NFL undrafted free agents: Tracking the notable UDFA signings after 2020 NFL Draft

The undrafted free agent period that follows the NFL Draft is even more hectic than the draft itself, and remote work by front offices could complicate the process further.

Teams are competing against one another for hundreds of prospects in a matter of minutes. It's a complete free-for-all.

Just because these players weren't taken in the seven-round draft doesn't mean they won't contribute in the NFL. Some wind up becoming legit stars — Priest Holmes, Wes Welker and Antonio Gates are among the standouts once overlooked by scouts.

There are a number of college grads available to sign this year who fans will recognize from primetime Saturday games. There are also guys from tiny schools whose skillsets were missed entirely by teams.

Here is a running list of 2020 undrafted free agent signings, according to various media reports and team releases:

NFL undrafted free agents 2020

This article will be updated as deals occur. Our list contains highlight signings rather than every move.

Arizona Cardinals

  • Zane Lewis, CB (Air Force)

  • Jace Whittaker, CB (Arizona)

  • Reggie Floyd, S (Virginia Tech)

  • Steven Gonzalez, OL (Penn State)

  • Adam Shuler, EDGE (Florida)

Atlanta Falcons

  • Bryson Young, DE (Oregon)

  • Austin Capps, OL (Arkansas)

  • Delrick Abrams, CB (Colorado)

Baltimore Ravens

  • Trystan Colon-Castillo, C (Missouri)

  • Chauncey Rivers, RB (Mississippi State)

  • Tyler Huntley, QB (Utah)

  • Kristian Welch, LB (Iowa)

  • Nigel Warrior, S (Tennessee)

  • Jacob Breeland, TE (Oregon)

Buffalo Bills

  • Reggie Gilliam, RB (Toledo)

  • Marquel Harrell, OL (Auburn)

Carolina Panthers

  • Cam Sutton, TE (Fresno State)

  • Branden Bowen, OL (Ohio State)

  • Chris Orr, LB (Wisconsin)

  • TreVontae Hights, WR (TCU)

  • Myles Hartsfield, S (Ole Miss)

Chicago Bears

  • Badara Traore, T (LSU)

  • Trevon McSwain, DT (Duke)

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Kendall Futrell, LB (ECU)

  • Scotty Washington, WR (Wake Forest)

  • Clay Cordasco, OL (Oregon State)

Cleveland Browns

  • Solomon Ajayi, LB (Liberty)

  • Brian Herrien, RB (Georgia)

  • Kevin Davidson, QB (Princeton)

Dallas Cowboys

  • Sewo Olonilua, RB (TCU)

  • Sean McKeon, TE (Michigan)

  • Rico Dowdle, RB (South Carolina)

  • Azur Kamara, EDGE (Kansas)

Denver Broncos

  • Riley Neal, QB (Vanderbilt)

  • Zimari Manning, WR (Tarleton State)

  • Essang Bassey, CB (Wake Forest)

Detroit Lions

  • Hunter Bryant, TE (Washington)

  • Jalen Elliott, S (Notre Dame)

  • Jeremiah Dinson, S (Auburn)

Green Bay Packers

  • Patrick Taylor, RB (Memphis)

  • Krys Barnes, LB (Cal)

  • Darrell Stewart, WR (Michigan State)

Houston Texans

  • Scottie Phillips, RB (Ole Miss)

  • Auzoyah Alufohai, DT (West Georgia)

  • Tyler Simmons, WR (Georgia)

Indianapolis Colts

  • Rodrigo Blankenship, K (Georgia)

  • Kendall Coleman, DE (Syracuse)

  • Carter O'Donnell, OL (University of Alberta)

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • J.R. Reed, S (Georgia)

  • Ben Ellefsen, TE (North Dakota State)

  • Josh Hammond, WR (Florida)

  • Kobe Williams, CB (Arizona State)

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Lavert Hill, CB (Michigan)

  • Darryl Williams, C (Mississippi State)

  • Hakeem Bailey, CB (West Virginia)

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Javin White, S (UNLV)

  • George Mariner, WR (Utah State)

  • Mike Panasiuk, DT (Michigan State)

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Jessie Lemonier, EDGE (Liberty)

  • Donte Vaughn, CB (Notre Dame)

  • Asmar Bilal, LB (Notre Dame)

  • Romeo Finley, S (Miami)

Los Angeles Rams

  • Bryce Perkins, QB (Virginia)

  • Josh Love, QB (San Jose State)

  • Dayan Ghanwoloku, S (BYU)

Miami Dolphins

  • Benito Jones, DT (Ole Miss)

  • Donell Stanley, OL (South Carolina)

  • Ray Lima, DT (Iowa State)

Minnesota Vikings

  • Blake Lynch, LB (Baylor)

  • Quartney Davis, WR (Texas A&M)

  • Brady Aiello, OL (Oregon)

New England Patriots

  • Will Hastings, WR (Auburn)

  • Rashod Berry, TE (Ohio State)

  • Myles Bryant, CB (Washington)

New Orleans Saints

  • Marquez Callaway, WR (Tennessee)

  • Tony Jones, RB (Saints)

  • Juwan Johnson, WR (Oregon)

  • Gus Cumberlander, DE (Oregon)

  • Joe Bachie, LB (Saints)

New York Giants

  • Binjimen Victor, WR (Ohio State)

  • Javon Leake, RB (Maryland)

  • Rysen John WR (Simon Fraser Football)

  • Case Cookus, QB (North Arizona)

New York Jets

  • Lamar Jackson, CB (Nebraska)

  • Javelin Guidry, CB (Utah)

  • Lawrence Cager, WR (Georgia)

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Noah Togiai, TE (Oregon State)

  • Raequan Williams, DT (Michigan State)

  • Adrian Killins, RB (UCF)

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Leo Lewis, LB (Mississippi State)

  • Trajan Bandy, CB (Miami)

  • John Houston, LB (USC)

San Francisco 49ers

  • JaMycal Hasty, RB (Baylor)

  • Salvon Ahmed, RB (Washington)

  • Jared Mayden, S (Alabama)

Seattle Seahawks

  • Anthony Gordon, QB (Washington State)

  • Anthony Jones, RB (FIU)

  • Chris Miller, S (Baylor)

  • Marcus Webb, DT (Troy)

  • Kemah Siverand, CB (Oklahoma State)

  • Seth Dawkins, WR (Louisville)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Reid Sinnett, QB (San Diego)

  • Parnell Motley, CB (Oklahoma)

  • Zach Shackelford, C (Texas)

  • Michael Divinity, LB (LSU)

Tennessee Titans

  • Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, LB (Arizona State)

  • Mason Kinsey, WR (Berry College)

  • Kobe Smith, DT (South Carolina)

Washington Redskins

  • Thaddeus Moss, TE (LSU)

  • Steven Montez, QB (Colorado)

