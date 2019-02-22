NFL trade rumors: 3 teams have inquired about Steelers WR Antonio Brown

At least three teams have reached out to the Steelers to inquire about disgruntled wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert revealed Friday that he's received interested from a few teams around the league, though he wouldn't say which franchises have inquired about the 30-year-old and didn't commit to trading the receiver. In an interview with NFL Network, Colbert reiterated, “If it doesn’t benefit us, we won’t do it.”

The report comes after Brown met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II earlier this week to "clear the air" following the seven-time Pro Bowl selection's trade request. After the meeting, Brown shared that the two "both agreed that it is time to move on."

While teams are showing interest in Brown, the Steelers have made it clear that they "will dictate" his next destination and they won't settle for anything less than what they believe the star receiver is worth, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

ESPN reported Friday the Steelers would rather send Brown to an NFC team for competitive reasons, adding "the Patriots and AFC North rivals are considered no-trade zones."

"I mean, when you're trading away a player like this who could determine your own record and your own Super Bowl potential, of course you want to not trade him to teams that might be a factor," Colbert said earlier this week, via ESPN. "But if those teams step up and say, 'Look, we'll give you the best picks or the best players,' then we have to make that judgment. OK, yeah, they're a competitor, but what they're giving us far exceeds what these other folks are willing to do. So will we be selective? It depends on what the compensation is."

Brown, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Steelers, tallied 1,297 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018.

MORE: Antonio Brown meets with Art Rooney II: 'We both agreed that it is time to move on'





