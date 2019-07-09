NFL training camp 2019: Reporting dates, location for each team
The unofficial start of the NFL's centennial season is almost here, and big things are coming.
With the preseason less than a month away, it's time for teams to come together and gear up for training camp beginning next week.
Here are the reporting dates and locations for all 32 NFL teams:
AFC East
TEAM
SITE
LOCATION
ROOKIES
VETERANS
Bills
St. John Fisher College
Rochester, N.Y.
July 22
July 24
Dolphins
Baptist Health Training Facility
Davie, Fla.
July 21
July 24
Patriots
Gilette Stadium
Foxboro, Mass.
July 21
July 24
Jets
Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
Florham Park, N.J.
July 19
July 24
AFC South
TEAM
SITE
LOCATION
ROOKIES
VETERANS
Texans
Houston Methodist Training Center
Houston, Texas
July 21
July 24
Colts
Grand Park
Westfield, Ind.
July 21
July 24
Jaguars
TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville, Fla.
July 22
July 24
Titans
Saint Thomas Sports Park
Nashville, Tenn.
July 22
July 25
AFC North
TEAM
SITE
LOCATION
ROOKIES
VETERANS
Ravens
Under Armour Performance Center
Owings Mills, Md.
July 17
July 24
Bengals
Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio
July 24
July 26
Browns
Cleveland Browns Training Complex
Berea, Ohio
July 24
July 24
Steelers
Saint Vincent College
Latrobe, Pa.
July 24
July 25
AFC West
TEAM
SITE
LOCATION
ROOKIES
VETERANS
Broncos
UCHealth Training Center
Englewood, Colo.
July 17
July 17
Chiefs
Missouri Western State University
St. Joseph, Mo.
July 23
July 26
Chargers
Jack Hammett Sports Complex
Costa Mesa, Calif.
July 24
July 24
Raiders
Napa Valley Marriott
Napa, Calif.
July 23
July 26
NFC East
TEAM
SITE
LOCATION
ROOKIES
VETERANS
Cowboys
Marriott Residence Inn
Oxnard, Calif.
July 26
July 26
Giants
Quest Diagnostics Training Center
East Rutherford, N.J.
July 22
July 24
Eagles
NovaCare Complex
Philadelphia, Pa.
July 24
July 24
Redskins
Bon Secours Training Center
Richmond, Va.
July 24
July 24
NFC South
TEAM
SITE
LOCATION
ROOKIES
VETERANS
Falcons
Falcons Training Facility
Flowery Branch, Ga.
July 18
July 21
Panthers
Wofford College
Spartanburg, S.C.
July 24
July 24
Saints
Saints Training Facility
Metairie, La.
July 18
July 25
Buccaneers
AdventHealth Training Center
Tampa, Fla.
July 21
July 25
NFC North
TEAM
SITE
LOCATION
ROOKIES
VETERANS
Bears
Olivet Nazarene University
Bourbonnais, Ill.
July 22
July 25
Lions
Detroit Lions Training Facility
Allen Park, Mich.
July 18
July 24
Packers
St. Norbert College
De Pere, Wis.
July 22
July 24
Vikings
TCO Performance Center
Eagan, Minn.
July 22
July 25
NFC West
TEAM
SITE
LOCATION
ROOKIES
VETERANS
Cardinals
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Ariz.
July 17
July 24
Rams
University of California Irvine
Irvine, Calif.
July 24
July 26
49ers
SAP Performance Facility
Santa Clara, Calif.
July 26
July 26
Seahawks
Virginia Mason Athletic Center
Renton, Wash.
July 17
July 24