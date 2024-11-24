NFL Week 12 live updates: Inactives, picks, coverage map, how to watch

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The road to the NFL playoffs is paved with the dreams of postseason hopefuls.

With the NFL calendar nearing Thanksgiving, the playoff picture is slowly coming into focus. Division races and wild-card standings will be settled over the coming month, with 14 teams vying for two spots in Super Bowl 59.

But first, Week 12. Sunday's slate features a fair amount of intriguing matchups, highlighted by the 49ers vs. the Packers, with the two NFC playoff stalwarts renewing their rivalry at 4:25 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, the Vikings and Bears highlight a Sunday filled with division matchups.

Sunday also will play home to some potential returns and some new-look offenses. Isiah Pacheco is expected to return for the Chiefs from injury. The Giants are also returning a notable name, as quarterback Tommy DeVito will take over for Daniel Jones, who is now searching for his next team.

USA TODAY Sports will provide updates, highlights and more from the Week 12 Sunday matchups, including news, highlights, injuries, inactives and more.

NFL schedule today: Week 12

An NFL Week 12 coverage map of the FOX early slate, courtesy of 506 Sports.

An NFL Week 12 coverage map of the FOX late slate of games, courtesy of 506 Sports.

An NFL coverage map for CBS's Week 12 games, courtesy of 506 Sports.

NFL Week 12: TV channels for every game

Kansas City at Carolina: CBS

Minnesota at Chicago: FOX

Tennessee at Houston: CBS

Detroit at Indianapolis: FOX

New England at Miami: CBS

Tampa Bay at New York: CBS

Dallas at Washington: FOX

Denver at Las Vegas: CBS

San Francisco at Green Bay: FOX

Arizona at Seattle: FOX

Philadelphia at Los Angeles: NBC

Fantasy football start, sit: 40 players to start or sit today

Looking to set your lineup for Sunday's Week 12 games? USA TODAY Sports has a full list of start 'em, sit 'em advice for quarterbacks, kickers, running backs and more.

Buccaneers Inactives

Chiefs Inactives

Panthers Inactives

WR Jalen Coker

S Jammie Robinson

CB Shemar Bartholomew

OLB Thomas Incoom

OLB DJ Johnson

OL Jarrett Kingston

DT Jaden Crumedy

Giants Inactives

S Anthony Johnson

CB Tre Hawkins III

G Jake Kubas

DL Jordon Riley

Commanders Inactives

Cowboys Inactives

Trevon Diggs (CB)

Caelen Carson (CB)

Deuce Vaughn (RB)

Zack Martin (G)

Tyler Smith (G)

Jake Ferguson (TE)

Tyrus Wheat (DE)

Patriots Inactives

Dolphins Inactives

Titans Inactives

Texans Inactives

Lions Inactives

#DETvsIND inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/dYNoM8Jgmj — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 24, 2024

Colts Inactives

Vikings Inactives

Bears Inactives

Who plays on Sunday Night Football tonight?

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

The Eagles visit the Rams on "SNF." The Rams are looking to stay in the playoff hunt in a sluggish yet competitive NFC West, while the Eagles are trying to hold off the Commanders in the NFC East.

Thanksgiving NFL games 2024

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

BACKUP QUARTERBACKS: Ranking situations across the NFL: Which teams have best, worst contingency plans?

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Isiah Pacheco injury update

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 20, that the team was taking things "day-by-day" with Pacheco ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Reid provided a positive update about the running back's status during that same media availability.

"He’s a spark plug, emotionally. He’s something that way, and he’s worked his tail off to get to the point he’s at now," Reid said. "We’ve got to keep an eye on him that way. He would’ve played three weeks ago if he had his choice, but that’s sometimes how it goes. I appreciate that mentality. That’s what’s helped him get to this point."

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

Will Mike Evans play this week?

Yes. Evans was limited in practice on Wednesday, a full participant on Thursday, and limited again on Friday but said he will be good to go.

During a recent interview, Evans noted he probably should have sat out the matchup against the Ravens in Week 7, a game in which he left in the second quarter due to the hamstring injury.

Giants release QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones expressed his thank yous and regrets to the New York Giants on Thursday in what sounded like an emotional goodbye from the quarterback to the organization following his demotion earlier in the week.

Turns out, that's exactly what it was.

Team owner John Mara announced a parting of the ways with Jones on Friday and offered a further explanation regarding the team's divorce from its 2019 first-round pick, who was expected to be the longtime successor to two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

2025 NFL Draft order

Here's how the 2025 NFL draft order stacks up after Week 12's "Thursday Night Football" game, according to Tankathon.com:

Aaron Rodgers facing 'uphill battle' to remain Jets QB in 2025

Aaron Rodgers has had something of a nightmare stay in Florham Park since his 2023 trade landed him in a Jets uniform. After playing just four snaps in 2023 and 11 games in 2024, his tenure as leader of Gang Green may soon come to an end.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets passer faces an "uphill battle" to return as starting quarterback come 2025, signaling a relatively quick divorce for the two sides.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 12 live updates: Inactives, picks, schedule, news, TV map