NFL trade rumors: Raiders shopping quarterback Derek Carr
The Raiders could be looking to move Derek Carr.
Oakland was shopping the 27-year-old quarterback at the NFL combine this week, according to a report from Bleacher Report.
Hearing the Raiders were shopping Derek Carr at the NFL Combine
Carr completed 68.9 percent of his passes and threw for 19 touchdowns, along with 10 interceptions, last season. The Raiders finished with a 4-12 record.
Raiders GM Mike Mayock recently described Carr as a “franchise quarterback.” But, he didn’t rule out trying to upgrade at the position.
“I think Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback. I truly believe that,” Mayock said last week (via the Sacramento Bee). “Now, do I also believe it’s a general manager’s and head coach’s job to keep your eyes open to improve any position on the football team? Sure. But I think it’s really difficult to try to improve over a franchise quarterback like the one we have in our building.”
Carr has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Raiders. He has tallied 123 total touchdowns in 78 career games.