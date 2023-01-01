NFL Week 17 scores, live updates: Giants, Bucs clinch playoff spots

It’s a new year and the NFL is firing on all cylinders.

Several teams enter Week 17 looking to make one final push towards the 2022 postseason.

The NFC South was decided as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Buccaneers won the division for the second consecutive year and will now host a playoff game. The New York Giants also punched their postseason ticket by defeating the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles squandered a chance to clinch a first-round bye and homefield advantage by losing to the New Orleans Saints. The Miami Dolphins also failed to seize control of a playoff spot. Both teams will need to rely on Week 18 and a little help to firmly lock up their playoff seeding.

Week 17 concludes with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The Bengals can also wrap up the AFC North with a victory and a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 17 action around the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys 27, Tennessee Titans 13

Briefly: The Cowboys pulled out a tough road victory on Thursday night. Dallas overcame an underwhelming first half to put away the Titans. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had three turnovers but made plays down the stretch. He completed 29 of 41 passes for 282 yards and tossed two touchdowns to tight end Dalton Schultz. The Titans were undermanned without star running back Derrick Henry and key playmakers. However, Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs looked solid in his first NFL start. The Titans will play for the AFC South next week and Dobbs showed promise to stick in the starting lineup.

One highlight to know: Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs found receiver Robert Woods for a 7-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was his first career NFL touchdown in six seasons.

Next up: The Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. The Cowboys have a road matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Atlanta Falcons 20, Arizona Cardinals 19

Briefly: The Falcons snapped a four-game losing streak against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder earned his first NFL victory after engineering a 12-play, 72-yard drive that culminated with a Younghoe Koo game-winning field goal. Ridder threw for 169 yards and running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for 83 yards and scored a touchdown. The Cardinals played well without key starters and generated 339 total yards of offense. Reserve quarterback David Blough completed 24 of 40 passes for 222 yards and touchdown in defeat. The Cardinals have now lost six consecutive games.

One highlight to know: Falcons safety Richie Grant blocked a punt late in the second quarter that served as a springboard for a touchdown just before halftime.

Next Up: The Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. The Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, Carolina Panthers 24

Briefly: The Buccaneers won the NFC South for the second consecutive season. It was a banner day for Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. The veteran hauled in 10 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns. He led the way as the Buccaneers outscored the Panthers by 10 points in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers also grounded the Panthers dynamic rushing attack. Carolina mustered just 74 rushing yards and had to rely on the arm of starting quarterback Sam Darnold. The talented signal-caller responded with 341 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. However, it was NFL star Tom Brady that sealed the win with a 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

One highlight to know: Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans caught a 63-yard touchdown for the first of three scores on the afternoon.

Next Up: The Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. The Panthers play the New Orleans Saints in the regular-season finale.

Cleveland Browns 24, Washington Commanders 10

Briefly: The Browns spoiled the Commanders chance at clinching a playoff spot on Sunday. Washington slid behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card race. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz threw three interceptions, and it allowed the Browns to take clear advantage. Cleveland outscored Washington by 18 points in the second half. Browns receiver Amari Cooper shined with 105 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

One highlight to know: Browns receiver Amari Cooper hauled in a 46-yard touchdown in the second quarter to extend the lead. He shook past one defender and rushed down the sideline to score.

Next up: The Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. The Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys.

New England Patriots 23, Miami Dolphins 21

New York Giants 38, Indianapolis Colts 10

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Denver Broncos 24

New Orleans Saints 20, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Detroit Lions 41, Chicago Bears 10

Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Houston Texans 3

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams sit on the playoff bubble entering Sunday. The Jets have lost four straight games and in danger of falling out of contention. The Seahawks are behind the Washington Commanders in the race for the final NFC Wild Card spot. The Jets are expected to get quarterback Mike White back and it should re-ignite their offense. The Seahawks are 3-4 at home and may need the "12th Man" to create an electric atmosphere to pull out the victory.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The 49ers are already locked into a postseason spot. This game is a chance to prepare and stay sharp heading into the final weeks. The Raiders have the interesting story. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start as Derek Carr was benched. How will the change impact the Raiders team morale? It is something to watch on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: It’s the Battle for Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Both teams will not have to go far to play the game. In terms of the 2022 season, these squads are headed in different directions. The Rams will play for bragging rights while the Chargers are comfortably in the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Packers passed the first level in their improbable playoff challenge. They must defeat the Vikings to stay alive for the final NFC Wild Card spot. The Vikings still have desires to secure homefield advantage. Minnesota needs to win out and have the Philadelphia Eagles lose their final two games. It seems like an unlikely venture. However, the Vikings know a chance to knock out the Packers is enough motivation to play well.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never endured a losing season. The Steelers need to win the final two games to avoid that outcome. A matchup against the Ravens may not mean much, due to slim playoff hopes, but don’t tell that to the AFC North rivals. Expect a hard-fought battle worthy of the Sunday Night Football platform.

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Could this be a preview of the AFC Championship Game? The Bengals and Bills are among the conference elites and will meet on Monday night. They each have something to play for outside of a friendly contest. The Bills can get homefield advantage with a win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win and a Baltimore Ravens loss. The elements are there to create a fun environment on the national stage.

Playoff scenario: Bills can earn a first-round bye with a win and Kansas City Chiefs loss. The Bengals can win the AFC North with a win or tie and a Baltimore Ravens loss.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL scores, schedule: Latest info for all Week 17 games

