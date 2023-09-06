NFL Week 1 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

The NFL is back!

The 2023 season kicks off Thursday night with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions.

Sunday's action includes last year's runner-up, the Philadelphia Eagles, facing off as favorites against the New England Patriots.

Week 1 wraps up Monday night with Aaron Rodgers' debut with the New York Jets against the high-powered offense of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Here are the NFL betting odds for Week 1, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

NFL Week 1 picks/predictions

NFL Week 1 point spreads

NFL Week 1 moneylines

Kansas City Chiefs (-250) vs. Detroit Lions (+200)

Atlanta Falcons (-185) vs. Carolina Panthers (+150)

Baltimore Ravens (-500) vs. Houston Texans (+375)

Cleveland Browns (+115) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-135)

Indianapolis Colts (+185) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-225)

Minnesota Vikings (-250) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+200)

New Orleans Saints (-175) vs. Tennessee Titans (+145)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+120) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-145)

Washington Commanders (-300) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+240)

Chicago Bears (-120) vs. Green Bay Packers (+100)

Denver Broncos (-190) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (+155)

Los Angeles Chargers (-160) vs. Miami Dolphins (+135)

New England Patriots (+155) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-190)

Seattle Seahawks (-250) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+200)

New York Giants (+145) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-175)

New York Jets (+115) vs. Buffalo Bills (-140)

NFL Week 1 over/under

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions: 53.5

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers: 39.5

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans: 43.5

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 47.5

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 45

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 45.5

New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans: 41

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers: 41

Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals: 38

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: 43

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 44

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins: 51

New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 45

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: 46

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 46.5

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: 46.5

