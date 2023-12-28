NFL Week 17 playoff clinching scenarios: Browns, Bills among teams that can secure berths

The Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can all secure playoff spots during NFL Week 17.

The Buccaneers, Chiefs, Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles also can secure division titles this weekend. The Ravens and San Francisco 49ers can earn their respective conference's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with wins on Sunday.

The 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles, Ravens, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions have secured qualification for the playoffs.. The 49ers and Lions have won their respective division titles.

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17

AFC

The Ravens and Dolphins have clinched playoff berths.

➤ Ravens clinch AFC North division title with:

Win or tie

Browns loss or tie

➤ Ravens clinch AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Win

➤ Bills clinch playoff berth with:

Win, Steelers loss or tie, Bengals loss or tie

Win, Steelers loss or tie, Jaguars loss or tie

Win, Steelers loss or tie, Texans loss or tie, Colts loss or tie

Win, Bengals loss or tie, Jaguars loss or tie

Win, Bengals loss or tie, Texans loss or tie, Colts loss or tie

Tie, Steelers loss, Bengals loss, Jaguars loss

Tie, Steelers loss, Bengals loss, Texans loss or tie

Tie, Steelers loss, Bengals loss, Colts loss or tie

Tie, Steelers loss, Jaguars loss, Texans loss or tie

Tie, Steelers loss, Jaguars loss, Colts loss or tie

Tie, Steelers loss, Texans loss, Colts loss

Tie, Bengals loss, Jaguars loss, Texans loss or tie

Tie, Bengals loss, Jaguars loss, Colts loss or tie

Tie, Bengals loss, Texans loss, Colts loss

➤ Browns clinch playoff berth with:

Win or tie

Steelers loss or tie

Bills loss

Jaguars loss or tie

Texans loss or tie, Colts loss or tie

➤ Jaguars clinch playoff berth and AFC South division title with:

Win, Colts loss, Texans loss

➤ Chiefs clinch playoff berth and AFC West division title with:

Win or tie

Raiders loss or tie, Broncos loss or tie

Story continues

➤ Dolphins clinch AFC East division title with:

Win or tie

Bills loss or tie

NFC

The Lions have clinched the NFC North division title. The 49ers have clinched the NFC West division title.

The Cowboys and Eagles have clinched playoff berths.

➤ Rams clinch playoff berth with:

Win, Seahawks loss

Win, Packers-Vikings tie

➤ Eagles clinch NFC East division title with:

Win, Cowboys loss or tie

Tie, Cowboys loss

➤ 49ers clinch NFC's No. 1 playoff seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Win, Lions loss, Eagles loss

➤ Seahawks clinch playoff berth with:

Win, Packers-Vikings tie

➤ Buccaneers clinch playoff berth and NFC South division title with:

Win

Tie, Falcons loss

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17