NFL Week 14 Injury Report: LeSean McCoy (Hamstring) Will Not Return vs. Jets
Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs – Heel (Questionable - Returned to Game)
The Chiefs ruled Hill questionable to return against the Ravens due to a heel injury sustained during the second quarter. He later returned.
LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills – Hamstring (Out)
The Bills ruled McCoy questionable to return against the Jets due a hamstring injury in the first quarter. He was later downgraded to out.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins – Foot (Unknown - Returned to Game)
Tannehill departed Sunday's contest against the Patriots during the second quarter after appearing to get his foot stepped on. He later returned.
Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs – Shoulder (Questionable)
The Chiefs ruled Ware questionable to return during Sunday's contest against the Ravens due to a shoulder injury.
Quincy Enuwa, Jets, WR – Ankle (Questionable)
The Jets ruled Enuwa questionable to return against the Bills due to an ankle injury.
Sam Darnold, QB, Jets – Foot (Questionable - Returned to Game)
Darnold headed to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's contest vs. the Bills due to a foot injury and was ruled questionable to return. He later returned.
Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets – Foot (Questionable)
The Jets ruled Crowell questionable to return against the Bills due to a foot injury during the first half.
Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins – Foot (Out)
Reed was ruled questionable to return during the first quarter against the Giants due to a foot injury. He was later downgraded to doubtful, then out.
Cam Erving, OL, Chiefs – Knee (Questionable)
The Chiefs ruled Erving questionable to return against the Ravens during the second quarter.
DeAndre Carter, WR, Texans – Concussion (Out)
The Texans ruled Carter out from returning against the Colts.
Kenny Clark, DL, Packers – Elbow (Questionable)
The Packers ruled Clark questionable to return against the Falcons due to an elbow injury.
Brent Urban, DE, Ravens – Stinger (Concussion Protocol)
Urban was evaluated for a concussion during the first half against the Chiefs.