NFL trade rumors: Vikings' Stefon Diggs has not been dealt to Redskins

Stefon Diggs' brother freaked out just about every Vikings fan on Saturday.

Trevon Diggs, who will be a senior defensive back at Alabama next season, posted an image on his Instagram with Stefon in Redskins gear. He tagged the Redskins, Redskins Today and Stefon in the post.

It has since been deleted, but not before people reacted.

But much to the chagrin of Redskins fans, this trade is not real. Not even kind of.

According to ESPN, one source when asked if Diggs had been traded had a very blunt response: "F— no," the source said.

Another source familiar with the situation replied, "What, do we have a trade?"

Even when absolutely nothing happens in the NFL, the league finds a way to produce some drama.

