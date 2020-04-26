NFL undrafted free agents: Tracking the notable UDFA signings after 2020 NFL Draft

The undrafted free agent period that follows the NFL Draft is even more hectic than the draft itself, and remote work by front offices could complicate the process further.

Teams are competing against one another for hundreds of prospects in a matter of minutes. It's a complete free-for-all.

Just because these players weren't taken in the seven-round draft doesn't mean they won't contribute in the NFL. Some wind up becoming legit stars — Priest Holmes, Wes Welker and Antonio Gates are among the standouts once overlooked by scouts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE 2020 NFL DRAFT:

Full results | Team-by-team grades | Winners & losers



There are a number of college grads available to sign this year who fans will recognize from primetime Saturday games. There are also guys from tiny schools whose skillsets were missed entirely by teams.

Here is a running list of 2020 undrafted free agent signings, according to various media reports and team releases:

NFL undrafted free agents 2020

This article will be updated as deals occur. Our list contains highlight signings rather than every move.

Arizona Cardinals

Zane Lewis, CB (Air Force)

Jace Whittaker, CB (Arizona)

Reggie Floyd, S (Virginia Tech)

Steven Gonzalez, OL (Penn State)

Adam Shuler, EDGE (Florida)

Atlanta Falcons

Bryson Young, DE (Oregon)

Austin Capps, OL (Arkansas)

Delrick Abrams, CB (Colorado)

Baltimore Ravens

Trystan Colon-Castillo, C (Missouri)

Chauncey Rivers, RB (Mississippi State)

Tyler Huntley, QB (Utah)

Kristian Welch, LB (Iowa)

Nigel Warrior, S (Tennessee)

Jacob Breeland, TE (Oregon)

Buffalo Bills

Reggie Gilliam, RB (Toledo)

Marquel Harrell, OL (Auburn)

Carolina Panthers

Cam Sutton, TE (Fresno State)

Branden Bowen, OL (Ohio State)

Chris Orr, LB (Wisconsin)

TreVontae Hights, WR (TCU)

Myles Hartsfield, S (Ole Miss)

Chicago Bears

Badara Traore, T (LSU)

Trevon McSwain, DT (Duke)

Cincinnati Bengals

Story continues

Kendall Futrell, LB (ECU)

Scotty Washington, WR (Wake Forest)

Clay Cordasco, OL (Oregon State)

Cleveland Browns

Solomon Ajayi, LB (Liberty)

Brian Herrien, RB (Georgia)

Kevin Davidson, QB (Princeton)

Dallas Cowboys

Sewo Olonilua, RB (TCU)

Sean McKeon, TE (Michigan)

Rico Dowdle, RB (South Carolina)

Azur Kamara, EDGE (Kansas)

Denver Broncos

Riley Neal, QB (Vanderbilt)

Zimari Manning, WR (Tarleton State)

Essang Bassey, CB (Wake Forest)

Detroit Lions

Hunter Bryant, TE (Washington)

Jalen Elliott, S (Notre Dame)

Jeremiah Dinson, S (Auburn)

Green Bay Packers

Patrick Taylor, RB (Memphis)

Krys Barnes, LB (Cal)

Darrell Stewart, WR (Michigan State)

Houston Texans

Scottie Phillips, RB (Ole Miss)

Auzoyah Alufohai, DT (West Georgia)

Tyler Simmons, WR (Georgia)

Indianapolis Colts

Rodrigo Blankenship, K (Georgia)

Kendall Coleman, DE (Syracuse)

Carter O'Donnell, OL (University of Alberta)

Jacksonville Jaguars

J.R. Reed, S (Georgia)

Ben Ellefsen, TE (North Dakota State)

Josh Hammond, WR (Florida)

Kobe Williams, CB (Arizona State)

Kansas City Chiefs

Lavert Hill, CB (Michigan)

Darryl Williams, C (Mississippi State)

Hakeem Bailey, CB (West Virginia)

Las Vegas Raiders

Javin White, S (UNLV)

George Mariner, WR (Utah State)

Mike Panasiuk, DT (Michigan State)

Los Angeles Chargers

Jessie Lemonier, EDGE (Liberty)

Donte Vaughn, CB (Notre Dame)

Asmar Bilal, LB (Notre Dame)

Romeo Finley, S (Miami)

Los Angeles Rams

Bryce Perkins, QB (Virginia)

Josh Love, QB (San Jose State)

Dayan Ghanwoloku, S (BYU)

Miami Dolphins

Benito Jones, DT (Ole Miss)

Donell Stanley, OL (South Carolina)

Ray Lima, DT (Iowa State)

Minnesota Vikings

Blake Lynch, LB (Baylor)

Quartney Davis, WR (Texas A&M)

Brady Aiello, OL (Oregon)

New England Patriots

Will Hastings, WR (Auburn)

Rashod Berry, TE (Ohio State)

Myles Bryant, CB (Washington)

New Orleans Saints

Marquez Callaway, WR (Tennessee)

Tony Jones, RB (Saints)

Juwan Johnson, WR (Oregon)

Gus Cumberlander, DE (Oregon)

Joe Bachie, LB (Saints)

New York Giants

Binjimen Victor, WR (Ohio State)

Javon Leake, RB (Maryland)

Rysen John WR (Simon Fraser Football)

Case Cookus, QB (North Arizona)

New York Jets

Lamar Jackson, CB (Nebraska)

Javelin Guidry, CB (Utah)

Lawrence Cager, WR (Georgia)

Philadelphia Eagles

Noah Togiai, TE (Oregon State)

Raequan Williams, DT (Michigan State)

Adrian Killins, RB (UCF)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Leo Lewis, LB (Mississippi State)

Trajan Bandy, CB (Miami)

John Houston, LB (USC)

San Francisco 49ers

JaMycal Hasty, RB (Baylor)

Salvon Ahmed, RB (Washington)

Jared Mayden, S (Alabama)

Seattle Seahawks

Anthony Gordon, QB (Washington State)

Anthony Jones, RB (FIU)

Chris Miller, S (Baylor)

Marcus Webb, DT (Troy)

Kemah Siverand, CB (Oklahoma State)

Seth Dawkins, WR (Louisville)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reid Sinnett, QB (San Diego)

Parnell Motley, CB (Oklahoma)

Zach Shackelford, C (Texas)

Michael Divinity, LB (LSU)

Tennessee Titans

Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, LB (Arizona State)

Mason Kinsey, WR (Berry College)

Kobe Smith, DT (South Carolina)

Washington Redskins