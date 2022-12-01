NFL Week 13 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

The NFL enters Week 13 with playoff implications starting to take shape.

Week 13 features the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the 7-4 Tennessee Titans, the Washington Commanders facing division foe the 7-4 New York Giants and the 8-3 Dallas Cowboys hosting the 4-7-1 Indianapolis Colts in primetime. America's team is heavily favored in the game as they have a shot at that top seed in the conference.

There's a scenario where all four teams from the NFC East make the playoffs.

Over in the AFC, Lamar Jackson is ready to rebound after the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens were upset by the 4-7 Jacksonville Jaguars last week. They will host the 3-8 Denver Broncos and are listed as having the edge against the lowest-scoring team in the NFL.

PLAYOFF IMPLICATIONS: Who can clinch spot? Updated playoff picture with six weeks left

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Deshaun Watson is returning to the 4-7 Cleveland Browns after serving his 11-game suspension for violation of the league's personal conduct policy. They take on his former team, the 1-9-1 Houston Texans, who switched quarterbacks last week.

The Chiefs take on the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship. Joe Burrow and company are slight underdogs as Patrick Mahomes seeks revenge for last year's loss.

The team with a bye this week are the 4-8 Arizona Cardinals and 4-8 Carolina Panthers.

NFL week 13 point spreads

Buffalo Bills (-4) at New England Patriots (+4)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1) at Atlanta Falcons (+1)

Denver Broncos (+8.5) at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5)

Green Bay Packers (-4) at Chicago Bears (+4)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5) at Detroit Lions (+1.5)

Cleveland Browns (-7) at Houston Texans (+7)

New York Jets (+3) at Minnesota Vikings (-3)

Washington Commanders (-2) at New York Giants (+2)

Tennessee Titans (+5.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5)

Seattle Seahawks (-7.5) at Los Angeles Rams (+7.5)

Miami Dolphins (+4) at San Francisco 49ers (-4)

Kansas City Chiefs (-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (+2)

Los Angeles Chargers (-1.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+1.5)

Indianapolis Colts (+10.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-10.5)

New Orleans Saints (+4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) eludes the rush of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

NFL week 13 moneylines

Buffalo Bills (-200) at New England Patriots (+170)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-115) at Atlanta Falcons (-105)

Denver Broncos (+320) at Baltimore Ravens (-400)

Green Bay Packers (-190) at Chicago Bears (+160)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-120) at Detroit Lions (+100)

Cleveland Browns (-320) at Houston Texans (+260)

New York Jets (+130) at Minnesota Vikings (-150)

Washington Commanders (-140) at New York Giants (+120)

Tennessee Titans (+195) at Philadelphia Eagles (-230)

Seattle Seahawks (-370) at Los Angeles Rams (+295)

Miami Dolphins (+170) at San Francisco 49ers (-200)

Kansas City Chiefs (-130) at Cincinnati Bengals (+110)

Los Angeles Chargers (-120) at Las Vegas Raiders (+100)

Indianapolis Colts (+450) at Dallas Cowboys (-600)

New Orleans Saints (+170) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-200)

NFL week 13 over/under

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: 43.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons: 42.5

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens: 38.5

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: 43.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions: 51.5

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: 47

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: 44.5

Washington Commanders at New York Giants: 40

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles: 44.5

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: 41.5

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers: 46.5

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals: 52.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders: 50.5

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys: 43.5

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 40

