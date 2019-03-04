NFL trade rumors: Redskins could be landing spot for Josh Rosen if Cardinals move him

Josh Rosen could be headed to Washington in 2019.

Reports have surfaced suggesting Oklahoma's Kyler Murray is "almost universally" considered the No. 1 prospect in this year's NFL Draft.

Rosen could be out of a job if Arizona selects Murray with the top pick. The Redskins could be interested in trading for Rosen if he's made available, according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Kyler Murray will be the No. 1 overall pick and Josh Rosen will likely be traded before free agency starts. The streets is talking and Washington is the likely landing spot for Rosen. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 4, 2019

Rosen completed 55.2 percent of his passes and threw for 2,278 and 11 touchdowns during his rookie season. The UCLA product won the starting job from Sam Bradford and played in 14 games in 2018.

The Cardinals finished last season 3-13 and were ranked last in the NFL in total passing and rushing yards. Needless to say, their offense could use a boost.

Murray, last season's Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns for the Sooners as a junior. He also ran for 1,001 yards and 12 more scores.



