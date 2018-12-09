NFL Week 14 Injury Report: LeSean McCoy (Hamstring) Will Not Return vs. Jets

Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs – Heel (Questionable - Returned to Game)

The Chiefs ruled Hill questionable to return against the Ravens due to a heel injury sustained during the second quarter. He later returned.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills – Hamstring (Out)

The Bills ruled McCoy questionable to return against the Jets due a hamstring injury in the first quarter. He was later downgraded to out.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Dolphins – Foot (Unknown - Returned to Game)

Tannehill departed Sunday's contest against the Patriots during the second quarter after appearing to get his foot stepped on. He later returned.

Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs – Shoulder (Questionable)

The Chiefs ruled Ware questionable to return during Sunday's contest against the Ravens due to a shoulder injury.

Quincy Enuwa, Jets, WR – Ankle (Questionable)

The Jets ruled Enuwa questionable to return against the Bills due to an ankle injury.

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets – Foot (Questionable - Returned to Game)

Darnold headed to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's contest vs. the Bills due to a foot injury and was ruled questionable to return. He later returned.

Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets – Foot (Questionable)

The Jets ruled Crowell questionable to return against the Bills due to a foot injury during the first half.

Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins – Foot (Out)

Reed was ruled questionable to return during the first quarter against the Giants due to a foot injury. He was later downgraded to doubtful, then out.

Cam Erving, OL, Chiefs – Knee (Questionable)

The Chiefs ruled Erving questionable to return against the Ravens during the second quarter.

DeAndre Carter, WR, Texans – Concussion (Out)

The Texans ruled Carter out from returning against the Colts.

Kenny Clark, DL, Packers – Elbow (Questionable)

The Packers ruled Clark questionable to return against the Falcons due to an elbow injury.

Brent Urban, DE, Ravens – Stinger (Concussion Protocol)

Urban was evaluated for a concussion during the first half against the Chiefs.