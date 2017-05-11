NFL, Twitter announce more content, including 30-minute show

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs free safety Husain Abdullah (39) pushes New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) out of bounds short of the goal line during an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots will kick off the 2017 NFL season on Sept. 7 by hosting the Chiefs. New England earned that honor with its record comeback to beat Atlanta in the Super Bowl. Its opening opponent in a Thursday night game won the AFC West last season. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- The NFL will provide more content on Twitter, using the social media platform to air a 30-minute show five days per week during the season.

A deal between the NFL and Twitter announced Thursday also includes using Periscope and Twitter for pregame coverage, highlights, historical content, breaking news and analysis.

The NFL will produce the live digital show during the season on Twitter, and it will be hosted by NFL Network talent. It will cover breaking news, game highlights and fantasy projections.

The NFL and Twitter have had a partnership since 2013.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL