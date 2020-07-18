NFL training camps can open on time, first players to check in from Monday

The NFL told its 32 teams on Saturday that training camps can start on schedule in the coming week.

In an email, teams were notified that rookies will in most cases report on Tuesday, July 21, quarterbacks and injured players on July 23, followed by all other players on July 28.

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs, along with the Houston Texans, have been granted permission to start camp earlier because they kick off the season on September 10, three days before other teams are in action.

Rookies for both those teams will report on Monday, NFL.com said.

Even with camps set to open, discussions are ongoing between the NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) regarding health and player safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the biggest requests from the NFLPA is daily player testing for COVID-19 as opposed to every other day. The NFLPA said on Thursday that 72 players were known to have tested positive, as of July 10.