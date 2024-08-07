NFL training camp notepad: Led by Anthony Richardson, Colts have 'best team we've fielded in awhile'

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the Indianapolis Colts.

About the QB

Anthony Richardson isn’t just cleared from shoulder surgery to throw. He’s also cleared by team ownership to run. “We know his feet can be dangerous and pick up critical yards at critical times,” Jim Irsay said during practice Sunday. “One of the reasons we drafted him is because of his size and strength.”

Rookie to watch

Adonai Mitchell was targeted early and often from Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco in team drills. Michael Pittman Jr. hasn’t found the end zone often enough to be the obvious WR1, giving Mitchell a chance to be that guy.

(Grant Thomas/Yahoo Sports)

Keeping my eye on

Veteran safety Julian Blackmon, after he picked off Richardson 30 yards downfield in team drills. Blackmon had a career-high four interceptions and eight pass deflections last season. Quarterbacks best beware.

Fantasy thought

What impact will a dual-threat QB and a full offseason have on Jonathan Taylor’s explosiveness? Don’t forget that, rounding into form, Taylor’s 2023 finale was a 188-yard, 6.27-yards-per-carry performance vs. a playoff-bound Houston Texans team.

What I saw that was interesting

Richardson is QB1 while healthy. But the Colts have one of the best backups in 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco. The 39-year-old was crisp in practice and should keep them from being a Richarson injury away from continuing their playoff drought. Smart $4.5 million allocated.

Wild card

The Colts haven’t won their division in a decade. They haven’t won a playoff game since Andrew Luck abruptly retired in 2018. “I think now that’s finally in the rearview mirror far enough where we’re on to a new day,” Irsay said Sunday. “The best team we’ve fielded in a while.”