NFL Week 13 winners and losers: 49ers can still make a run; Rams face bleak future

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·9 min read

Week 13 in the NFL saw some fascinating matchups, including a rivalry that has been interestingly one sided.

The Cincinnati Bengals have topped the Chiefs three times in 2022 and, because much of their success against Kansas City has been on bottling up Patrick Mahomes, they may have a recipe to continue their success in the AFC.

Meanwhile, over in the NFC, a team that had been surging as a potential Super Bowl candidate, the San Francisco 49ers, earned a huge, standard-setting victory against the high-octane Miami Dolphins. But the victory proved to be costly, as the Niners lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season with a broken leg.

The 49ers are now down to QB3 Brock Purdy after Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury.
The 49ers are now down to QB3 Brock Purdy after Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury.

Here are the winners and losers from Week 13 in the NFL.

WINNERS

Jimmy G loss stings, but system in San Francisco is what matters

First things first, yes, the 49ers are not as capable a contender with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined with a broken leg. But that Garoppolo went down early in the first quarter and that the 49ers (8-4) still controlled the Dolphins wire-to-wire with third-stringer Brock Purdy shows why the 49ers can still make a run: for the Niners, the system is more important than the players.

Purdy’s mostly clean play (25-of-37 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns versus one interception) is proof of that. Coach Mike Shanahan is superb at scheming San Francisco’s versatile and speedy skill position players and can disguise a play’s direction with motion and misdirection. But make no mistake, this team’s identity is on defense and that will be the side that carries the Niners through. If there’s any team equipped to compete down to its third-stringer, it’s this one. All Purdy has to do is avoid the debilitating mistake.

Bengals in a unique position

The Bengals have beaten the Chiefs, the most consistent AFC power over the past half decade, three times in the calendar year of 2022. And while Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase were again special, it’s coordinator Lou Anarumo and the Cincinnati (8-4) defense that has the Bengals looking like a threat to repeat as conference champions.

He dialed up an aggressive game plan that mostly contained Patrick Mahomes in the pocket. He pushed his defensive line to generate pressure without blitzing. They forced a timely Travis Kelce fumble. The Bengals are the current five-seed in the conference, though Baltimore (8-4) has looked unsteady and could fall from the top of the division. Still, the Bengals may be on the road deep into the postseason, with the Bills and Chiefs atop the conference. Yet, because Cincinnati has found the blueprint against Kansas City and because this defense has stifled Mahomes, they’re in a unique position to sustain their success.

The Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection has Eagles soaring

Of course A.J. Brown, the former Titan who has been critical of his former team, was going to show out in his first game against Tennessee. But while Brown’s numbers (eight catches on 10 targets for 119 yards with two scores) in the revenge game will get all the attention, the overarching point is what matters: with Brown continuing his first season in Philadelphia (11-1), the Eagles offense has been transformed and Brown is a huge reason why Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate.

Hurts’ ability to compromise defenses with his legs often requires opponents to devote a spy. And while Philadelphia’s other talented young receiver, DeVonta Smith, is a solid weapon himself, Brown’s ability to stretch the field with his speed is what breaks games open. The Titans entered Sunday ranked second in the NFL in rushing yards per play allowed (3.86). No matter; Hurts dropped 380 passing.

The Lions might be more than just a spoiler

Winners of four of their last five, the Lions (5-7) are looking like a dangerous team that could sneak into the postseason if they get the right breaks. In its last six, Detroit is averaging 28.2 points per game. The two losses in that span, by the way, came against the Dolphins and the Bills, and were by a combined seven points.

Against the Jaguars, the Lions relied on their offensive staple, the play-action pass, and Jared Goff (31-of-41 passing for 340 yards with two touchdowns) continued to play efficiently in the back half of the season. He has an eight-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio over Detroit’s last six games and his rapport with star young receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is fueling the offense. While the tie between the Giants and Commanders — the NFC’s sixth and seventh seeds, respectively — hurts the Lions, they’re just two games back of the final spot in the playoff race.

LOSERS

The Chargers are wasting Justin Herbert’s rookie contract

Yes, the Los Angeles Chargers have suffered several brutal injuries this season. And, for the purpose of this argument, none has been more impactful than that of star left tackle Rashawn Slater. Yet, Herbert has been facing constant pressure all season long at a rate that is detrimental to his long-term health.

When given the time to process a defense and make throws, Herbert is among the most talented passers in the NFL. Of course, part of being a quarterback is avoiding pressure. But, actually, one of Herbert’s strengths is his pocket presence and the subtle movements he makes in the pocket to avoid oncoming rushers. In a loss against the Raiders, Herbert was sacked five times and hit 14 times. After this season, the Chargers (6-6) have one more year on Herbert’s rookie deal before his fifth-year option (which the team will almost certainly exercise) in 2024. After that, he’ll be due a massive payday, which will make investing in other positions more difficult.

Rams mired in lost season, but future may be even bleaker

As injuries have continued to pile up, knocking out the Rams’ best offensive players, Los Angeles (3-9) is caught in a historically poor season for a defending Super Bowl champion. So, now, the biggest concern for L.A. may be what happens beyond 2022.

Coach Sean McVay considered broadcasting over the offseason. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald also weighed retirement. Matthew Stafford, 34, is locked into a contract extension he just signed in March and may be shut down for the rest of the season. Their roster suddenly looks old and needs an overhaul and has areas of significant weakness — none bigger than offensive line. Give them credit for competing against a division rival, but that’s how far we have fallen with the reigning champs; we’re reaching for silver linings.

The Jets in the red zone

The Jets are better with Mike White at quarterback. The team’s players are endorsing him, he’s spreading the ball around and New York (7-5) showed in a loss against the Vikings that it can battle back against some of the league’s best.

One area, however, where the Jets need to improve upon is inside the 20. The Jets converted just one of six trips inside the red zone, settling for field goals in three of those. Those three, for the record, happened to be New York’s first three possessions of the second half. The team started the third quarter in a 14-point hole, got stops from its defense, and came away with only nine points. In a five-point game, that made all the difference. It figures that the Jets had a chance to take a lead inside of two minutes, needing a touchdown, but got stuffed at the one on a goal-line stand.

The Saturday honeymoon in Indy is over

It was unrealistic to expect any interim coach to significantly turn the season around for the Colts (4-8-1). But to ask a coach like Jeff Saturday, who was an ESPN analyst, to come off the street to do it, was setting him up to fail. In a shelling against the Cowboys, the Colts looked just as lost as they did with Frank Reich, if not worse.

Indianapolis has lost three in a row, but Saturday’s inexperience has really started to show in the last two. After he ate a crucial timeout in the loss last week against the Steelers, the Colts were overmatched on the field and on the sideline, failing to adjust for anything the Cowboys did in the second half. After mostly managing their turnovers in Saturday’s first three games, the Colts gave the ball away five times, with three being Matt Ryan interceptions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 13 winners, losers: 49ers turn to Brock Purdy; Eagles soaring

Latest Stories

  • 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot

    The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the NFL's top teams. Garoppolo got hurt on the opening drive of a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins and will need to undergo surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The first-place 49ers (8-4) have won five straight games to establish themselves as one of the top contenders in the NFC but now must go the rest of the way with untested rookie Brock Purdy after losing starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Kapanen's hat trick powers Penguins to 6-2 win over Blues

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second career hat trick and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 6-2 on Saturday night. Bryan Rust had a goal and three assists, Jason Zucker had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby also scored and Evgeni Malkin added three assists to help the Penguins win their second straight and seventh in the last nine. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for the Penguins, who are 9-2-2 in their last 13. Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Halak-led Rangers defeat Senators 3-1 to snap three-game losing skid

    OTTAWA — The New York Rangers couldn’t have asked for more from Jaroslav Halak Wednesday night. The 37-year-old netminder earned his first win of the season behind a 34-save effort, leading the Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. “It’s great for our team, but it’s also great for him to get that first win after playing the way he played,” said Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant. “He was outstanding. He made some key saves at key times for us and gave us a chance to win tonight.” Hal

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go