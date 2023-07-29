NFL training camp tracker: Free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly visiting Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Cowboys this offseason. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly working out for the New England Patriots this weekend, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots have had their eyes on a veteran addition to their backfield all offseason after reportedly working out Leonard Fournette and speaking with Dalvin Cook. Elliott, Fournette and Cook were all released this offseason.

Elliott's release in March didn't come as a surprise, but it did end a successful seven-year campaign with the Cowboys that began when he was the No. 4 pick in the 2016 draft. Elliott rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns in 103 games for Dallas, but his efficiency declined rapidly over the past three seasons while backup Tony Pollard ascended. Now, Pollard will be the bellcow after he received the franchise tag, while Elliott is in search of a new team.

New England offers an intriguing situation for Elliott. He'd likely remain the backup to Rhamondre Stevenson but would give the Patriots an experienced running back with prowess at the goal line and as a blocker. A workout doesn't mean he's a lock for a contract, but it certainly indicates the interest in his services is ratcheting up as the preseason draws near.

