NFL trade news: Patriots send Jordan Richards to Falcons for draft pick

Jordan Richards' time with the Patriots is over.

New England traded the safety to the Falcons in exchange for draft picks, Atlanta announced Friday. In exchange, the Patriots will get a seventh round conditional pick in the 2020 draft, according to NFL Media and NBC Sports Boston.

The Patriots selected Richards in the second round of the 2015 draft. There were high hopes for the safety out of Stanford, but he had a rather disappointing era in New England and wasn't able to find a consistent role. He appeared in 14 games during his first season, but was moved to the Patriots' secondary rotation.

Richards, 25, will have to compete against Falcons starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen as well as backups Ron Parker and Damontae Kazee.

Richards started seven of the 41 games he appeared in during his three seasons with the Patriots. He recorded 42 tackles and forced two fumbles.