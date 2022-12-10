NFL Week 14 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

Playoffs inch closer and closer as the NFL enters Week 14.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford out, along with postseason hopes, the 3-9 Los Angeles Rams signed Baker Mayfield off waivers. They face the 5-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

The 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win Sunday in an NFC East matchup against the 7-4-1 New York Giants. Jalen Hurts, who is riding back-to-back NFC Offensive Player of the Week nods, is favorited to win despite being on the road.

In the AFC East, the 9-3 Buffalo Bills take on the 7-5 New York Jets. But Von Miller is officially done for the season after ACL surgery. Even without their star linebacker, the Bills are favored.

The 7-5 Seattle Seahawks got themselves back in the playoff picture with a win over the Rams last week. They will host the 4-8 Carolina Panthers and will be monitoring the health of running back Kenneth Walker III, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Here's the odds for NFL Week 14, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL week 14 picks/predictions

NFL week 14 point spreads

  • Las Vegas Raiders (-6) at Los Angeles Rams (+6)

  • New York Jets (+10) at Buffalo Bills (-10)

  • Cleveland Browns (+5.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5)

  • Houston Texans (+17) at Dallas Cowboys (-17)

  • Minnesota Vikings (+2) at Detroit Lions (-2)

  • Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at New York Giants (+7)

  • Baltimore Ravens (+2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2)

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) at Tennessee Titans (-3.5)

  • Kansas City Chiefs (-9) at Denver Broncos (+9)

  • Carolina Panthers (+4) at Seattle Seahawks (-4)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

  • Miami Dolphins (-3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5)

  • New England Patriots (-2) at Arizona Cardinals (+2)

NFL week 14 moneylines

  • Las Vegas Raiders (-250) at Los Angeles Rams (+210)

  • New York Jets (+350) at Buffalo Bills (-450)

  • Cleveland Browns (+200) at Cincinnati Bengals (-240)

  • Houston Texans (+900) at Dallas Cowboys (-1799)

  • Minnesota Vikings (+105) at Detroit Lions (-125)

  • Philadelphia Eagles (-320) at New York Giants (+260)

  • Baltimore Ravens (+105) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-125)

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+160) at Tennessee Titans (-190)

  • Kansas City Chiefs (-425) at Denver Broncos (+350)

  • Carolina Panthers (+170) at Seattle Seahawks (-200)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+155) at San Francisco 49ers (-180)

  • Miami Dolphins (-180) at Los Angeles Chargers (+155)

  • New England Patriots (-125) at Arizona Cardinals (+105)

NFL week 14 over/under

  • Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams: 44

  • New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: 43.5

  • Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: 46.5

  • Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys: 44.5

  • Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: 51.5

  • Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: 44.5

  • Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: 37

  • Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: 41

  • Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: 44.5

  • Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks: 44.5

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers: 37.5

  • Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers: 52

  • New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals: 43.5

