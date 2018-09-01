NFL trade rumors: Seahawks aren't willing to give away Earl Thomas

The Seahawks aren't willing to trade Earl Thomas even though the safety has been holding out in hopes of reaching a new contract.

According to ESPN, it's not likely Seattle will send Thomas away "unless another team steps up in a way it hasn't to date."

The Seahawks haven't been negotiating with Thomas and "there has been nothing to indicate that they are interested in giving him an extension," ESPN notes.

The report comes after multiple teams reportedly have expressed interest in Thomas, including the Cowboys, who tried to trade for the safety during April's draft.

The 29-year-old Thomas has been very vocal about his desire for a new deal as he enters the final season of a four-year, $40 million contract and is set to make $8.5 million in 2018. He skipped the Seahawks' mandatory minicamp, OTAs and was absent when the team opened camp in July.

Thomas, who has made six Pro Bowls, has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks. He has recorded 25 interceptions, 66 passes defensed, 11 forced fumbles and 662 tackles throughout his NFL career.