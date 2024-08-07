NFL training camp notepad: Bengals need to sort out Ja'Marr Chase contract — and the defense too

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: Cincinnati Bengals.

About the QB

Joe Burrow has returned to 11-on-11 after tearing a ligament in his wrist last season. The Bengals are managing his workload, but he looks sharp as ever — and his receivers say he’s been extra detailed in his route requests since returning.

Rookie to watch

The Bengals' veteran safeties will be defensive leaders, but seventh-round rookie Daijahn Anthony could be a future anchor piece. Through padless practice, which coaches often consider a passing camp, DC Lou Anarumo liked what he saw.

(Grant Thomas/Yahoo Sports)

Keeping my eye on

Ja’Marr Chase’s contract negotiations. The Pro Bowl WR is holding in as he awaits a new contract. The Bengals want to extend him before this season, a source told me. But do they want to pay what he believes he’s worth? For a team aiming to be more explosive this season, Chase is their surest route.

Fantasy thought

Joe Mixon has anchored the Bengals' run game the last seven years. After they traded him to Houston, no more this year. Zack Moss and Chase Brown received the most first-team carries when I was at practice. Padded practices and joint practices should decide the battle.

What I saw that was interesting

Andrei Iosivas caught four touchdowns in 15 receptions as a sixth-round rookie. When I visited practice Monday, he was working with the first-team offense. WRs coach Troy Walters told me Iosivas' speed, size and catch strength are impressing him. The longer Chase holds in, the more chances Iosivas has to flash.

Wild card

Explosive plays are also on the Bengals defense's mind after allowing the second-most plays of 20+ yards last season. They signed veteran safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell this season to elevate defensive communication they’ll need to thwart a tough slate of AFC quarterbacks.