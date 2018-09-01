NFL trade rumors: Raiders acquire quarterback AJ McCarron from Bills for draft pick

The Raiders have acquired quarterback AJ McCarron from the Bills for a 2019 fifth-round pick the Bills announced Saturday.

The Raiders backup quarterback spot has been in question with journeyman and former first-round pick EJ Manuel taking a good portion of the snaps. Oakland was clearly uncomfortable heading into a season with Manuel as their backup to Derek Carr, who missed some time with an injury last year.

The Bills signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million deal this offseason, presumably to compete with first-round pick Josh Allen to be the team's starting quarterback.

But McCarron suffered a shoulder injury during camp and ran a lot of snaps with the third team after getting hurt.

This also points to the fact Allen has a good chance to start from game 1 for the Bills, but there is also a chance Nathan Peterman will take the reigns as he has starting experience in the NFL.

