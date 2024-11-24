USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
NFL Week 12 live updates: Inactives, picks, coverage map, how to watch
The road to the NFL playoffs is paved with the dreams of postseason hopefuls.
With the NFL calendar nearing Thanksgiving, the playoff picture is slowly coming into focus. Division races and wild-card standings will be settled over the coming month, with 14 teams vying for two spots in Super Bowl 59.
But first, Week 12. Sunday's slate features a fair amount of intriguing matchups, highlighted by the 49ers vs. the Packers, with the two NFC playoff stalwarts renewing their rivalry at 4:25 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, the Vikings and Bears highlight a Sunday filled with division matchups.
Sunday also will play home to some potential returns and some new-look offenses. Isiah Pacheco is expected to return for the Chiefs from injury. The Giants are also returning a notable name, as quarterback Tommy DeVito will take over for Daniel Jones, who is now searching for his next team.
USA TODAY Sports will provide updates, highlights and more from the Week 12 Sunday matchups, including news, highlights, injuries, inactives and more.
NFL schedule today: Week 12
NFL coverage map for Week 12
NFL Week 12: TV channels for every game
Kansas City at Carolina: CBS
Minnesota at Chicago: FOX
Tennessee at Houston: CBS
Detroit at Indianapolis: FOX
New England at Miami: CBS
Tampa Bay at New York: CBS
Dallas at Washington: FOX
Denver at Las Vegas: CBS
San Francisco at Green Bay: FOX
Arizona at Seattle: FOX
Philadelphia at Los Angeles: NBC
Fantasy football start, sit: 40 players to start or sit today
Looking to set your lineup for Sunday's Week 12 games? USA TODAY Sports has a full list of start 'em, sit 'em advice for quarterbacks, kickers, running backs and more.
Buccaneers Inactives
Inactives for #TBvsNYG ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SEXKqWaONv
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 24, 2024
Chiefs Inactives
Our inactives for today's #KCvsCAR matchup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SBDDi5nqYq
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 24, 2024
Panthers Inactives
WR Jalen Coker
S Jammie Robinson
CB Shemar Bartholomew
OLB Thomas Incoom
OLB DJ Johnson
OL Jarrett Kingston
DT Jaden Crumedy
Giants Inactives
S Anthony Johnson
CB Tre Hawkins III
G Jake Kubas
DL Jordon Riley
Commanders Inactives
#DALvsWAS inactives
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 24, 2024
Cowboys Inactives
Trevon Diggs (CB)
Caelen Carson (CB)
Deuce Vaughn (RB)
Zack Martin (G)
Tyler Smith (G)
Jake Ferguson (TE)
Tyrus Wheat (DE)
Patriots Inactives
Patriots inactives. pic.twitter.com/irwJjihVTn
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 24, 2024
Dolphins Inactives
Inactives for #NEvsMIA pic.twitter.com/Tf2jd1qqjr
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 24, 2024
Titans Inactives
Titans #TENvsHOU Inactives pic.twitter.com/qN5fs34oF4
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 24, 2024
Texans Inactives
Today’s inactives for #TENvsHOU ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LWOCtO988e
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 24, 2024
Lions Inactives
#DETvsIND inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/dYNoM8Jgmj
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 24, 2024
Colts Inactives
Our inactives for #DETvsIND: pic.twitter.com/XZzHLFO2iy
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 24, 2024
Vikings Inactives
Today's #Vikings inactiveshttps://t.co/5wELkPovej pic.twitter.com/1OJMMqn4t5
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 24, 2024
Bears Inactives
Inactives for #MINvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/4IkJ6zvlqa
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 24, 2024
Who plays on Sunday Night Football tonight?
Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
The Eagles visit the Rams on "SNF." The Rams are looking to stay in the playoff hunt in a sluggish yet competitive NFC West, while the Eagles are trying to hold off the Commanders in the NFC East.
Thanksgiving NFL games 2024
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Venue: Ford Field
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
BACKUP QUARTERBACKS: Ranking situations across the NFL: Which teams have best, worst contingency plans?
Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins
Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Venue: Lambeau Field
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Isiah Pacheco injury update
Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 20, that the team was taking things "day-by-day" with Pacheco ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Reid provided a positive update about the running back's status during that same media availability.
"He’s a spark plug, emotionally. He’s something that way, and he’s worked his tail off to get to the point he’s at now," Reid said. "We’ve got to keep an eye on him that way. He would’ve played three weeks ago if he had his choice, but that’s sometimes how it goes. I appreciate that mentality. That’s what’s helped him get to this point."
Will Mike Evans play this week?
Yes. Evans was limited in practice on Wednesday, a full participant on Thursday, and limited again on Friday but said he will be good to go.
During a recent interview, Evans noted he probably should have sat out the matchup against the Ravens in Week 7, a game in which he left in the second quarter due to the hamstring injury.
Giants release QB Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones expressed his thank yous and regrets to the New York Giants on Thursday in what sounded like an emotional goodbye from the quarterback to the organization following his demotion earlier in the week.
Turns out, that's exactly what it was.
Team owner John Mara announced a parting of the ways with Jones on Friday and offered a further explanation regarding the team's divorce from its 2019 first-round pick, who was expected to be the longtime successor to two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.
2025 NFL Draft order
Here's how the 2025 NFL draft order stacks up after Week 12's "Thursday Night Football" game, according to Tankathon.com:
Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-9 record; .494 strength of schedule
Tennessee Titans: 2-8; .514 SOS
New York Giants: 2-8; .520 SOS
Las Vegas Raiders: 2-8; .525 SOS
New England Patriots: 3-8; .472 SOS
New York Jets: 3-8; .508 SOS
Cleveland Browns: 3-8; .511 SOS
Carolina Panthers: 3-7; .486 SOS
Dallas Cowboys: 3-7; .525 SOS
New Orleans Saints: 4-7; .486 SOS
Cincinnati Bengals: 4-7; .492 SOS
Miami Dolphins: 4-6; .439 SOS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-6; .514 SOS
Chicago Bears: 4-6; .560 SOS
Indianapolis Colts: 5-6; .475 SOS
Seattle Seahawks: 5-5; .531 SOS
Los Angeles Rams: 5-5; .534 SOS
San Francisco 49ers: 5-5; .549 SOS
Denver Broncos: 6-5; .494 SOS
Atlanta Falcons: 6-5; .497 SOS
Arizona Cardinals: 6-4; .540 SOS
Washington Commanders: 7-4; .438 SOS
Houston Texans: 7-4; .472 SOS
Baltimore Ravens: 7-4; .522 SOS
Los Angeles Chargers: 7-3; .469 SOS
Green Bay Packers: 7-3; .546 SOS
Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-3; .475 SOS
Minnesota Vikings: 8-2; .503 SOS
Philadelphia Eagles: 8-2; .430 SOS
Buffalo Bills: 9-2; .461 SOS
Kansas City Chiefs: 9-1; .500 SOS
Detroit Lions: 9-1; .523 SOS
Aaron Rodgers facing 'uphill battle' to remain Jets QB in 2025
Aaron Rodgers has had something of a nightmare stay in Florham Park since his 2023 trade landed him in a Jets uniform. After playing just four snaps in 2023 and 11 games in 2024, his tenure as leader of Gang Green may soon come to an end.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets passer faces an "uphill battle" to return as starting quarterback come 2025, signaling a relatively quick divorce for the two sides.
