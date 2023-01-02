NFL Week 18: Packers to host Lions on 'Sunday Night Football' with playoff berth at stake

The full Week 18 schedule is here

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read

The regular season will officially wrap up at Lambeau Field.

The NFL released times for its Week 18 games on Monday afternoon. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will conclude the regular season on Sunday night when they host the Detroit Lions in what will be a critical game for both teams with a playoff berth on the line.

If Rodgers and the Packers can beat the Lions, they’ll take the last wild-card spot in the NFC. If the Lions, who are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, can win and the Seahawks lose earlier in the day, Detroit is in.

The only game still to be determined for Sunday is the Baltimore Ravens' matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the game will be played at 1 p.m. ET next week. If the Bills win, the game will be held in the late window.

The Packers-Lions game isn't the only one with playoff implications on Sunday. The NFC East is still up for grabs between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Eagles win and the Cowboys lose, they will win the division and take the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If the Eagles lose, seeding in the NFC gets complicated. Both NFC East games are set for a 4:25 p.m. ET start.

The New England Patriots have to win on Sunday in Buffalo to reach the playoffs. If they lose, the Dolphins will have to beat the New York Jets to earn a spot in the postseason. Both of those games are in the 1 p.m ET window.

The league already announced its two Saturday night games. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Raiders first in Las Vegas. That game will be followed by the Tennessee Titans’ matchup against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

The AFC South matchup will decide the division and secure a playoff spot for one of the two teams. The Titans, who have lost six straight, will be led by Josh Dobbs once again. The Jaguars, who have won five of their last six, are trying to win the division and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

For a more in-depth look at all of the playoff scenarios headed into Week 18, click here.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will wrap up the regular season on Sunday night against the Lions. (AP/Jeffrey Phelps)

Full Week 18 schedule

All times ET

Saturday, Jan. 7

Chiefs at Raiders | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN

Titans at Jaguars | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Jan. 8

Texans at Colts | 1 p.m. | CBS

Vikings at Bears | 1 p.m. | Fox

Buccaneers at Falcons | 1 p.m. | Fox

Browns at Steelers | 1 p.m. | CBS

Jets at Dolphins | 1 p.m. | Fox

Patriots at Bills | 1 p.m. | CBS

Panthers at Saints | 1 p.m. | Fox

Ravens at Bengals | 1 p.m./4:25 p.m.* | CBS

Cowboys at Commanders | 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Rams at Seahawks | 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Cardinals at 49ers | 4:25 p.m. | Fox

Giants at Eagles | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Chargers at Broncos | 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Lions at Packers | 8:20 p.m. | NBC

*Start time determined by 'Monday Night Football' result

