Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Detroit Lions defeating the Green Bay Packers. But there's still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, there's a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX as the 14th week of the 2024 regular season gets underway.

Here's a look at the broadcast maps for Week 14 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS single games

NFL Week 14 TV Map: CBS single

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Jaguars at Titans, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Raiders at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (BLUE)

FOX early games

NFL Week 14 TV Map: FOX early

Falcons at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Panthers at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Saints at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

FOX late games

NFL Week 14 TV Map: FOX late

Bills at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Bears at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL Week 14 TV coverage maps