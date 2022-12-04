NFL Week 13 scores, schedule: Lamar Jackson exits with knee injury; Eagles take control against Titans

December has arrived and the NFL playoff push is heating up. A lot will be decided over the next six weeks as several teams look to secure a coveted postseason berth.

Week 13 is filled with playoff implications. The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings can clinch a postseason spot on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders look to remain hot against the New York Giants. The Commanders hold a half-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks for the final Wild Card spot.

All eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns this week. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to action after serving an 11-game suspension. It will be his first NFL start since arriving this offseason in a trade from the Houston Texans -- who he will play on Sunday.

Fans will also be treated to an AFC Championship rematch. The Kansas City Chiefs seekrevenge against the Cincinnati Bengals. The stars will be out as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Travis Kelce and Ja’Marr Chase take center stage.

Week 13 concludes with a pivotal NFC South battle between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's a rundown of all the Week 13 action around the NFL.

Buffalo Bills 24, New England Patriots 10

Briefly: The Bills won their third game in a 12-day stretch on Thursday night. Buffalo relied on their rushing attack to neutralize the Patriots. Bills rookie James Cook recorded 105 scrimmage yards on 20 touches. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry in the victory. The Patriots were held to just 242 total yards and finished a disappointing 3-for-12 on third down. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finished 22-of-36 for 195 yards and a touchdown.

One highlight to know: Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones' first NFL catch was memorable. He hauled in a 48-yard reception in the first quarter. This season, Jones also has a game-winning punt return touchdown.

Next up: The Patriots face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. The Bills renew their AFC East rivalry against the New York Jets.

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: This Vikings face a stiff challenge against a tough Jets defense. New York ranks fourth in total defense and allowing 17.8 points per game. A key matchup to watch is Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner and Vikings star Justin Jefferson. This season, Gardner leads the NFL with 14 passes defended. He has allowed one touchdown in pass coverage through 11 games. Jefferson has three 100-yard games in his last four matchups.

Playoff Scenario: The Vikings need a win and a Detroit Lions loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since the 2017 season.

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Ravens look to rebound from a disappointing Week 12 loss. Baltimore welcomes the Denver Broncos to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos are dysfunctional and have struggled mightily this season. Denver ranks last in points per game (14.3) and have allowed 121.6 rushing yards per game to opponents. It’s a bad recipe against the Ravens' No. 2-ranked rushing offense that’s spearheaded by superstar Lamar Jackson. The former NFL MVP has rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown in his last three games.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Commanders are the NFL’s hottest team heading into December. Washington has won six of their last seven games and vaulted into playoff contention. The Commanders can make another statement against the New York Giants on Sunday. It will be the first of two consecutive meetings that will define the NFC East race. The Giants hold a 105-71-4 lead in the all-time series but were swept last season. A player to watch is Commanders defensive end Chase Young. He is listed as questionable and could make his regular-season debut following an ACL injury.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: Both teams are heading in the wrong direction this season. The Packers got a glimpse of life without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week. Rodgers left with injured ribs and it propelled backup Jordan Love into action. It led to some fruitful results. The Bears are in a similar spot as Justin Fields is dealing with a separated shoulder. Both Rodgers and Fields are expected to play. However, will both teams look toward the future with the NFC North out of the picture?

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Titans head to Philadelphia for a battle between first-place teams. The Eagles own the NFL’s best record but get a stiff test against the Titans. Both teams are physical and excel by imposing their will on opponents. The Eagles could get defensive tackle Jordan Davis back in the lineup. He will be needed against Titans star Derrick Henry. In his career, Henry has averaged 96.7 yards per game in 21 December matchups.

Playoff Scenario: The Eagles need a win and some help to secure a postseason berth on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Steelers return to Atlanta for the first time since the 2014 season. Pittsburgh holds a 14-2-1 record in the all-time series and won the last three meetings. The Falcons haven’t defeated the Steelers since the 2006 season. However, longtime franchise quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan aren’t walking through the door. Both teams will write a new chapter on Sunday. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett looks to string together a winning streak. Meanwhile, the Falcons aim to remain in NFC South contention.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returns to action after serving an 11-game suspension. Cleveland has struggled this season but have a chance to make a late postseason run. Watson will add a major boost as he debuts against his former team. The Texans are looking for their first home victory as quarterback Kyle Allen draws his second start.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: Both teams have improved in recent weeks. The Jaguars built momentum with a comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The Lions have won three of their last four games. Sunday’s matchup will feature the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft – Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson. This season, Walker has 2.5 sacks and an interception. Hutchinson has collected 5.5 sacks in his rookie year.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: The Seahawks look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Rams. It will be the first matchup between the teams this season. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III aims to get on track against a Rams defensive unit without Aaron Donald. Walker has 43 yards and two touchdowns in recent weeks. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is also ruled out with a neck injury. Reserve quarterbacks John Wolford or Bryce Perkins will draw the start.

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

What to know: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face his mentor in 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel served on Shanahan’s staff from 2017-2021. There is a lot of similarities from both teams. The 49ers are rolling with four consecutive victories. The Dolphins have won five straight games. Expect a potential high-scoring affair in Santa Clara as both teams push forward in the playoff chase.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: The Chargers continue to navigate through various injuries this season. Chargers receiver Mike Williams is ruled out with an ankle injury and center Corey Linsley is out as well. Despite the injuries, the Chargers continue to stay afloat in the AFC playoff race. The Raiders look to avenge a Week 1 loss to Los Angeles. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Seattle Seahawks. He hopes to carry the momentum into December.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

What to know: It will be a rematch of the AFC Championship game on Sunday. Both teams have high-powered offenses and a lot to prove in the contest. The Chiefs continue to roll behind star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company. The Bengals expect to have talented receiver Ja’Marr Chase back for the game. He has missed the last few weeks with a hip injury.

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

What to know: The Cowboys continue to lean on backfield duo Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott to guide the offense. Both running backs complement each other within the offense. The Colts have a dynamic running back of their own in Jonathan Taylor. The key to this game will be who can control the line of scrimmage. The Colts have lost five of their last six games. The Cowboys are rolling and have a 5-1 home record.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

What to know: The Buccaneers hold a half-game lead in the NFC South as the rival Saints arrive to Raymond James Stadium. This is a pivotal game for both teams. The Saints are still in contention but have struggled with a 1-4 road record. The Buccaneers have found their offensive rhythm but dropped a winnable game against the Cleveland Browns last week. A win will put either team in a good spot to control the division.

