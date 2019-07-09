NFL training camp 2019: Reporting dates, location for each team

Sporting News
Breaking down the reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams heading into NFL training camps.

NFL training camp 2019: Reporting dates, location for each team

Breaking down the reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams heading into NFL training camps.

The unofficial start of the NFL's centennial season is almost here, and big things are coming.

With the preseason less than a month away, it's time for teams to come together and gear up for training camp beginning next week.

Here are the reporting dates and locations for all 32 NFL teams:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

AFC East

TEAM

SITE

LOCATION

ROOKIES

VETERANS

Bills

St. John Fisher College

Rochester, N.Y.

July 22

July 24

Dolphins

Baptist Health Training Facility

Davie, Fla.

July 21

July 24

Patriots

Gilette Stadium

Foxboro, Mass.

July 21

July 24

Jets

Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Florham Park, N.J.

July 19

July 24

AFC South

TEAM

SITE

LOCATION

ROOKIES

VETERANS

Texans

Houston Methodist Training Center

Houston, Texas

July 21

July 24

Colts

Grand Park

Westfield, Ind.

July 21

July 24

Jaguars

TIAA Bank Field

Jacksonville, Fla.

July 22

July 24

Titans

Saint Thomas Sports Park

Nashville, Tenn.

July 22

July 25

AFC North

TEAM

SITE

LOCATION

ROOKIES

VETERANS

Ravens

Under Armour Performance Center

Owings Mills, Md.

July 17

July 24

Bengals

Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

July 24

July 26

Browns

Cleveland Browns Training Complex

Berea, Ohio

July 24

July 24

Steelers

Saint Vincent College

Latrobe, Pa.

July 24

July 25

AFC West

TEAM

SITE

LOCATION

ROOKIES

VETERANS

Broncos

UCHealth Training Center

Englewood, Colo.

July 17

July 17

Chiefs

Missouri Western State University

St. Joseph, Mo.

July 23

July 26

Chargers

Jack Hammett Sports Complex

Costa Mesa, Calif.

July 24

July 24

Raiders

Napa Valley Marriott

Napa, Calif.

July 23

July 26

NFC East

TEAM

SITE

LOCATION

ROOKIES

VETERANS

Cowboys

Marriott Residence Inn

Oxnard, Calif.

July 26

July 26

Giants

Quest Diagnostics Training Center

East Rutherford, N.J.

July 22

July 24

Eagles

NovaCare Complex

Philadelphia, Pa.

July 24

July 24

Redskins

Bon Secours Training Center

Richmond, Va.

July 24

July 24

NFC South

TEAM

SITE

LOCATION

ROOKIES

VETERANS

Falcons

Falcons Training Facility

Flowery Branch, Ga.

July 18

July 21

Panthers

Wofford College

Spartanburg, S.C.

July 24

July 24

Saints

Saints Training Facility

Metairie, La.

July 18

July 25

Buccaneers

AdventHealth Training Center

Tampa, Fla.

July 21

July 25

NFC North

TEAM

SITE

LOCATION

ROOKIES

VETERANS

Bears

Olivet Nazarene University

Bourbonnais, Ill.

July 22

July 25

Lions

Detroit Lions Training Facility

Allen Park, Mich.

July 18

July 24

Packers

St. Norbert College

De Pere, Wis.

July 22

July 24

Vikings

TCO Performance Center

Eagan, Minn.

July 22

July 25

NFC West

TEAM

SITE

LOCATION

ROOKIES

VETERANS

Cardinals

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Ariz.

July 17

July 24

Rams

University of California Irvine

Irvine, Calif.

July 24

July 26

49ers

SAP Performance Facility

Santa Clara, Calif.

July 26

July 26

Seahawks

Virginia Mason Athletic Center

Renton, Wash.

July 17

July 24


What to Read Next

Back