NFL trade deadline landing spots: The best fits for the top trade candidates in 2024

We have reached the time of year where some players around the NFL have a change of address.

There have already been a flurry of moves before the NFL’s Nov. 5 trade deadline. More deals could be on the horizon as teams try to gear up for the stretch run.

Already, Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins have been moved. Rarely do players with resumes of that caliber end up in new uniforms this time of season. That could spell the start of a busy trade deadline season.

What are some ideal trades we would like to come into fruition? USA TODAY Sports explores the best fits for players who could be on the move prior to the NFL’s trade deadline:

NFL trade deadline best fits

Best fit: Los Angeles Chargers

The Jets relegated Williams to their fourth wide receiver after the team acquired Davante Adams this month. Chemistry between Aaron Rodgers and Williams is off. Rodgers even threw Williams under the bus following the team’s Week 6 loss.

Williams ranks fifth on the Jets in both catches (11) and receiving yards (160). He’s turned into an afterthought in his first season in New York. A concern is if Williams is still laboring from a 2023 torn ACL. He hasn’t shown much big-play ability since his knee injury that occurred during Week 3 of last season while he was a member of the Chargers.

The Chargers desperately need an X receiver who Justin Herbert can go to on third down and in the red zone. Los Angeles ranks in the bottom half of the league in passing yards and 30th in red zone efficiency. Williams compiled 309 catches, 4,806 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in a Chargers uniform. A reunion would be advantageous for both parties.

Best fit: Dallas Cowboys

Tank Bigsby’s emergence has made Etienne expendable. Bigsby leads the Jaguars in both rushing attempts and yards. Plus, he’s produced four plays of over 20 yards, while Etienne only has two.

Etienne is a versatile running back who can catch passes out of the backfield, but Jacksonville preference is to hand Bigsby the football on run plays in between the tackles.

The Jaguars are headed toward an inevitable rebuild. An Etienne trade can give Jacksonville additional draft compensation. The running back has trade value around the NFL. He’s surpassed 1,400 yards from scrimmage in his first two seasons and he’s just 25 years old.

The Cowboys rank dead last in the NFL in rushing. They average just 3.5 yards a carry. Ezekiel Elliott is past his prime and Rico Dowdle isn’t a starting caliber running back. The Cowboys miss Tony Pollard, who they let walk in free agency. Etienne would immediately step in and fill the void at RB.

Best fit: Detroit Lions

Cleveland’s actions indicate that they are sellers as the trade deadline looms. The Browns’ decision to trade Amari Cooper preceded Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury. There are rumors that the Browns are shopping Smith, too.

Smith’s four sacks are tied for a team-high with Myles Garrett. Smith and Garrett are a formidable pass rushing tandem, but the Browns need to accumulate trade capital and offload future salary.

The Lions have a hole at defensive end after Aidan Hutchinson’s brutal leg injury. Smith isn’t the pass rusher Hutchinson is, but he’s plenty capable of generating pressure. The Browns and Lions both play a base 4-3 defense, so Smith would have a rather seamless transition. Plus, he has familiarity in the NFC North division, having played for the Packers and Vikings during his 10-year career.

Best fit: Los Angeles Rams

Young will start this week versus the Denver Broncos but that’s only because veteran QB Andy Dalton sprained his right thumb in an auto accident.

There’s talk that the Panthers have a plan for Young following the quarterback’s demotion after Week 2. He’s appeared in garbage time, including during the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

Young has a chance to audition for other teams on the road in Denver or prove that he’s worthy to be promoted back into Carolina’s starting lineup.

A change of scenery could be beneficial for Young and McVay’s tutelage could work wonders for the 2023 No.1 overall pick; McVay’s enhanced every quarterback he’s coached. Young’s accuracy, precision passing and pocket presence were attributes that made him the top quarterback in the 2023 draft. However, he’s struggled in all three areas during his NFL career. McVay is the type of coach who can unlock Young’s potential and restore the quarterback’s confidence.

Best fit: Baltimore Ravens

Uche tallied a career-high 11.5 sacks in 2022. He’s had five total sacks since.

The Patriots outside linebacker hasn’t played more than 20 snaps in each of the past two weeks. He’s more of a situational pass rusher but can play a high-volume of snaps in the right system. His name has been mentioned in trade rumors in recent weeks.

The Ravens have a history of revitalizing the careers of veteran pass rushers. Kyle Van Noy, who has a team-high seven sacks this year, is the most recent example. But the Ravens can’t expect Van Noy to maintain high-level production at this stage of his career. Josh Uche would be a nice complement to Ravens’ Odafe Oweh, two edge rushers under 27 years of age.

Best fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

Davis started the year as a starter, but he was benched after Week 2. The Bears made him inactive in Week 6, a sign that he’s dropped significantly on their depth chart.

The Bears signed the former Titan to a three-year, $30 million contract in March 2023. He was supposed to be a lynchpin along Chicago’s offensive line, but the Bears are apparently ready to move on. Davis is a talented offensive lineman, but his pass and run blocking declined during his two seasons in Chicago.

The Steelers have dealt with injuries along their offensive line since before the start of the regular season. Pittsburgh’s rumored to be in the market for a wide receiver. The Steelers could also shop around for offensive line depth.

Best fit: Atlanta Falcons

Ogbah’s produced at least 5.5 sacks in a season five times in his career. The ninth-year veteran has a high motor and is stout against the run. He’s had an increase role this year following Jaelan Phillips’ season-ending knee injury. But Ogbah turns 31 a day after the trade deadline, his contract expires after this year and the team recently signed veteran Tyus Bowser off the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Tua Tagovailoa is on track to return, but the Dolphins could offload talent if they feel this season is getting away from them.

The Falcons have an NFL-low six sacks this season. Atlanta traded for Matthew Judon in August. However, Judon’s generated just 1.5 sacks. Judon’s seen his fair share of chip blocks and an occasional double teams. The Falcons can assist Judon by adding another veteran pass rusher opposite him.

Best fit: Kansas City Chiefs

Could Jacksonville part ways with its longest-tenured starter? The Jaguars have twice placed Robinson’s under the franchise tag. It seems like he’s perennially on his way out of Jacksonville.

Robinson, 29, is in the final year of his contract. The struggling Jaguars could trade the eighth-year tackle and add future draft picks. Furthermore, Jaguars’ 2023 first-round pick tackle Anton Harrison played left tackle in college before switching to the right side in the NFL. He could be Robinson’s successor.

Wouldn’t it be such a Chiefs move to add a starting-caliber tackle before the trade deadline expires? The Chiefs had a need at wide receiver and aggressively went after DeAndre Hopkins. Kansas City’s had a revolving door at left tackle with Wanya Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia. Robinson could bring stability to the position for the remainder of the season.

