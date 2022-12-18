NFL Week 15 scores, schedule: Vikings, Bills clinch playoff spots; Browns stun Ravens in divisional clash

The 2022 NFL regular season has hit the final stretch.

Week 15 is off to a historic start. The Minnesota Vikings overcame a 33-point halftime deficit to win 39-36 over the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings also clinched the NFC North and secured their playoff spot. The Buffalo Bills also handled business and will head to the postseason as well.

The Baltimore Ravens weren't as lucky. The Ravens faltered against the Cleveland Browns and fell a half-game behind the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. It was the second win for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson with the organization.

On Sunday, the action is set to be a pivotal juncture for more teams in playoff contention. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders headline the weekend slate on Sunday night.

Both teams need a victory to keep pace within a tight NFC wild card race. The Giants currently occupy the final wild card spot while the Commanders are the sixth seed.

In the AFC, Kansas City Chiefs can clinch playoff spot. The Chiefs can wrap up the AFC West by defeating the Houston Texans. A key game to watch is the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bengals can extend their lead in the AFC North Meanwhile, the Buccaneers need a win to hold off the hard-charging Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in a weakened NFC South.

NFL WEEK 15 PICKS: Can Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs clinch playoff spots?

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Where does your favorite team sit heading into Week 15?

REPLAY REVIEW: Roughing the passer or not? Could be time to include cases on replay review

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings rushes for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Here's a rundown of all the Week 15 action around the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers 21, Seattle Seahawks 13

Briefly: The 49ers clinched the NFC West with a road victory over the Seahawks. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy continued his magical season with another two-touchdown performance. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards. Purdy connected with six different receivers and extended a key fourth-quarter drive to seal the victory. The 49ers defense also turned in a signature performance. The unit held the Seahawks to 70 rushing yards and forced two fumbles. The Seahawks struggled to find an offensive rhythm and went 4-for-13 on third down. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw for 238 yards on 44 attempts and tight end Noah Fant registered the lone touchdown.

Story continues

One highlight to know: Niners tight end George Kittle hauled in a 54-yard touchdown that extended the 49ers lead in the third quarter. He was left wide open and rushed past two defenders to score his second touchdown of the game.

GEORGE. KITTLE. Second TD of the night!#SFvsSEA on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/gyMqx7NKs2 pic.twitter.com/yD00n8dfSX — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2022

Next up: The 49ers host the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Seahawks travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36

Briefly: The Vikings started Saturday's game in the worst possible way. Minnesota fell behind early and faced a 33-point halftime deficit. The hometown faithful let the Vikings hear it with a loud chorus of boos. In the second half, the Vikings completely flipped the script. Minnesota outscored Indianapolis 39-3 to win the NFC North division. Vikings receivers KJ Osborn and Justin Jefferson came up big. The duo combined for 22 receptions, 280 yards and two touchdowns. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook turned a 64-yard reception into a touchdown. In overtime, Vikings kicker Greg Joesph nailed a 40-yard field goal to secure the victory. The Colts dropped to 4-9-1 and have now lost four consecutive games.

One highlight to know: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook raced past multiple defenders with a late fourth-quarter touchdown. He received a short pass and took it 64 yards to the house.

Next up: The Vikings host the New York Giants in Week 16. The Colts play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland Browns 13, Baltimore Ravens 3

Briefly: The Browns pulled out a tough AFC North victory on Saturday. Weather impacted the overall output as points were at a premium. Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones scored the lone touchdown in the third quarter. It was enough as the Browns defense shut down the Ravens offense. Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 yards. He also tossed an interception and was sacked three times. It was also an uncharacteristic day for both kickers. Ravens star Justin Tucker missed two crucial field goals. Meanwhile, the Browns left some points on the table as kicker Cade York missed twice. The Ravens fell to 9-5 this season and are now half-game back of the Cincinnati Bengals in the division.

One highlight to know: The Browns blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter. It resulted in a key moment as the Ravens were held in check at a pivotal point in the game.

Next up: The Ravens host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. The Browns face the New Orleans Saints.

Buffalo Bills 32, Miami Dolphins 29

Briefly: The Bills clinched a playoff spot on Saturday night. However, it wasn't an easy task. Both teams battled the wintry weather and turned up the heat during a dramatic fourth quarter. The Bills held on late behind star quarterback Josh Allen. The talented signal-caller orchestrated a 15-play, 86-yard drive that concluded with Bills kicker Tyler Bass nailing a 25-yard field goal to win the game. Allen finished with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also added 77 yards on the ground. The Dolphins hung tough all night. Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle had three receptions for 114 yards and a long 67-yard touchdown. Miami looked strong after a disappointing Week 14 performance, but Buffalo was too much in the end.

One highlight to know: Josh Allen scrambled for 44 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox in the fourth quarter.

Next up: The Bills face the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. The Dolphins play the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Detroit Lions at New York Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Jets welcome the Lions to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It will be a special start for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. This will be his chance at redemption as he steps back under center due to a rib injury to starter Mike White. The Lions have played well in recent weeks and have won five of their last six games. In that span, Lions quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 1,448 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. Detroit also eclipsed 30 or more points four times during the streak. The Jets have the third-ranked defense this season. Can the Jets tame the Lions' high-octane offense?

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Chiefs hit the road to play the Texans on Sunday. The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a victory. The Texans are expected to be without talented running back Dameon Pierce for the matchup. His absence will make life difficult for the one-win squad. The Chiefs are 14-point favorites, per Tipico Sportsbook. The Texans showed impressive fight against the Dallas Cowboys last week. However, the Chiefs will provide a next-level challenge.

Playoff scenario: The Chiefs have a couple ways to clinch the AFC West. The simplest way is to defeat the Texans on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Steelers will turn to a backup quarterback as starter Kenny Pickett is listed as doubtful due to being in the NFL’s concussion protocol. It will either be Mason Rudolph or Mitchell Trubisky that will lead the offensive unit. Both players are serviceable but expect the Steelers to rely on running back Najee Harris to carry the load. The Panthers are rolling down the stretch, winning three of their last four games. They control their own destiny in a tight NFC South race.

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Eagles clinched a playoff spot last week, but there is still a lot to play for against the Bears. Philadelphia has a chance to earn home-field advantage and ensure that all roads lead through Lincoln Financial Field in January. A win against the Bears will go a long way in that journey. However, it will not be easy. Bears quarterback Justin Fields has played well of late and presents a tough challenge for the Eagles defense. Fields needs 95 yards to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his NFL career.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The future is now for the Falcons. This week, Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his NFL debut against the Saints. Ridder will replace incumbent Marcus Mariota, who is dealing with a knee injury. The Falcons will get a chance to see how Ridder looks against the NFC South-rival Saints. Both teams are technically still alive in the division. It should lead to another memorable clash on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Sunday. After a scare from the Houston Texans last week, the Cowboys will look to be more focused against the Jaguars. All eyes will be on the injury report. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker Travon Walker are both listed as questionable. Lawrence is expected to play and continue his recent surge that netted him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Playoff scenario: The Cowboys have multiple ways to reach the playoffs. The simplest way is with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams are looking to finish the 2022 season on a strong note. The Cardinals are without quarterback Kyler Murray due to a knee injury. It will be backup Colt McCoy leading the way for the remainder of the year. The Broncos will also be without star Russell Wilson. However, they found some offensive success against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. They look to build momentum against a Cardinals defense that ranks 21st in total defense. Can Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy find the end zone again after a three-touchdown effort?

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Patriots look to hold onto their playoff position against the Raiders. Both teams have struggled offensively, and it could lead to a defensive battle. The Raiders have won three out of their last four games. However, the Patriots could make life difficult for Raiders star Derek Carr with a ferocious pass-rush that includes NFL premier edge rusher Matthew Judon and AFC Defensive Player of the Week Josh Uche.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams have identical 7-6 records this season. The Titans hope to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Jaguars last week. It will be the 100th career game for Titans superstar Derrick Henry. He will look to put on a show against a vulnerable Chargers defense. Los Angeles earned a big statement win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Can the Chargers keep it up against a Titans defense that ranks 31st vs. the pass?

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: All eyes will be on this big matchup that features top quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady. The signal-callers are dynamic and should put on a great show in the afternoon window. The Bengals need a victory to stay close to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. The Buccaneers hold a slim one-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South. The Buccaneers have struggled and got blown out in Week 14. The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the league. Can Burrow outshine Brady in Tampa?

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: This is essentially an elimination game for both teams. Fans will be treated to a rematch that follows their Week 13 tie. Both teams are in playoff contention, but one false step can reshape the entire playoff picture. The Commanders are coming off a bye week while the Giants were defeated by the Eagles. A key to this game is whether the Commanders can contain Giants running back Saquon Barkley. The dynamic star rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown in the last matchup.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Packers and Rams are experiencing disappointing campaigns. The Rams found a spark with quarterback Baker Mayfield last week. Can he keep it going against the Packers? Green Bay is trying to figure out its identity. The offense has sputtered but key playmakers have emerged in running back AJ Dillon and receiver Christian Watson. Both teams will look to finish out the 2022 season on a high note under the lights on Monday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL scores, schedule: Latest info for all Week 15 games