a luggage maker.

Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is having fun so far this season, taking time to play rock, paper, scissors with fans after the season opener, but he showed up to the Dallas Cowboys home game against the Cincinnati Bengals ready for business. His dark double breasted suit with a grid pattern paired with dark shades and leather Chelsea boots said, "Don't mess with me."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

Mecole Hardman Jr.

This is one you have to look closely at to fully appreciate each layer of greatness. The Kansas City Chiefs posted a video of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. showing off a graphic t-shirt, paying homage to Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The gesture to a teammate is charming. But what's really great is Hardman's jersey, a tribute to Aaliyah featuring the late pop star in her iconic Tommy Hilfiger bandeau top.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow boarded the team plane to Dallas wearing a burgundy grid-patterned jacket with burgundy pants and the Jordan 1 Bordeaux sneakers. While the pants are a little wrinkled and regular, the gray and black Louis Vuitton duffel bag reminded the haters he's still Joey B.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

Micheal Clemons

New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons might be a rookie, but he arrived to the game against the Cleveland Browns with an outfit that said grown. He tucked a dark button-up into gray slacks with a simple belt. A gray panama hat and single gold chain finished off the look.

Kwity Paye

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye went all purple for his game day fit. He chose a lavender lapel-less jacket with matching pants. The Nike SB Purple Lobster sneakers are the icing on the cake. Is it obnoxious? Yes. Is it great? Yes.

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has been a fan of adidas for quite a while now. He signed with the athletic company in 2021 prior to getting drafted No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now that he's making the big bucks, he can show off the Three Stripes' collaboration with Gucci. On Sunday, the quarterback opted for a purple and red bowling shirt that featured both brands' logos in an interlocking pattern. Très chic.

Poona Ford

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford took the opportunity to share an important message with fans as he entered Levi's Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers. His black T-shirt said, "Mental Health is Real" and provided a faux number with a reminder of what's important in life: 1-800-CHECK-ON-YOUR-DAWGS

Donte Jackson

If anyone did, Donte Jackson brought the drip. He showed up to the Carolina Panthers game against the New York Giants in a well-tailored maroon suit with white pinstripes. He wore Christian Louboutin sneakers (that's right, red bottoms) and a casual coffee in his hand. The tortoise shell shades were classy and his hair was wrapped in a loose bun that served as the crown fit for a king.

Xavier McKinney

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney channeled Michael Jackson with his game day fit. He wore a double breasted jacket with flared pants that swayed when he walked. All he needed was the floor to light up under each step.

Zamir White

Birthday boy Zamir White showed up to Allegiant Stadium ready for business. The Las Vegas Raiders running back wore a silver Prada snap-up bowling shirt with his lightning bolt chain on top, a nod to his nickname, Zeus. Black jeans and a pair of fierce rectangular shades completed the look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders)

Marquise Goodwin

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was flying high off the team's upset victory Monday and stepped into Levi's Stadium wearing a gray Louis Vuitton tracksuit with checkerboard accents. It's the popular jacket-and-shorts combo that sometimes looks awkward (see Ezekiel Elliott), but the nine-year veteran pulled off very well. The white sunglasses gave it a modern edge and the blue bags gave a pop of color.

Sterling Shepard

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard knows when to let the sneakers lead his game day outfit. He selected a pair of black Rick Owens high-top sneakers with the laces wrapped around the ankles. He chose a black leather button-up cargo shirt, a graphic T-shirt underneath and baggy shorts with long drawstrings a la Fear of God as everything flawlessly tied together.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by New York Giants (@nygiants)

Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan stole the show. It wasn't that his outfit was necessarily striking. He wore a simple white blousy button-up that showcased his gold chains with a pair of black shorts. His Fu Manchu mustache was a statement. But prior to the game, he made sure to show off his family, the ultimate accessory that money can't buy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 2 fashion: Best-dressed players around the league

Latest Stories

  • One dreadful play tells all about Seahawks’ QB situation and offense in ugly loss at 49ers

    Third running back DeeJay Dallas throwing a pass after a rookie in his first game took a direct snap in the red zone? Twice? Yes.

  • Here's 1 Reason Why 'Bachelorette' Rachel May Have Been Upset At The Finale

    Reality Steve dropped all the spoilers for Gabby and Rachel's season of 'The Bachelorette.' Here's who wins this season, and who gets engaged at the end.

  • Queen's Imperial crown: How much is it worth and will King Charles wear it?

    The crown has been placed atop the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall for four days, where she has been lying-in-state until her funeral on Monday.

  • Deion Sanders should be the No. 1 college coaching candidate in the country ... starting with Arizona State

    Arizona State has been looking for someone to kickstart its football program. Why not Deion Sanders?

  • Steelers, Mitchell Trubisky already hearing Kenny Pickett chants — and for good reason

    There are multiple problems with Pittsburgh's offense. But a lot of it falls on Trubisky, who's struggling to move the ball — and has a first-round pick waiting in the wings.

  • Who is Sumner Stroh? Model accuses Adam Levine of having alleged affair

    An Instagram model claimed she had an affair with a famous married singer.

  • O-line woes continue for Bengals, who fall in 0-2 hole

    Some of the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive shortcomings seem all too familiar. The offensive line is struggling to protect Joe Burrow. The issues were there early last season, and again during this year's opener, which the Bengals lost 23-20 in overtime to Pittsburgh.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis