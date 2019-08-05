NFL training camp tracker: Broncos top WRs scrap, try to 'get right'

(Photo by: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)





Sanders, Sutton get heated at Broncos camp

Things got testy between two players on the same unit on Monday at Broncos training camp.

According to The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala, two-time Pro-Bowler Emmanuel Sanders and second-year wideout Courtland Sutton tussled and had to be separated by quarterback Joe Flacco and defensive end Derek Wolfe.







Sanders and Sutton still going at it. Water bottles being thrown. Flacco talking to Sanders now. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 5, 2019

I don’t know how it started between Sanders and Sutton and I’m not going to relay the full exchange of what was said, but Sanders was pissed because he was “trying to get them right” and argued that Sutton and others haven’t proven themselves in the league yet. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 5, 2019

Josh Rosen impressing in Dolphins QB battle

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores updated the team’s QB competition on Monday after releasing the first depth chart with Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of Josh Rosen.

The Dolphins play their first preseason game on Thursday against the Falcons.

Flores, on if Fitzpatrick remains ahead of the Rosen: "This is a good quarterback competition. I'll stick by what I said last week. ... Preseason games will tell us a lot. I think all three guys are working and the best guy will win." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 5, 2019

Flo: "I like some of the things Ryan did. I like some of the things Josh did. This is a good quarterback competition."



Calls it an ongoing process. Says he stands by what he said last week that Fitz was leading competition. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 5, 2019

Texans ride kids’ bikes before practice with Packers

It’s a training camp tradition in Green Bay: Kids line up and hope a Packers player will ride their bike across the street to practice. For decades, there have been pictures of a huge Packers player riding a small bike, with a kid running alongside them.

The Houston Texans are in Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers, and they participated in the tradition too.

The best image came from Texans rookie offensive tackle Max Scharping, a Green Bay native, who found a girl wearing a Texans No. 74 jersey and rode her bike, training wheels and all.

Green Bay native @MaxScharping taking part in the #PackersCamp tradition before this morning’s joint practice! 🚴‍♂️ @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/Cqj41XvoOc — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 5, 2019

Rookie RB David Montgomery turning heads at Bears camp

The Bears traded running back Jordan Howard to the Eagles this offseason, opening up a lot of carries in the offense. Enter rookie David Montgomery.

The third-round pick from Iowa State should be in line for a big role right away, especially if he continues to make strong runs like this during camp:

PSA: It takes more than 1, 2, 3, 4 people to stop @MontgomerDavid. pic.twitter.com/huhve5YQMz — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 5, 2019

Montgomery will battle with former Seahawk Mike Davis for playing time, and Tarik Cohen will maintain his role as a pass catcher out of the backfield. But Montgomery should get his fair share of carries as a rookie.

