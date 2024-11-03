NFL trade rumors: Steelers scouring market for wide receiver options, per report

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are widely expected to be NFL trade deadline buyers after a 6-2 start to the 2024 season.

If the Steelers make a trade, it appears they are targeting an upgrade at the receiver position, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter outlined in a Saturday report that the Steelers were "in the process" of trying to acquire Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk. However, the 27-year-old suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in Jacksonville's 30-27 Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

As a result, the Steelers abandoned their pursuit of Kirk. Instead, they have turned their attention to a couple other receivers: New York Jets wideout Mike Williams and Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen.

Williams, 30, was signed to a one-year deal by the Jets during the 2024 offseason but hasn't made the desired impact. New York's acquisition of Davante Adams relegated Williams to the team's No. 4 receiver role, so that could convince the Jets to move on from him – pending the health of No. 3 receiver Allen Lazard, who is dealing with a "funky" injury, per Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Thielen, 34, hasn't played since Week 3 while dealing with a hamstring injury. He caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown while largely working with second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Thielen is a two-time Pro Bowler and would provide the Steelers with an experienced option in the slot if dealt.

NFL TRADE DEADLINE: Targets for five teams that still could be buyers

Steelers WR trade options

Williams and Thielen aren't the only receiver options the Steelers could target. Below are some of the most notable trade options the Steelers could consider:

The Steelers seem likely to land at least one pass-catcher, but they will have plenty of competition on the trade market. Receivers have been a hot commodity ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline with Adams, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and Diontae Johnson all being traded in advance of it.

But even if the Steelers don't land a big-name player, they seem likely to add depth to their receiver room if they can.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steelers trade rumors: Pittsburgh interested in WRs before deadline