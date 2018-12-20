NFL Week 16: Five things to watch for
With just two weeks of regular-season play remaining, there are still plenty of playoff positions to be determined, milestones to be reached and individual performances that could wind up in the record books.
Here's what to watch for in NFL Week 16 action:
The return of record-breaking Brady
It's been a somewhat uneventful season for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but that could change Sunday.
Brady ranks fifth in the league with 3,979 passing yards this season. With 21 more against the Bills, he can join Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least 10 seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards.
Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers, who is tied for seventh in the league with 3,951 passing yards, could also join the elite company Saturday against the Ravens.
Player
Team(s)
Seasons with 4,000+ passing yards
Peyton Manning
Indianapolis, Denver
14
Drew Brees
New Orleans
12
Tom Brady
New England
9*
Philip Rivers
Los Angeles Chargers
9*
Baker on the rise
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is poised to keep his breakout season going.
Mayfield leads all rookies with 21 touchdown passes in 2018. If he can manage three scoring passes Sunday against the Bengals, he would surpass Andrew Luck for the second-most touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the common draft era.
The most touchdown passes by a rookie selected No. 1 overall in that time:
Player
Team
Season
Passing touchdowns
Peyton Manning
Indianapolis
1998
26
Andrew Luck
Indianapolis
2012
23
Jameis Winston
Tampa Bay
2015
22
Baker Mayfield
Cleveland
2018
21*
Cam Newton#
Carolina
2011
21
#Named Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year
Mighty McCaffrey
Carolina's playoff hopes may be shattered, but Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has more work to do.
McCaffrey leads all running backs with 94 receptions this season, and has the opportunity to surpass Matt Forte for the most catches by a running back in a single season in NFL history if he can get nine more Sunday against the Falcons.
The rushers with the most receptions in a single season in NFL history:
Player
Team
Season
Receptions
Matt Forte
Chicago
2014
102
Larry Centers
Arizona
1995
101
LaDainian Tomlinson^
San Diego
2003
100
Larry Centers
Arizona
1996
99
Chrstian McCaffrey
Carolina
2018
94*
^Pro Football Hall of Famer
Saquon can do it all
Giants running back Saquon Barkley is on the verge of yet another record, but it's not on the ground.
Barkley leads all rookies with 82 receptions. With seven more at Indianapolis on Sunday, he can surpass Reggie Bush for the most catches by a rookie rusher in league annals.
The rookie running backs with the most receptions in a season:
Player
Team
Season
Receptions
Reggie Bush
New Orleans
2006
88
Earl Cooper
San Francisco
1980
83
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants
2018
82*
Kelce's career season
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has more than the AFC West division title riding on his performance this week.
Kelce leads all tight ends with a career-high 1,220 receiving yards in 2018, and can surpass Rob Gronkowski for the most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season in NFL history if he can manage 108 more Sunday night against the Seahawks.
The tight ends with the most receiving yards in a single season in NFL history:
Player
Team
Season
Receiving yards
Rob Gronkowski
New England
2011
1,327
Jimmy Graham
New Orleans
2011
1,310
Kellen Winslow^
San Diego
1980
1,290
Tony Gonzalez
Kansas City
2004
1,258
Todd Christensen
Los Angeles Raiders
1983
1,247
Travis Kelce
Kansas City
2018
1,220*
^Pro Football Hall of Famer