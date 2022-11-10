NFL Week 10 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

The NFL reaches the double digit mark and the Philadelphia Eagles are still undefeated while the rest of the league continues to fall into place.

The AFC East has three teams with six wins. The 6-2 Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets last week. In Week 10, the Bills may or may not have quarterback Josh Allen as they seek to rebound against NFC North division leader 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Bills are favored in the home game.

The Miami Dolphins host the Cleveland Browns while the other two teams in the division, the Jets and New England Patriots, will rest.

The 3-6 Green Bay Packers hope to halt their five-game losing streak against the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but are underdogs in a home game.

Jeff Saturday will make his debut as interim coach for the 3-5-1 Indianapolis Colts against the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders. Despite his comments on Twitter about how bad the Raiders are, they are actually favored to beat his team.

Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday listens during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The 8-0 Eagles close out Week 10 on Monday night against the 4-5 Washington Commanders, and it doesn't appear they will be slowing down any time soon.

The teams that have bye weeks are the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Patriots and Jets.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

NFL week 10 point spreads

Atlanta Falcons (-3) at Carolina Panthers (+3)

Seattle Seahawks (+2.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)

Minnesota Vikings (+4) at Buffalo Bills (-4)

Detroit Lions (+3) at Chicago Bears (-3)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Cleveland Browns (+3.5) at Miami Dolphins (-3.5)

Houston Texans (+5) at New York Giants (-5)

New Orleans Saints (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5)

Denver Broncos (+3) at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Indianapolis Colts (+6) at Las Vegas Raiders (-6)

Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Green Bay Packers (+5)

Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) at Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (+7) at San Francisco 49ers (-7)

Washington Commanders (+10.5) at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5)

NFL week 10 moneylines

Atlanta Falcons (-155) at Carolina Panthers (+130)

Seattle Seahawks (+120) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-150)

Minnesota Vikings (+165) at Buffalo Bills (-210)

Detroit Lions (+120) at Chicago Bears (-150)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+330) at Kansas City Chiefs (-450)

Cleveland Browns (+150) at Miami Dolphins (-190)

Houston Texans (+180) at New York Giants (-230)

New Orleans Saints (-140) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+115)

Denver Broncos (+125) at Tennessee Titans (-155)

Indianapolis Colts (+205) at Las Vegas Raiders (-260)

Dallas Cowboys (-240) at Green Bay Packers (+190)

Arizona Cardinals (+150) at Los Angeles Rams (-190)

Los Angeles Chargers (+245) at San Francisco 49ers (-320)

Washington Commanders (+360) at Philadelphia Eagles (-500)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

NFL week 10 over/under

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: 43

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 44.5

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: 44

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: 48.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: 50.5

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins: 48.5

Houston Texans at New York Giants: 41

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers: 40.5

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans: 39

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders: 42.5

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers: 42.5

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: 43.5

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers: 46

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 44

