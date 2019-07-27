NFL training camp tracker: Chargers, Melvin Gordon $2M-$3M apart in contract negotiations

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Chargers, Melvin Gordon $2 million-$3 million apart

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reports that the difference between what the Chargers’ offer could be and what RB Melvin Gordon is seeking is around $2 million to $3 million.

#Chargers & Melvin Gordon talks are $2-$3 million apart in average salary. Chargers hoping for a raise over #Falcons’ Devonta Freeman (5 years, $41.25 mil). Gordon aiming closer to #Cardinals’ David Johnson (3 yrs, $39 mil). I think $12 mil per yr w/ incentives would get it done. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 27, 2019

Gordon is sitting out of training camp, hoping for a new deal or a trade if one can’t be completed.

Cardinals release 2016 1st-round pick Robert Nkemdiche

One day after coach Kliff Kingsbury called DL Robert Nkemdiche “not in shape,” the Cardinals released 2016 1st-round pick.

We have released DL Robert Nkemdiche. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 28, 2019

Robert Griffin III reportedly fractures thumb

Ravens backup QB Robert Griffin III reportedly fractured his thumb after hitting his hand against a teammate’s helmet during practice on Saturday.

Robert Griffin III has a small fracture in his thumb, per sources. Will miss some time, but Ravens still optimistic he'll be ready for Week One. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 28, 2019

Griffin declined comment on the injury, referring to the team to make an official injury designation. He is the primary backup behind Lamar Jackson, with rookie Trace McSorley, who could be used as a jack-of-all-trades, the only other quarterback on the roster.

Cowboys aren’t worried about contracts

QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper aren’t letting looming contract decisions affect their football focus.

On Friday, owner Jerry Jones joked about head coach Jason Garrett’s job security while sitting next to his head coach. Guess it’s a trickle-down deal in Dallas.

Bengals star A.J. Green carted off with ankle injury

Coming off a season shortened by a toe injury, top Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green went down during Saturday’s practice while running a route. The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Tyler Dragon reported the seven-time Pro Bowler suffered a left ankle injury.

A.J. Green, after talking with team doctors, stands up, punches the bench multiple times, yells in frustration and leaves on a cart. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 27, 2019

A frustrated Green left the field on a cart, and was later seen leaving the facility on crutches.

Coach Zac Taylor sounded a cautiously optimistic tone, telling reporters, “You don’t want to assume anything, but I think we’re going to be OK.”

The initial diagnosis is a sprained ankle, but Green will undergo an MRI to confirm.

Leonard Fournette turns page on disappointing season

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette said that a disappointing 2018-19 season “kind of humbled a lot of us in some ways.”

Patriots may have an ‘odds on’ favorite to start at tight end

It’s going to be a tall task to replace all-time physical freak Rob Gronkowski in the New England Patriots offense, but an early candidate is emerging. MassLive’s Andrew Callahan reports that Matt LaCosse is already making some “Gronk-like” grabs early on in camp.

The 26-year-old caught 24 passes for 250 yards last year as a member of the Denver Broncos, and is reportedly running with the first team Patriots.

Giants could lose Golden Tate to 4-game suspension

The New York Giants receiving unit can’t catch a break. New addition Golden Tate is reportedly facing a 4-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

An explanation of the events that led to a four-game suspension that is being appealed next month: https://t.co/AhCNoMGdJ4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2019

Tate plans to appeal, and released a statement explaining his case. The Giants have already lost receivers Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman to injuries in camp.

