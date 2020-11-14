Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

Minnesota Vikings guard Pat Elflein was expecting to return to the field in Week 10 for his first game since September. Instead, the Vikings sent him on his way two days before playing on “Monday Night Football.”

Elflein waived day after coming off IR

Elflein was activated from injured reserve on Friday after missing all but the first game of the year. He’s healthy after thumb surgery and everything appeared on track for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

On Saturday morning the Vikings released him, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and he’s now on waivers.

Source: The #Vikings have released G Pat Elflein. The veteran now goes on waivers. Just off IR, he’s healthy now and this gives him the opportunity to get some real playing time elsewhere. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2020

Elflein, 26, was the Vikings third-round pick in 2017 out of Ohio State. He started as a rookie and played in 14 games at center. That year he broke his ankle in the NFC championship game and needed offseason surgery.

In 2019 he moved over to left guard when Garrett Bradley was drafted in the first round. He moved to the right guard position for 2020, where he played only one game. Elflein injured his thumb in practice after Week 1 and needed surgery.

Rookie takes over RG for Vikings

The Vikings will turn to their 2020 second-round draft pick, Ezra Cleveland out of Boise State, at right guard moving forward, per Rapoport.

Cleveland played the last three games after taking over for Dru Samia, who struggled in his four starts at the position. He has one of the best performances by a Viking guard since 2016, per Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings (3-5) travel to the Bears (5-4) in their first of two divisional meetings this season.

