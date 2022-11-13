NFL Week 10 scores, live updates: Tom Brady, Buccaneers battle Seahawks in Germany

Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
·9 min read

NFL Week 10 kicked off in Munich, Germany and rolled out the red carpet for the country's inaugural regular-season game.

Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday morning. The NFC battle is a matchup of first-place teams. The Buccaneers sit at 4-5 and atop a weak NFC South. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 6-3 and thriving behind NFL journeyman Geno Smith. The game takes place at Allianz Arena, home to FC Bayern Munich. 

Week 10 also features a historic rivalry game. The Dallas Cowboys travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. This is the 62nd anniversary of their first matchup with the Packers holding a 20-17 all-time series record, including playoffs.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns to face his former team. McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

The Packers are currently mired in five-game losing streak. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to struggle and is coming off a three-interception performance against the Detroit Lions.

Other Week 10 games include the Minnesota Vikings playing the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals facing the Los Angeles Rams. NFL superstar quarterbacks Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford are questionable for their respective games.

Munich's Allianz Arena will host an NFL game for the first time on Sunday.
Here's a rundown of all the Week 10 action around the NFL.

Carolina Panthers 25, Atlanta Falcons 15

Briefly: The Panthers remained in the NFC South race with a big victory over the Falcons. Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman added another 100-yard game to his ledger. Foreman rushed for 130 yards and scored a touchdown. The Falcons mustered just 291 yards in the rainy conditions, while Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled. He was sacked five times and finished 19-of-30 for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

One highlight to know: Falcons receiver KhaDarel Hodge scored his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter. Hodge celebrated in grand style as he found the endzone after 65 career games.

Next up: The Falcons host the Chicago Bears in Week 11. The Panthers have a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Seahawks are clicking on all cylinders this season. Seattle is getting contributions from multiple rookies during their four-game winning streak. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III is a prime candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross have left their imprint. However, the Buccaneers present a tough challenge in Munich, Germany. Tampa Bay got a much-needed win in Week 9 and look to hang on to first place in the NFC South.

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Dolphins look to win their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. Miami has found their offensive identity behind Tua Tagovailoa. In the last two weeks, Tagovailoa has completed 75% of his passes for 684 yards and six touchdowns. The Browns are allowing 208.3 passing yards per game but coming off a solid performance last week. This matchup will be a contrast of styles. The Browns will look to control the clock and ground the Dolphins up-tempo offense.

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Broncos are coming off a bye week with a bit of momentum. Denver started to put things together offensively against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson led a game-winning scoring drive to snap a four-game losing streak. Can Broncos carry the offense over against the Titans on Sunday? It’s no secret the Titans will lean heavily on running back Derrick Henry. However, it’s still unclear whether rookie Malik Willis or Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will be under center.

Houston Texans at New York Giants

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Giants welcome the Texans to MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have similar styles as running backs Dameon Pierce and Saquon Barkley step into the spotlight. Barkley ranks third in the NFL with 779 rushing yards. Pierce is leads all rookies (678 yards) and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season. This is the sixth meeting between the teams. The Giants have won the last four games in the series, including a 27-22 road victory in 2018.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Bears quarterback Justin Fields has turned around his season in recent weeks. Fields looks more comfortable in Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense. The Bears have scored 61 points in their last two games. Fields accounted for seven touchdowns including 178 rushing yards in Week 9. Now, the Bears must find a way to win games. The Lions present a good opportunity. Detroit ranks last in total defense and points allowed.

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Vikings have a chance to make a statement against the Buffalo Bills. It’s not easy to win a football game in front of Bills Mafia. However, the Vikings have a good opportunity against the wounded Bills. Everyone will be monitoring the status of Bills quarterback Josh Allen as he deals with an elbow injury. If Allen is unable to go, the Bills will turn to backup Case Keenum. The Vikings know Keenum very well. He started 14 games for the Vikings in 2017. Expect the Vikings dial up the pressure with edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter regardless of who is under center. The duo has combined for 13.5 sacks this season.

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Steelers will get a big boost as NFL superstar T.J. Watt is set to return against the Saints. Watt has missed seven games with a partially torn pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1 of the regular season. The Steelers will welcome Watt’s pass-rush ability to contain Saints playmakers Andy Dalton and Alvin Kamara. Expect a low scoring affair as both teams have ferocious defensive fronts. Tipico Sportsbook places the over/under at 39.5 for this game.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Chiefs welcome the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has established a new favorite target in receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The NFL veteran has garnered 20 targets over the last two weeks. He recorded 212 yards and a touchdown during that span. The Chiefs will look to exploit the Jaguars secondary with Smith-Schuster and tight end Travis Kelce patrolling the middle of the field. The Jaguars snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 9 and look to pull off a major upset on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Colts begin a new era with Jeff Saturday at the helm. Saturday begins his interim tenure as head coach against the Raiders. Both teams are missing key playmakers as Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Raiders standouts Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow were each placed on injured reserve this week. Both teams are looking to snap their respective losing streaks. The Raiders have a 11-9 all-time series record against the Colts.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field for the first time since exiting the Packers organization. These teams are going in opposite directions this season. The Cowboys are looking to keep pace in the NFC East. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to play after missing time with a knee injury. The Packers have lost five straight games. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled. He has thrown four interceptions and been sacked nine times during the losing streak.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spent this week in concussion protocol. His status will be worth watching on Sunday afternoon. If he isn’t cleared, the Rams will turn to backup John Wolford. The Cardinals have dropped two consecutive games and sit at 3-6 this season. Arizona can’t afford to drop another NFC West game. This is a must-win matchup for both teams. A loss will be detrimental to their hopes of winning the division.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The 49ers’ bye week came at the right time. San Francisco is getting a lot of key playmakers back including receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Elijah Mitchell and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. It will be a chance for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to experiment with different lineups that includes NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey. The Chargers are still dealing with a depleted receiving corps. Los Angeles is expected to rely on quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Austin Ekeler to provide most of the offense once again.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Eagles step into the spotlight on Monday night. Last week, the Eagles were tested against the Houston Texans. Philadelphia gets a familiar opponent in the Commanders at home. A key to this game is whether the Commanders can effectively run the football. The Eagles allowed some 168 rushing yards against the Texans. It will be up to the Commanders backfield duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson keep the high-octane Eagles’ offense off the field.

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing