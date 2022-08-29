NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Titans release long-time punter Brett Kern, who could be target for Bills

The Tennessee Titans are waiving one of their longest-tenured players. Punter Brett Kern was cut Monday as the Bills — and every other NFL team — scramble to reduce their roster to 53 players before Tuesday's deadline.

Kern, 36, has been a member of the Titans since the 2009 NFL season. He's made the Pro Bowl three times and was named to the All-Pro team in 2019.

Kern wasn't the only punter released Monday. The Denver Broncos cut punter Sam Martin on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport or NFL Network.

#Broncos P Sam Martin is being released today by Denver after indicating he would refuse any pay reduction. He was a top 5 punter statistically in 2021 and set Broncos all-time record for net punting last season. Will have interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

Both Kern and Martin may receive looks from the Buffalo Bills, who cut rookie punter Matt Araiza after he was accused of gang raping a minor. The Bills do not have a punter on their roster following Araiza's release.