NFL training camp tracker: Broncos top WRs scrap, try to 'get right'

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports
Sanders, Sutton get heated at Broncos camp

Things got testy between two players on the same unit on Monday at Broncos training camp.

According to The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala, two-time Pro-Bowler Emmanuel Sanders and second-year wideout Courtland Sutton tussled and had to be separated by quarterback Joe Flacco and defensive end Derek Wolfe.



Josh Rosen impressing in Dolphins QB battle

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores updated the team’s QB competition on Monday after releasing the first depth chart with Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of Josh Rosen.

The Dolphins play their first preseason game on Thursday against the Falcons.

Texans ride kids’ bikes before practice with Packers

It’s a training camp tradition in Green Bay: Kids line up and hope a Packers player will ride their bike across the street to practice. For decades, there have been pictures of a huge Packers player riding a small bike, with a kid running alongside them.

The Houston Texans are in Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers, and they participated in the tradition too.

The best image came from Texans rookie offensive tackle Max Scharping, a Green Bay native, who found a girl wearing a Texans No. 74 jersey and rode her bike, training wheels and all.

Rookie RB David Montgomery turning heads at Bears camp

The Bears traded running back Jordan Howard to the Eagles this offseason, opening up a lot of carries in the offense. Enter rookie David Montgomery.

The third-round pick from Iowa State should be in line for a big role right away, especially if he continues to make strong runs like this during camp:

Montgomery will battle with former Seahawk Mike Davis for playing time, and Tarik Cohen will maintain his role as a pass catcher out of the backfield. But Montgomery should get his fair share of carries as a rookie.

