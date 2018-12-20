NFL Week 16: Five things to watch for

We break down what to watch for in Week 16 action, which begins with a Saturday doubleheader in Tennessee and Los Angeles.

With just two weeks of regular-season play remaining, there are still plenty of playoff positions to be determined, milestones to be reached and individual performances that could wind up in the record books.

Here's what to watch for in NFL Week 16 action:

The return of record-breaking Brady

It's been a somewhat uneventful season for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but that could change Sunday.

Brady ranks fifth in the league with 3,979 passing yards this season. With 21 more against the Bills, he can join Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to record at least 10 seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards.

Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers, who is tied for seventh in the league with 3,951 passing yards, could also join the elite company Saturday against the Ravens.

Player

Team(s)

Seasons with 4,000+ passing yards

Peyton Manning

Indianapolis, Denver

14

Drew Brees

New Orleans

12

Tom Brady

New England

9*

Philip Rivers

Los Angeles Chargers

9*

Baker on the rise

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is poised to keep his breakout season going.

Mayfield leads all rookies with 21 touchdown passes in 2018. If he can manage three scoring passes Sunday against the Bengals, he would surpass Andrew Luck for the second-most touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the common draft era.

The most touchdown passes by a rookie selected No. 1 overall in that time:

Player

Team

Season

Passing touchdowns

Peyton Manning

Indianapolis

1998

26

Andrew Luck

Indianapolis

2012

23

Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay

2015

22

Baker Mayfield

Cleveland

2018

21*

Cam Newton#

Carolina

2011

21

#Named Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year

Mighty McCaffrey

Carolina's playoff hopes may be shattered, but Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has more work to do.

McCaffrey leads all running backs with 94 receptions this season, and has the opportunity to surpass Matt Forte for the most catches by a running back in a single season in NFL history if he can get nine more Sunday against the Falcons.

The rushers with the most receptions in a single season in NFL history:

Player

Team

Season

Receptions

Matt Forte

Chicago

2014

102

Larry Centers

Arizona

1995

101

LaDainian Tomlinson^

San Diego

2003

100

Larry Centers

Arizona

1996

99

Chrstian McCaffrey

Carolina

2018

94*

^Pro Football Hall of Famer

Saquon can do it all

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is on the verge of yet another record, but it's not on the ground.

Barkley leads all rookies with 82 receptions. With seven more at Indianapolis on Sunday, he can surpass Reggie Bush for the most catches by a rookie rusher in league annals.

The rookie running backs with the most receptions in a season:

Player

Team

Season

Receptions

Reggie Bush

New Orleans

2006

88

Earl Cooper

San Francisco

1980

83

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants

2018

82*

Kelce's career season

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has more than the AFC West division title riding on his performance this week.

Kelce leads all tight ends with a career-high 1,220 receiving yards in 2018, and can surpass Rob Gronkowski for the most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season in NFL history if he can manage 108 more Sunday night against the Seahawks.

The tight ends with the most receiving yards in a single season in NFL history:

MORE: 2018 NFL playoff scenarios for Week 16: Saints, Chiefs seeking home-field advantage

Player

Team

Season

Receiving yards

Rob Gronkowski

New England

2011

1,327

Jimmy Graham

New Orleans

2011

1,310

Kellen Winslow^

San Diego

1980

1,290

Tony Gonzalez

Kansas City

2004

1,258

Todd Christensen

Los Angeles Raiders

1983

1,247

Travis Kelce

Kansas City

2018

1,220*

^Pro Football Hall of Famer

