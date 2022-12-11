NFL Week 14 scores, schedule: Vikings, Eagles seek playoff spots

Bragging rights will be on the line in NFL Week 14. Several key divisional matchups will go a long way in determining playoff seedings.

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions renew their NFC North rivalry. The Vikings need a win to clinch the division and secure a home playoff game. The Kansas City Chiefs are in a similar spot.

However, they need some help on Sunday.

The Chiefs must defeat the Denver Broncos and will need the Miami Dolphins to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles can earn a playoff spot with a win or tie against the New York Giants.

Week 14 will also feature the latest edition of The Battle of Ohio. The Cincinnati Bengals face the Cleveland Browns and will look to build off a big victory last week against the Chiefs. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson gets his first taste of the rivalry as well.

Former Super Bowl champions will take over in prime time. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals conclude Week 14 as both teams look to finish strong down the stretch.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 14 action around the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams 17, Las Vegas Raiders 16

Briefly: Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is still learning the playbook, but it didn’t stop him from making a strong first impression. Mayfield led a game-winning, 98-yard drive to propel the Rams to victory. He found receiver Van Jefferson for a 23-yard touchdown with seconds remaining. Mayfield finished 22-of-35 for 230 yards and the score. The Raiders snapped a three-game winning streak and fell to 5-8 this season. After holding a 10-point lead at halftime, Las Vegas was held to three second-half points. Raiders receiver Davante Adams finished with three catches for 71 yards but was shut down in the pivotal moments.

One highlight to know: Rams receiver Van Jefferson hauled in a 23-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining in the game. He ran a vertical route and caught the pass over Raiders rookie cornerback Sam Webb. Jefferson finished with two catches for 44 yards and the winning score.

Next up: The Raiders face the New England Patriots in Week 15. The Rams play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Ravens will enter the AFC North divisional battle without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will draw the start. However, it will not be the first time he faced the Steelers. Last season, Huntley threw for 141 yards and two interceptions in the overtime loss. He will look for better results on Sunday. The Steelers have won two consecutive games and still cling to slim playoff hopes. Over the last two weeks, the Steelers have held opponents to just three points in the fourth quarter. The Steelers lead the all-time series 32-24.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Titans return to action after a disappointing Week 13 performance. Tennessee mustered just 209 total yards and 11 first downs against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday, the Titans get a chance to rebound against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be the first of two meetings between the AFC South rivals. The Jaguars have lost five straight in the series and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited with a toe injury. Lawrence expects to play against a Titans defense that has allowed 55 points in their last two games.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie on Sunday. The Lions stand in their way looking to avenge a Week 3 loss. The Lions are on a hot streak after winning four of their last five games. Detroit found another gear as key playmakers returned from injured reserve. It will be a reunion for Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. The standout has thrived in Minnesota and will play his first NFL game against his former team. Hockenson spent over four seasons in Detroit before being acquired at the trade deadline.

Playoff scenario: The Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info:Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: It will be a Texas-sized battle between the Texans and Cowboys on Sunday. The Cowboys look to win their fourth consecutive game and keep pace in the NFC East. Dallas owns a 6-1 record at home and are fueled by backfield duo Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Both players combined for 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a Week 13 rout. The Texans own the NFL’s worst run defense this season. Houston is allowing 169.1 rushing yards per game to opponents. Expect the Cowboys to take advantage early and often on Sunday.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Jets pulled out an improbable Week 9 victory against the Bills. New York stymied Bills quarterback Josh Allen and collected five sacks and two interceptions. Both teams have gone in different directions since that game. The Bills have won three of their last four matchups. The Jets lost two of their last three contests. On Sunday, Buffalo will look for retribution at home. They are 4-1 in Orchard Park and coming off a successful road trip. Jets quarterback Mike White doesn’t have fond memories against the Bills. He tossed four interceptions in a start last season. Could history repeat itself or will the Jets secure a regular-season sweep?

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info:Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The time is now for the New York Giants. On Sunday, the Giants begin a five-game gauntlet against teams in playoff contention. New York gets their first chance against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium. It’s a big game for both teams as the Eagles could clinch a playoff spot with a victory as well. All eyes will be on the status of Giants running back Saquon Barkley. He is nursing a neck injury and could be limited or miss the game. The Eagles are flying high after dispatching the Tennessee Titans in Week 13. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 90-88-2.

Playoff scenario: The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie. They can also earn a postseason spot with losses by the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info:Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Battle of Ohio writes its latest chapter on Sunday. This time, the Browns will introduce starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to the rivalry. Watson struggled in his 2022 debut last week. He gets a chance to rebound against the red-hot Bengals. Cincinnati has won four consecutive games and defeated AFC division leaders Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans in recent weeks. The Bengals got a boost with the return of receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 911 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in his last three games. The Bengals look to split the regular-season series after falling 32-13 in Week 8.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Chiefs have won 13 consecutive games against the Broncos. Kansas City looks to bounce back after a hard-fought loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. This matchup will feature two elite units as the Chiefs rank No. 1 in scoring offense and the Broncos rank No. 2 in scoring defense. Expect the Broncos to dial up complex schemes against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, the game will hinge on how well the Broncos can efficiently run their offense. Denver is averaging 13.8 points per game this season. A key to victory will be ball control and keeping the Chiefs high-powered offense on the sidelines.

Playoff scenario: The Chiefs clinch the AFC West with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Panthers return to action after a Week 13 bye week. Carolina found success behind starting quarterback Sam Darnold and it unlocked key playmakers DJ Moore and D’Onta Foreman within the offense. The Seahawks are fighting for playoff position. Seattle holds the final spot in the NFC Wild Card standings with a divisional showdown with the San Francisco 49ers looming next weekend. Keep an eye on the injury report as both Foreman and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III were limited in practice this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info:Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Both teams head into Week 14 atop their respective divisions. The 49ers are slated to start rookie quarterback Brock Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury. Purdy was decent in relief as he led the 49ers to victory over the Miami Dolphins. San Francisco has won five consecutive games and have shut down teams defensively. The Buccaneers offensive woes continued against the New Orleans Saints last week. Tom Brady turned in a magical comeback late. Can Brady pull off similar heroics in a return back home to Northern California?

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Betting info:Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Dolphins and Chargers have two high-powered offenses. On Sunday, both teams could engage in a shootout on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins have won five of their last six games and are hitting all the right notes. The Chargers are finding their way as key playmaker Keenan Allen settles back into his superstar role. This game is important for AFC Wild Card positioning. The Dolphins sit as the No. 6 seed. The Chargers are one game back of the final spot.

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Patriots are desperately looking for an offensive spark. New England has lost two consecutive games and was held to 10 points against the Buffalo Bills. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has asked for more accountability from the coaching staff. Things don’t get any easier on Sunday. The Cardinals are coming off a bye week and have a dynamic front seven that can cause problems at the line of scrimmage. It is a big game for both teams late in the season.

