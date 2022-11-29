NFL Week 12 coaching grades: Commanders stay hot; Jaguars, Chargers, Cowboys pass tests

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
Week 12 provided overtime games and come from behind victories.

This is the fourth season since the regular-season overtime rule was established in 1974 to feature an overtime game in at least 10 of the first 12 weeks, per NFL Research.

Each team in the NFC East and AFC East have winning records. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002. All four teams in the AFC East have at least six wins.

Conversely, all four teams in the NFC South have losing records after 12 weeks.

How much of an influence did coaches have on the outcomes in Week 12? USA TODAY Sports examined the performances of NFL coaches. Here are their grades for Week 12:

Washington Commanders coaching staff: A

Ron Rivera and the Commanders are on a hot streak, and in the process they’ve found their identity – establish the run game and keep opposing offenses out of rhythm by controlling the possession battle.

The Commanders successfully accomplished their game plan once again in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Washington amassed 176 rushing yards on 37 carries. They possessed the football for 33 minutes and nine seconds.

This first down run by running back Brian Robinson is an example of the physicality Washington is playing with on offense.

The Commanders averaged 4.8 yards a carry.

Atlanta had nine offensive drives and only entered the red zone twice on Washington's defense.

This pass deflection by DT Daron Payne led to a game-sealing interception by cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Washington’s won six of its last seven games. The Commanders (7-5) are fifth team since 2010 to have at least seven wins through their first 12 games of a season after beginning the year with a 1-4 record.

Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff: B

Playing with nothing to lose, the Jaguars rallied to upset the Baltimore Ravens 28-27.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson boldly went for a game-winning two-point conversion and was successful.

On the two-point try, Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was matched up one-on-one with Ravens backup cornerback Brandon Stephens. You can tell at the snap Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence liked the matchup. Lawrence immediately looked Jones’ way. The wideout ran an out route and Lawrence delivered an accurate pass for the game-winning conversion.

Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff: C

The Raiders declined to pick up running back Josh Jacobs’ fifth-year option this past offseason. They might be regretting their decision.

Jacobs produced a single-game franchise record 303 scrimmage yards (229 rushing and 74 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in Las Vegas’ 40-34 overtime win. The running back had the game-winning 86-yard run in overtime.

Jacobs’ vision and decisive cuts were flawless on his game-winning touchdown run.

Playing without tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who are both on IR, the Raiders did a solid job leaning on Jacobs and wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams had seven receptions and 74 receiving yards. The two combined for 377 of Las Vegas’ 576 total yards.

Denver Broncos coaching staff: D-

The Broncos hit rock bottom Sunday in a 23-10 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are clearly rebuilding, and perhaps, so is Denver.

The Broncos once again had an abysmal offensive performance. Denver only managed to score one touchdown and that came late in the fourth quarter. The Broncos went 4-of-14 on third down and had two turnovers. Quarterback Russell Wilson was held to under 150 passing yards.

The Broncos have the worst scoring offense in the NFL. According to ESPN, Denver’s scoring offense is the worst we’ve seen in over two decades.

“It’s unacceptable. Bottom line,” Wilson told reporters after the game. “This organization, this tradition here, everything else, we got to honor it. We got to honor it by winning. We got to honor it by our work ethic. Continue to work hard. We got to go out there and play. Play great and be able to find ways to score touchdowns.”

The Broncos offense has been "unacceptable" all season under coach Nathaniel Hackett.

New Orleans Saints coaching staff: F

New Orleans had a rough time going against the San Francisco 49ers’ top ranked defense.

The Saints’ defense played pretty well, but they couldn’t get anything going offensively.

Running back Alvin Kamara lost two fumbles, no receiver had more than 65 receiving yards and they offense only had one drive of over 50 yards in the 13-0 loss.

The Saints had put points on the board for 332 consecutive games until Sunday. The last time the Saints were held scoreless was on Jan. 6, 2002. Ironically, that game was too against the 49ers.

It might be time for a quarterback change in New Orleans.

Bonus:

Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff: B

Chargers coach Brandon Staley has a reputation for being aggressive. In Arizona, it paid off. Staley and the Chargers decided to go for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Cardinals with 15 seconds remaining.

On Los Angeles’ final offensive play, Chargers tight end Gerald Everett ran a stick-flat concept and quarterback Justin Herbert found him wide open in the end zone for what looked like an easy conversion.

Week 12 was the first week since 1994 in which multiple games were decided by game-winning points that came on two-point conversions in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, per NFL Research.

Dallas Cowboys coaching staff: B

The Cowboys defense limited a top eight New York rushing offense to 90 yards. Dallas had four tackles for loss. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was contained to just 39 yards on 11 carries.

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys are fast and athletic defensively. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has schemed a defense that allows his best players to shine.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL scores reaction: Commanders staff gets A, Broncos flop yet again

