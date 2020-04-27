NFL uniform rankings: Patriots, Chargers rise with new looks for 2020; Falcons fall

This is it. This is the definitive ranking of NFL uniforms, one on which everyone will absolutely, positively agree. We nailed all 32 teams despite such a ranking being 100 percent subjective.

Sarcasm aside, the designs of NFL uniforms in this Nike era, which began in 2012, are increasingly artistic and bold. The new threads the Jets debuted last year are a perfect example, as was the Titans' new look unveiled a couple years ago. In 2020, the Browns, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chargers and Patriots are on the board with new looks, and the Rams are scheduled to come out with a uniform tweak soon.

All of these changes are factored into our NFL uniform rankings for 2020. The entire wardrobe — all home and away combinations, plus Color-Rush and throwback uniforms — was considered for each team. A handful of teams are set with their gorgeous, classic looks. But a few are in desperate need of a uniform update.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE UNIFORM RANKINGS:

NFL throwback uniform looks | Nike NFL redesigns



NFL uniform rankings

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars-uniforms-053019-Getty-FTR

Let’s be fair: Jacksonville’s current look is better than its previous set, which was worn from 2013-18 and was ruined by the strange, two-tone helmet experiment. Furthermore, kudos to the Jags for eliminating gold (with the exception of their logo) from the color scheme of their uniforms.

That’s where the compliments end. The Jaguars’ current uniform design appears to have taken a grand total of zero creativity to fashion. Without off-color outlines on the numbers, they don’t take advantage of the opportunities such a cool color scheme like black and teal can offer. The relative lack of striping also makes for a bland overall look.

The good news: With options of black, teal and white for both the jerseys and the pants, the Jaguars have several mixing-and-matching options for their look. The straight black helmet, simple yet effective for matching purposes, was a good call as opposed to another helmet experiment with white or teal.

Story continues

31. Carolina Panthers

Panthers-uniforms-053019-Getty-FTR

The Panthers rank this low because they have a color scheme that has the potential to produce the best uniforms in the NFL, yet their actual uniform design is stuck in 1995.

New team owner David Tepper is pushing in the right direction in allowing the team to wear its black pants in more regular-season games. His next step should be ditching the silver helmet and pants, if not silver altogether as part of Carolina’s color scheme.

When the Panthers do get their uniform upgrade — and we think they will soon based on Tepper’s aggression when it comes to change — they can look at the Jaguars as an example of what not to do with such great colors. Black helmets are a must, as is the right amount (and the right style) of teal striping. After that, pretty much any design will be an upgrade.

30. Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals-uniforms-053019-Getty-FTR

These uniforms were cool when they debuted almost 15 years ago. Now they’re just outdated and, frankly, ugly.

The only solid look the Cardinals have these days are their black jerseys with the continuous black stripe extending down to their white pants. The all-whites aren’t terrible thanks to the mainstay that is the franchise’s classic white helmet.

That helmet could stay in a redesign, and a red facemask, as opposed to gray, would look great with the iconic logo. The rest of the uniform, though, needs a total makeover. The black trimming needs to go, as do the strange armpit stripes. For some teams, simple is good, and the Cardinals are one of those teams.

29. Houston Texans

Texans-uniforms-053119-Getty-FTR

The Texans would rank worse than 27th if not for their badass helmets. And really, Houston’s uniforms are simple enough not to be ugly. They’re just a little boring — after all, the franchise is due for its first-ever uniform update. (No, the addition of the logo above the name plate for 2019 doesn’t count.)

The good news for Houston: Even small tweaks would be satisfactory. A simple striping and/or collar change could do the trick. An addition of red pants would be good to add some versatility to the Texans’ look.

28. Cleveland Browns

browns-uniforms-2020-FTR

Change to the Browns' uniforms finally came in 2020, and after several years of the over-the-top look Cleveland created in 2015, the team is back to the basics — basically the same look it had prior to the 2015 update. It's a great move, and it's why the Browns move up in our rankings after being placed at No. 30 last year.

While Cleveland's new uniforms are an improvement, we wish it would have brought back the white facemasks that made its mid-1980s look pop so well. There was no need to ditch orange jerseys and/or pants as an option for more combinations. The Browns also took the striping out of their all-brown Color Rush uniforms, which was a step in the wrong direction.

Overall, though, this is a solid look for a team that's behind the eight ball in terms of its uniform design with brown being a primary color.

27. Indianapolis Colts

Colts-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

We know … "Tradition!" But can’t we all agree some traditions are boring?

The Colts might never change their look, and many would argue they shouldn’t. But they can keep the best of their classic uniforms and still make some necessary tweaks. (The number font change for 2020 is a good start.) The blue facemasks Indy had back at the turn of the millennium were great. Why not bring them back and ditch the gray?

Also — and this is a big one — somebody in Indianapolis needs to walk through the Colts’ facility, pick up every pair of black cleats he or she can find, throw them in a pile, soak them in kerosene and burn them to ashes. This team has no business wearing anything but white (or blue) cleats, especially when it’s donning its all-white away look.

26. Chicago Bears

Bears-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

This is another team set with its traditional look, and we respect that. The Bears also rank higher than the Colts because they at least have some versatility with their orange alternate jerseys and the classic look they used in 2019.

The Bears’ uniforms, though, are dull. As blasphemous as it sounds, a styling change in the number font and sleeve striping could work wonders. Chicago also could experiment with some white facemasks.

Chicago has a great color scheme, which makes the team’s insistence on sticking to its traditional look frustrating.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Falcons-Uniforms-Falcons-FTR-040820

Maybe this new look will grow on us once we see it on the field. There's some potential in the set that was widely panned when unveiled.

The Falcons get some points for the versatility of their uniform set with three different pant and jersey options. That doesn't include the vital throwback look Atlanta is keeping as an option. And we like the gamble on the gradient, red-to-black look.

For now, though, we can't get past the awkwardly massive number font and seemingly forced "ATL" chest lettering on the jerseys. The chrome facemasks would be a nice touch with some helmets, but not these.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Vikings-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

The Vikings can’t seem to figure out what they want to do with their stripes, hence the constant changes in that regard over the years. Their current look misses the mark, although it is an upgrade from the uniforms that debuted in 2006 and were used until 2013.

The classic horns on the helmets are great, but the matte finish, paired with black facemasks, doesn’t work. The striping on the Vikings’ purple pants is better than the striping on their white pants, but neither looks sharp.

Minnesota should add some outline to the numbers on its jerseys and perhaps even upgrade the font. The team also should lose the matte finish and consider purple or white facemasks.

23. San Francisco 49ers

49ers-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

We like that the 49ers have a relatively rich history but are not afraid to play around with their look. Though their current uniforms are largely bland, they utilize an ideal blend of the team’s colors.

San Francisco getting rid of its black trim was a must in 2009, but it’s time for another update. The numbers on the jerseys could use some gold trim, and it might not be a bad idea to experiment with some gold in the sleeve striping.

The all-black Color Rush uniforms are pretty cool, but they look awkward against the 49ers’ traditional gold helmet. The throwback look they used in 2019 was a big hit.

22. New Orleans Saints

Saints-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

The Saints get major points for their Color Rush uniforms, which may or may not form the best look in the NFL. The classic gold helmets paired with an all-white look from shoulder to toe, plus some refreshing gold-and-black striping, is an amazing combination and one that should be the model for a uniform upgrade in New Orleans.

The Saints’ normal look, though, is unnecessarily plain and boring, particularly the stripeless all-blacks. The gold-white-gold combo looks good because New Orleans’ gold pants feature a solid black stripe, which pairs nicely with black socks and cleats.

21. Denver Broncos

Broncos-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

Here is another set of uniforms stuck in the 1990s. At least the Broncos have a previous look on which they can lean as a template for an update.

To be fair, the only outdated portion of the Broncos’ look is the striping, which was installed in 1997 when the team changed its shade of blue to navy blue (also a mistake). It was a great look at the time, and it will forever be associated with the glory days of Super Bowls with John Elway and, to a lesser extent, Peyton Manning.

In an update, Denver should pick up right where it left off in 1996. A lighter shade of blue on the helmets with white facemasks; orange jerseys as the primary home set and an option of alternate blue jerseys, both with simple striping on the sleeves. As all teams should, the Broncos should have thee color options for their pants — white, blue or orange.

20. Tennessee Titans

Titans-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

These uniforms, introduced in 2018, have grown on us significantly. Kudos to Tennessee for realizing its previous look had become stale.

The white helmets the Titans used prior to 2018 didn’t work with the majority of their uniform sets, so the shift to the navy blue helmets was a good move. The chrome facemasks are great, as is the tapered silver stripe, which is meant to evoke the tip of a sword. Very cool.

The sword factor is why the otherwise strange-looking silver sleeves work so well. The only knock on these uniforms — and it’s significant — is the number font.

19. New England Patriots

Patriots-uniforms-042720-FTR

The Patriots were overdue for their first uniform update in 20 years, and they finally delivered with a strong new look for 2020 and beyond.

Though New England's Color Rush look is a little dull compared to others in the league, it's much better as the team's primary home set as opposed to the outdated previous look. The striping is now ideal (especially with the correct pants), and the away set looks great.

The only problem with this new look is New England kept its silver helmets, which match nothing in the threads but the face on the Patriots logo. It was a perfect chance for the team to go back to white helmets (keeping the red facemasks and current logo). Those helmets not only would have looked great with this uniform set, but they would have gifted the franchise an opportunity to bring out its throwback look on occasion.

18. New York Giants

Giants-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

The Giants move up the rankings because they've finally ditched gray pants as part of their home uniform set, which makes a generally boring look pop much better. Now, if they could just ditch the gray facemasks, as well.

The Giants should literally make their Color Rush uniforms their new, full-time away uniforms. Their home jerseys can be an inverse of the colors — blue jersey with red-outlined white numbers — and the white facemasks work perfectly on the blue helmets with either the “NY” or the “Giants” logo.

17. Buffalo Bills

Bills-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

Buffalo’s uniforms are so close to being perfect. The bright blue pops, and the Bills have figured out the correct amount of red to feature in their number outlines and striping. But there’s one uniform set that looks terrible and knocks this team down a few notches.

When the Bills wear blue on blue at home, their white helmets suddenly become a mismatch. The same, of course, happens when Buffalo dons its all-red Color Rush uniforms, which most would admit is more red than even the Kool-Aid Man could handle.

The solution could be to always wear white pants with blue or red jerseys. The Bills also shouldn’t be afraid to bust out the red pants on the road with their white jerseys for an alternate look.

16. Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

Two factors work in the Bengals’ favor with this ranking: Their helmets remain awesome, arguably the most unique in football. They also do a great job mixing and matching their three jersey colors and two pant colors for always-sharp combinations.

While preserving the tiger-stripe theme, the Bengals could use a striping update, especially with the solid white stripes that line the sides of their black and orange jerseys. The number font isn’t bad, but a change there would be welcome, too.

15. New York Jets

Jets-uniforms-040419-Nike-FTR.jpg

For a team that had the same boring, ugly look for 20 years as a throwback to the Joe Namath days, change in 2019 was good.

Almost everything about the Jets’ current uniform set works. The striping, while a little generic, is modern, and the shift to the brighter, “Gotham” green was smart. The Jets could have left the black number trim out of their green and white jerseys, and they definitely should have gone with green or white facemasks as opposed to black.

To be fair, though, those black facemasks look great when the Jets wear their all-black alternates.

14. Washington Redskins

Redskins-uniforms-060219-Getty-FTR

Washington is a good example of why all NFL teams should have three color choices for their pants. The Redskins do a great job changing up their look with those options, and they all look great with their helmets.

Offensive logo aside, those traditional burgundy helmets with gold facemasks and gold-and-white striping still look great. And Washington has figured out an ideal amount of striping to pair with a good-looking number font.

However, the Redskins need to take their throwback uniforms and toss them on top of the fire that is burning the Colts’ black cleats. They’re hideous.

13. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

The Dolphins are another team that gets some points for not being afraid to experiment, as they made more uniform tweaks going into the 2018 season.

Miami benefits from its cool, unique color scheme, and the only uniform combination that looks bad with those colors is the aqua-on-aqua look paired with the team’s traditional, white helmets — a combo the Dolphins wisely have avoided since they updated their uniforms.

And as for throwback uniforms, the Dolphins are showing the rest of the league how it’s done.

12. Detroit Lions

Lions-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

Honolulu blue has never looked better in Detroit. The Lions were wise to ditch black as a featured color in their uniforms when they debuted their current look a few years ago. The current combinations of blue, silver and white are ideal.

These uniforms are almost perfect, with the number font being the only knock against them. All home and away sets are great. The throwbacks are great. The all-gray Color Rush uniforms are great.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

buccaneers-uniforms-FTR

Though we appreciated the bold changes, the Bucs went a little too far with their previous uniform set — we'll call them the Jameis Winston era threads. Their new look for 2020 — we'll call it the Tom Brady era look — is a perfect return to the uniforms Tampa Bay had before the Winston era.

The black facemasks are back on the pewter helmets to pair with more simple-yet-sharp red and white jerseys and pewter and white pants. The all-pewter Color Rush uniform isn't great, but at least it's unique.

Now, if the NFL would ditch the nonsensical one-helmet rule that limits teams' throwback uniform options, the Bucs could potentially add the creamsicle orange look with white helmets to their set.

10. Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

We’re reaching the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” portion of this ranking.

With the Chiefs’ red helmets and white facemasks, all of their jersey-pants combinations — all red, red on white, all white, white on red — look great. They also have the perfect blend of coloring, with the gold complimenting the red in the number trim and sleeve/pants striping.

The only thing working against Kansas City’s look is the blank white bumpers above the facemask. It looks awkward. Time to bring back the “Chiefs” text. Or anything, really.

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

Yes, the Kelly green uniforms of the late 1980s and early '90s look best on the Eagles. But their current look is sharp and not in need of tweaking.

Philly’s helmets are among the best in the NFL, and the black facemasks work thanks to the prominence of black in all of the team’s uniform combinations. With three jersey color options and three pants color options, the Eagles are able (and willing) to change up their look each week.

The Eagles also have an awesome logo, which looks great on the jersey sleeves.

8. Baltimore Ravens

Ravens-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

This is another team that gets major points for its willingness to mix and match jersey and pants combinations for multiple looks, all of which look amazing paired with the Ravens’ all-black helmet.

One could argue Baltimore’s number font is a little outdated, but that’s the only issue we have with these uniforms. It certainly helps that the Ravens have such a great color scheme, and they’re smart to keep the gold restricted to complimentary lining.

7. Los Angeles Rams

Rams-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

Where the Rams will rank on this list after they unveil their new uniforms remains to be seen. The logo is a rough start, but as long as LA’s new look is something close to the “throwbacks” that became the team’s primary home uniforms over the last two seasons, the Rams will be fine.

Those uniforms — the blue top and yellow pants as opposed to the away look that still features navy blue and gold — are in the conversation for the best in the NFL. And the Rams' helmet design, which needs to stay with their new uniforms, is awesome.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

There is nothing special about the Raiders’ uniforms; they’re about as basic as possible. But there’s something about that sliver-and-black combination that looks so damn good. For the Raiders, simple works well.

The Raiders’ alternate away look, with the black-trimmed silver numbers against the white jerseys, is so fresh that the team should consider making it the full-time road appearance as opposed to the silver-trimmed black numbers.

With the Raiders’ silver pants always complimenting their silver helmets with consistent striping, they don’t have a bad look. All classic. All sharp.

5. Green Bay Packers

Packers-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

The Packers’ uniforms were already great, and then came the white Color Rush pants that look amazing with their white jerseys and traditional, cheesehead helmets. Now the Packers have two aesthetically pleasing away looks should they choose to feature the white pants more often.

As for Green Bay’s home uniforms, there is no reason for the Packers to ever deviate from their always-awesome green-on-yellow look. What we really mean: Toss. The throwbacks. In. The garbage. They’re so ugly that we didn’t include them in the photo above; we can’t have that hideousness staining our top five.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

Speaking of teams that need to permanently ditch their throwback uniforms, the Steelers can toss their bumblebees right on top of the Packers' throwbacks in the same garbage bin.

Pittsburgh’s traditional, black-and-yellow uniforms look as good in 2020 as they always have, and their all-black Color Rush look is a nice deviation once or twice a year.

We actually think the Steelers could experiment more with those black pants. They would look great as part of the road combination, with the white jerseys and black helmets. They also would work with Pittsburgh’s traditional black home jerseys.

3. Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks-uniforms-060319-Getty-FTR

Unpopular option: The Seahawks’ all-neon Color Rush uniforms are pretty cool. They’re nothing if not unique. While we understand why some think the neon green is too bright, in the rest of Seattle's uniform combinations, it's a great complimentary color, especially for the team's unique striping.

Including those neon-green jerseys and pants, the Seahawks have four jersey color options and four pant color options to pair with their sharp-looking navy blue helmets. Seattle takes full advantage of all those options. Even the all-gray look is solid.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers-Uniforms-Chargers-FTR-042120

The Chargers took what already was among the best uniforms sets in the NFL and somehow made it better. Well done, LA.

With bigger bolts as the jersey and pant striping, the team aimed to make its look "more visually refined," and it did just that. The updated number font wasn't necessary, but it was a nice touch. The Sunshine Gold pants were a fantastic addition to a set that now includes more mix-and-match opportunities. The royal blue Color Rush set is OK, but the new, all-navy blue Color Rush set, complete with a navy bolt on the helmet, is amazing.

The addition of the helmet numbers was a nod to the team's original, 1960s uniforms, but in 2020, they make for a crowded helmet. The bolt is perfectly iconic and should have been left alone on the lid.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys-uniforms-060419-Getty-FTR

The Cowboys’ primary home uniforms don’t even feature matching shades of blue or silver, and it’s still arguably the best regular look in the NFL. Combine those home threads with the rest of the team’s combinations, and you get the best set of uniforms in the league.

Dallas’ look is equally iconic and unique. The “Cowboys Star Blue” pants, the brain child of original team president Tex Schramm, pop both on TV and in person. And they look great with the royal-blue numbering on the home white jerseys.

Every look the Cowboys sport— the aforementioned home set; the away set with the silver pants; the navy blue-on-white (or silver) home alternate set; the all-white Color Rush set — is perfection.