NFL training camp 2022: Vikings WR Bisi Johnson tears ACL, will miss second straight season

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Olabisi Johnson will miss his second straight season with an ACL injury.

Johnson tore his ACL during their final preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday night, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling . While it’s not the same knee that he sustained an ACL injury in last year, Johnson will miss the entire season once again.

“It did not look good to me,” first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game, via the team . “Unfortunately we lost him for the rest of the night … He’s had a really, really good training camp and done everything we’ve asked of him at multiple spots.”

Johnson went down in the third quarter of the Vikings’ 23-13 loss to the Broncos on a punt after he got locked up with a Denver blocker.

Here’s video of Bisi Johnson’s injury — in the background of this highlight of Ryan Wright’s 69 yard punt.



Bisi is locked up with a blocker (near the “25” play clock) and they move across the screen before Bisi suddenly falls despite the Bronco easing up. Could be another ACL. pic.twitter.com/K5O2xer7XT — Krauser (@Krauserrific) August 28, 2022

He left the game there, and finished with 25 yards on two catches.

Johnson hasn’t played since the 2020 season, as he missed all of last year after tearing his other ACL during training camp. The 25-year-old had 189 receiving yards on 19 catches that season, far less than his 294 yards and three touchdowns on 31 catches he had during his rookie year.

“He's earned a right, in my opinion, to be on our football team,” O’Connell said of Johnson after the game, via the team . "So if it's something that physically he's unable to [play], we'll love him up and make sure that whenever we can get him healthy, he'll be back and ready to go."