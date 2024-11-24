Advertisement

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

NFL Week 12 live updates: Inactives, picks, coverage map, how to watch

joe rivera, usa today

The road to the NFL playoffs is paved with the dreams of postseason hopefuls.

With the NFL calendar nearing Thanksgiving, the playoff picture is slowly coming into focus. Division races and wild-card standings will be settled over the coming month, with 14 teams vying for two spots in Super Bowl 59.

But first, Week 12. Sunday's slate features a fair amount of intriguing matchups, highlighted by the 49ers vs. the Packers, with the two NFC playoff stalwarts renewing their rivalry at 4:25 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, the Vikings and Bears highlight a Sunday filled with division matchups.

Sunday also will play home to some potential returns and some new-look offenses. Isiah Pacheco is expected to return for the Chiefs from injury. The Giants are also returning a notable name, as quarterback Tommy DeVito will take over for Daniel Jones, who is now searching for his next team.

USA TODAY Sports will provide updates, highlights and more from the Week 12 Sunday matchups, including news, highlights, injuries, inactives and more.

NFL schedule today: Week 12

NFL coverage map for Week 12

An NFL Week 12 coverage map of the FOX early slate, courtesy of 506 Sports.
An NFL Week 12 coverage map of the FOX early slate, courtesy of 506 Sports.
An NFL Week 12 coverage map of the FOX late slate of games, courtesy of 506 Sports.
An NFL Week 12 coverage map of the FOX late slate of games, courtesy of 506 Sports.
An NFL coverage map for CBS's Week 12 games, courtesy of 506 Sports.
An NFL coverage map for CBS's Week 12 games, courtesy of 506 Sports.

NFL Week 12: TV channels for every game

  • Kansas City at Carolina: CBS

  • Minnesota at Chicago: FOX

  • Tennessee at Houston: CBS

  • Detroit at Indianapolis: FOX

  • New England at Miami: CBS

  • Tampa Bay at New York: CBS

  • Dallas at Washington: FOX

  • Denver at Las Vegas: CBS

  • San Francisco at Green Bay: FOX

  • Arizona at Seattle: FOX

  • Philadelphia at Los Angeles: NBC

Fantasy football start, sit: 40 players to start or sit today

Looking to set your lineup for Sunday's Week 12 games? USA TODAY Sports has a full list of start 'em, sit 'em advice for quarterbacks, kickers, running backs and more.

Buccaneers Inactives

Chiefs Inactives

Panthers Inactives

  • WR Jalen Coker

  • S Jammie Robinson

  • CB Shemar Bartholomew

  • OLB Thomas Incoom

  • OLB DJ Johnson

  • OL Jarrett Kingston

  • DT Jaden Crumedy

Giants Inactives

  • S Anthony Johnson

  • CB Tre Hawkins III

  • G Jake Kubas

  • DL Jordon Riley

Commanders Inactives

Cowboys Inactives

  • Trevon Diggs (CB)

  • Caelen Carson (CB)

  • Deuce Vaughn (RB)

  • Zack Martin (G)

  • Tyler Smith (G)

  • Jake Ferguson (TE)

  • Tyrus Wheat (DE)

Patriots Inactives

Dolphins Inactives

Titans Inactives

Texans Inactives

Lions Inactives

Colts Inactives

Vikings Inactives

Bears Inactives

Who plays on Sunday Night Football tonight?

The Eagles visit the Rams on "SNF." The Rams are looking to stay in the playoff hunt in a sluggish yet competitive NFC West, while the Eagles are trying to hold off the Commanders in the NFC East.

Thanksgiving NFL games 2024

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

  • Venue: Ford Field

  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

  • Channel: CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

  • Location: Arlington, Texas

  • Venue: AT&T Stadium

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

  • Channel: Fox

BACKUP QUARTERBACKS: Ranking situations across the NFL: Which teams have best, worst contingency plans?

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • Venue: Lambeau Field

  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Channel: NBC

Isiah Pacheco injury update

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 20, that the team was taking things "day-by-day" with Pacheco ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Reid provided a positive update about the running back's status during that same media availability.

"He’s a spark plug, emotionally. He’s something that way, and he’s worked his tail off to get to the point he’s at now," Reid said. "We’ve got to keep an eye on him that way. He would’ve played three weeks ago if he had his choice, but that’s sometimes how it goes. I appreciate that mentality. That’s what’s helped him get to this point."

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

Will Mike Evans play this week?

Yes. Evans was limited in practice on Wednesday, a full participant on Thursday, and limited again on Friday but said he will be good to go.

During a recent interview, Evans noted he probably should have sat out the matchup against the Ravens in Week 7, a game in which he left in the second quarter due to the hamstring injury.

Giants release QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones expressed his thank yous and regrets to the New York Giants on Thursday in what sounded like an emotional goodbye from the quarterback to the organization following his demotion earlier in the week.

Turns out, that's exactly what it was.

Team owner John Mara announced a parting of the ways with Jones on Friday and offered a further explanation regarding the team's divorce from its 2019 first-round pick, who was expected to be the longtime successor to two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

2025 NFL Draft order

Here's how the 2025 NFL draft order stacks up after Week 12's "Thursday Night Football" game, according to Tankathon.com:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-9 record; .494 strength of schedule

  2. Tennessee Titans: 2-8; .514 SOS

  3. New York Giants: 2-8; .520 SOS

  4. Las Vegas Raiders: 2-8; .525 SOS

  5. New England Patriots: 3-8; .472 SOS

  6. New York Jets: 3-8; .508 SOS

  7. Cleveland Browns: 3-8; .511 SOS

  8. Carolina Panthers: 3-7; .486 SOS

  9. Dallas Cowboys: 3-7; .525 SOS

  10. New Orleans Saints: 4-7; .486 SOS

  11. Cincinnati Bengals: 4-7; .492 SOS

  12. Miami Dolphins: 4-6; .439 SOS

  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-6; .514 SOS

  14. Chicago Bears: 4-6; .560 SOS

  15. Indianapolis Colts: 5-6; .475 SOS

  16. Seattle Seahawks: 5-5; .531 SOS

  17. Los Angeles Rams: 5-5; .534 SOS

  18. San Francisco 49ers: 5-5; .549 SOS

  19. Denver Broncos: 6-5; .494 SOS

  20. Atlanta Falcons: 6-5; .497 SOS

  21. Arizona Cardinals: 6-4; .540 SOS

  22. Washington Commanders: 7-4; .438 SOS

  23. Houston Texans: 7-4; .472 SOS

  24. Baltimore Ravens: 7-4; .522 SOS

  25. Los Angeles Chargers: 7-3; .469 SOS

  26. Green Bay Packers: 7-3; .546 SOS

  27. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-3; .475 SOS

  28. Minnesota Vikings: 8-2; .503 SOS

  29. Philadelphia Eagles: 8-2; .430 SOS

  30. Buffalo Bills: 9-2; .461 SOS

  31. Kansas City Chiefs: 9-1; .500 SOS

  32. Detroit Lions: 9-1; .523 SOS

Aaron Rodgers facing 'uphill battle' to remain Jets QB in 2025

Aaron Rodgers has had something of a nightmare stay in Florham Park since his 2023 trade landed him in a Jets uniform. After playing just four snaps in 2023 and 11 games in 2024, his tenure as leader of Gang Green may soon come to an end.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets passer faces an "uphill battle" to return as starting quarterback come 2025, signaling a relatively quick divorce for the two sides.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 12 live updates: Inactives, picks, schedule, news, TV map