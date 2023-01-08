NFL Week 18: Latest scores, schedule, odds, TV info

The NFL has reached its regular-season finale. It’s been a whirlwind 2022 campaign for several teams within the league. Week 18 offers a chance to evaluate and reset for the upcoming months.

All 32 teams will be in action this weekend. There is a lot to be decided as the NFL playoffs will be finalized on Sunday night.

On Saturday, the Jaguars locked up the AFC South with a narrow 20-16 win over the Titans, while the Chiefs earned the AFC's No. 1 seed with a 31-13 rout of the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles need a win Sunday to secure the NFC East and a first-round bye.

The NFL wild card race is little murky.

Three AFC teams could claim the final wild-card spot. Those teams include the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. The NFC could see either the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers claim the last final playoff position.

The Lions defeated the Packers, 15-9, in their previous meeting on Nov. 6.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 18 action around the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 13

Briefly: The Chiefs had full control of the game en route to a decisive victory that yielded them the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was 18 for 26 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown in the win. Isiah Pacheco, Ronald Jones II and Kadarius Toney all scored rushing touchdowns for Kansas City.

One highlight to know: The touchdown was called back, but the Chiefs deployed a spinning huddle that led to a wildcat snap and horizontal passing play.

The Chiefs really hit the “Ring-Around-The-Rosie” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yt6VlT6HVd — ESPN (@espn) January 7, 2023

Next up: The Chiefs received a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Raiders were already eliminated from postseason contention.

Jacksonville Jaguars 20, Tennessee Titans 16

Briefly: Defense was the story of this de-facto AFC South championship game that netted the Jaguars their first playoff berth since 2017 and their fourth division title in franchise history. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was solid, but the Jacksonville offense left some opportunities out on the field. Instead, it was the defense that sealed the game — and a trip to the postseason — for the Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Titans ended the season with seven straight losses.

One highlight to know: Titans QB Josh Dobbs lost a fumble with Jaguars defender Josh Allen collected the loose fumble and returned it for a touchdown that gave Jacksonville a lead it would not relinquish.

Up next: The Jaguars won the AFC South and claimed the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Titans were eliminated with the loss.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Dolphins face a must-win scenario on Sunday, also needing to get some help from their divisional mates. The Dolphins are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak. This is the last chance to reverse course and salvage the season. The Jets would love to play spoiler and snap a five-game losing streak of their own. Can Dolphins rookie Skylar Thompson pilot the Dolphins to the postseason?

Playoff scenario: The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win and New England Patriots loss.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: It’s been an emotional week for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. The Bills got good news that Hamlin is recovering and making positive strides. Buffalo will look to win one for Hamlin on Sunday. The Patriots face a must-win scenario to secure their playoff hopes. New England can lock up the final AFC Wild Card spot with a victory.

Playoff scenario: The Bills can clinch homefield advantage with a win and Kansas City Chiefs loss. The Patriots have multiple ways to make the playoffs. The simplest way is to defeat the Bills.

Atlanta Falcons 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17

Briefly: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder threw for a pair of touchdowns as Atlanta took down its division rival by a two-touchdown margin in the regular-season finale. The Buccaneers, who already clinched the NFC South, elected to rest some of their starters throughout the game. Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier had 24 rushes for 135 yards.

One highlight to know: Ridder found Olamide Zaccheaus for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Falcons a third-quarter lead it would not relinquish.

Throw it where they ain't, TD @LlamaDay



📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/JtqYB7wDip — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2023

Up next: The Buccaneers previously clinched the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Falcons had already been eliminated.

Minnesota Vikings 29, Chicago Bears 13

Briefly: Kirk Cousins and the Vikings rolled over a Bears team without many of its starters, including standout second-year QB Justin Fields. The shorthanded Bears struggled to produce much of anything on offense and finished a disappointing season on a down note.

One highlight to know: Cousins found wide receiver Adam Thielen for a 4-yard touchdown to open the game's scoring.

Next up: Minnesota had already clinched the NFC North and one of the conference's top four seeds in the playoffs. The Bears were previously eliminated.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: Both teams are in the playoffs. However, this game will impact playoff seeding with a twist. The Bengals are AFC North champions but could be forced to play a wild card game on the road next week. The Ravens would need to win on Sunday and get some help in the form of a Los Angeles Chargers loss. Then a coin flip must fall in their favor. It sounds complicated but Sunday’s game is best enjoyed for some good old AFC North fun.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: It’s been a disappointing season for both teams and this is the final chance for the coaching staffs to evaluate ahead of the 2023 offseason. Expect a lot of young players to log significant time and these teams to look drastically different next September. Can Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday leave one final impression to earn the job full-time?

Carolina Panthers 10, New Orleans Saints 7

Briefly: The Panthers ended their season on a high note, getting a last-second field goal to take down the Saints in a Week 18 finale in New Orleans. The Panthers completed only five passes in the game but ran for 171 yards as a team.

One highlight to know: The Panthers blocked a 55-yard field goal attempt by Saints kicker Will Lutz. Carolina would get its game-winning kick on the subsequent possession.

Next up: Both teams were previously eliminated from postseason contention.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in his coaching tenure. Pittsburgh sits at 8-8 and has a chance to continue the streak. They also have an outside shot at a playoff spot but need some help. It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the Steelers, who started the season 2-6. The Browns look to play spoiler but will be without standout edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney after he was sent home this week.

Playoff scenario: The Steelers can clinch playoff spot with a win and losses by the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Giants could opt to rest to players due to already being in the playoffs but the Eagles have far more to play for. They must win to clinch the NFC East and homefield advantage.

Playoff scenario: Eagles can clinch the NFC East and a homefield advantage with a win.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Cowboys have an outside shot at winning the NFC East. They need to win and get help in the form of a Philadelphia Eagles loss. The Commanders will start rookie quarterback Sam Howell this week. It is a chance for them to evaluate his performance in the season finale.

Playoff scenario: The Cowboys can win the NFC East with a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Chargers are set to enter the playoffs as either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed. There is not much incentive to play their starters long on Sunday. The Broncos hope to split with the Chargers this season after losing19-16 in the first meeting.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: Seattle can enter the playoffs with a win and a Green Bay Packers loss. The Rams don’t have much going except for pride, but don’t tell that to Rams head coach Sean McVay as he will have his team ready for the NFC West battle. This game really lies in Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith’s hands. Can the veteran lead the Seahawks to the playoffs in the season finale?

Playoff scenario: Seattle can clinch a playoff spot with a win and Green Bay Packers loss.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The 49ers will be watching the scoreboard intently on Sunday. If the Philadelphia Eagles win in the early window, there is little incentive for the 49ers to play their starters. The Cardinals are out of contention, but this will be star J.J.Watt’s swan song. He will retire after the game and close the book on a Hall of Fame career.

Playoff scenario: The 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage with a win and a Philadelphia Eagles loss.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

What to know: The Lions are in prime-time and have a shot at the postseason. They need to defeat the Packers and get some help from the earlier games. The Packers road is simple and just need a win to get into the postseason. With Aaron Rodgers in the mix, it gives Green Bay a chance to make a real run.

Playoff scenario: The Lions can enter playoffs with a win and Seattle Seahawks loss. The Packers can make the playoffs with a win.

