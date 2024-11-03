USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
NFL trade rumors: Steelers scouring market for wide receiver options, per report
The Pittsburgh Steelers are widely expected to be NFL trade deadline buyers after a 6-2 start to the 2024 season.
If the Steelers make a trade, it appears they are targeting an upgrade at the receiver position, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Schefter outlined in a Saturday report that the Steelers were "in the process" of trying to acquire Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk. However, the 27-year-old suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in Jacksonville's 30-27 Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
As a result, the Steelers abandoned their pursuit of Kirk. Instead, they have turned their attention to a couple other receivers: New York Jets wideout Mike Williams and Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen.
Williams, 30, was signed to a one-year deal by the Jets during the 2024 offseason but hasn't made the desired impact. New York's acquisition of Davante Adams relegated Williams to the team's No. 4 receiver role, so that could convince the Jets to move on from him – pending the health of No. 3 receiver Allen Lazard, who is dealing with a "funky" injury, per Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
Thielen, 34, hasn't played since Week 3 while dealing with a hamstring injury. He caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while largely working with second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Thielen is a two-time Pro Bowler and would provide the Steelers with an experienced option in the slot if dealt.
NFL TRADE DEADLINE: Targets for five teams that still could be buyers
Steelers WR trade options
Williams and Thielen aren't the only receiver options the Steelers could target. Below are some of the most notable trade options the Steelers could consider:
Darius Slayton, New York Giants: Slayton recorded at least 724 receiving yards in four of his first five NFL seasons despite working largely with Daniel Jones as his quarterback. He would provide the Steelers with some more speed on the outside to match George Pickens' physicality and give Russell Wilson a quality field-stretching target.
K.J. Osborn, New England Patriots: Osborn hasn't done much with the Patriots, but the 27-year-old averaged 53 catches, 615 yards, and five touchdowns per year over his last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He would give the Steelers a versatile, inside/outside threat who would add depth to Pittsburgh's receiving corps.
Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots: Bourne is the other Patriots receiver who could be moved. The 29-year-old has made just four catches for 29 yards in four games since returning from a torn ACL but has generally been a strong tertiary receiver and a quality blocker during his NFL career.
Tyler Boyd, Tennessee Titans: The Steelers are familiar with Boyd, who spent the first eight years of his career playing for the Cincinnati Bengals. The experienced slot man has made 534 career receptions and would be a plug-and-play middle-of-the-field target for Wilson.
Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders may not want to trade Meyers, who still has one year remaining on the three-year, $33 million deal he signed with the Raiders during the 2023 offseason. If they do, the Steelers would instantly be interested, as the soon-to-be-28-year-old has posted at least 67 catches and 804 yards in three consecutive seasons.
The Steelers seem likely to land at least one pass-catcher, but they will have plenty of competition on the trade market. Receivers have been a hot commodity ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline with Adams, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and Diontae Johnson all being traded in advance of it.
But even if the Steelers don't land a big-name player, they seem likely to add depth to their receiver room if they can.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steelers trade rumors: Pittsburgh interested in WRs before deadline