Cole Kmet is now a top-10 paid tight end heading into 2023 training camp. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts, and everything else you need to know.

Not many people saw this coming: The Chicago Bears' Cole Kmet will be a top-10 paid tight end end in 2023. Kmet reportedly agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It comes with $32.8 million guaranteed money, according to ESPN. The deal means Kmet's $12.5 million average annual salary is tied for ninth in the NFL at his position behind New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, per Over The Cap.

Kmet became one of Justin Fields' most reliable targets over the past two seasons. He's caught 110 passes for 1,156 yards since 2021 and had seven touchdown receptions in 2022 alone. The Bears added wideout D.J. Moore to their offensive corps this offseason to join Kmet as well as fellow receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool.

There's no shortage of compelling storylines as NFL training camps open. One of them is already making waves at Jacksonville Jaguars camp.

Calvin Ridley, in his first season with the team after being acquired last year while serving a season-long suspension for gambling, has reportedly looked the part of the No. 1 receiver he was in Atlanta.

Calvin Ridley with the first 👀 catch of training camp. Def will be more to come from him. #Jaguars — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) July 26, 2023

Can't take video of this period, but Calvin Ridley already made the catch of the day on a pass from Trevor Lawrence 🍿 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 26, 2023

.... he just made another one. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 26, 2023

If Ridley is back to the Pro Bowl level he showed in 2020, it could be a big development for third-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who are the defending AFC South champions.

