NFL trade rumors: Ravens to deal QB Joe Flacco to Broncos; 'I can’t imagine a better 11 years'

Joe Flacco is Colorado bound.

According to ESPN, which cited league sources, the Ravens have an agreement in principle to trade their franchise quarterback to the Broncos.

The report noted the trade can't be processed until new NFL league year begins on March 13.

NFL Media reports Denver will send a mid-round pick to Baltimore in exchange.

"To be honest with you, I can’t imagine a better 11 years," Flacco said in the wake of the news, via NBC Sports. "This place becoming my home and my children’s home. Just how many different life changes I went through and how much we won here."

The move was somewhat anticipated as rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson filled in admirably for Flacco as the veteran dealt with injuries last season and seemingly sealed his status as the starter for Baltimore going forward.

Flacco, 34, has spent his entire career in Baltimore and finishes his tenure as the franchise's most successful quarterback after setting multiple records and winning the team's second Super Bowl.

3,477 & 19 - Since entering the #NFL in 2008, Joe Flacco has averaged 3,477 passing yards and 19 touchdowns per season. No Broncos QB has had those numbers in a season since Peyton Manning in 2014. Mile-High. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/tXe249xh5K — OptaJerry (@OptaJerry) February 13, 2019

However, his productivity has dropped in recent seasons. Flacco completed 61.2 percent of his passes and threw for 12 touchdowns with six interceptions through nine games in 2018, with the team registering a 4-5 record in his starts.

The Ravens went 72-40 in Flacco’s first seven seasons with the team, but dropped to 24-27 in his final four years as the starter. Adding insult to injury, Darren Rovell reports the Ravens paid Flacco $73 million for those 51 games in which he won just 47 percent of his starts.