NFL trade deadline grades: Breaking down which team won each notable deal

The 2024 NFL trade deadline has arrived – and so too have grades for an assortment of deals.

Handing out marks shortly after the completion of moves can be a dicey proposition, as the true winners and losers of each swap might not become clear for some time. But it doesn't always take long to identify a savvy addition or shrewd sell-off, as several teams in recent years have boosted their outlook for either the short or long term by pulling off a trade that was immediately recognizable as a boon.

USA TODAY Sports will be updating team grades for each deal as they come in, so check back Tuesday for analysis on all the latest moves.

Baron Browning trade grades

Cardinals receive: LB Baron Browning

Broncos receive: 2025 sixth-round draft pick

Cardinals grade: B+

Arizona's pass rush has been dormant for almost the entire season, with the team posting the NFL's worst collective pass rush win rate (27%) through its first eight games, according to ESPN. Things changed Sunday, when the Cardinals overwhelmed Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears for six sacks in a 29-9 win. But this was truly an outlier performance, with 16 different players registering a pressure, according to Next Gen Stats, against an offense that was clearly unable to adjust to what was being thrown at it.

It might seem strange for the Cardinals to be buyers – and for a half-season rental – at this point given the overall state of the roster. But a sixth-round pick isn't a hefty price to pay, and the organization's first division title since 2015 is at stake. Hard to say no to a clear talent upgrade at a position of need. If Browning can stay healthy, he raises the ceiling of a group that doesn't have much top-line talent in its front seven, especially after B.J. Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck were lost to torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

Broncos grade: B

It's a modest return for a former third-round draft pick, but a person with knowledge of the agreement – speaking on condition of anonymity because financial details had not been made public – confirmed to USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon that outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Broncos this weekend. Given Nik Bonitto's breakout season, that cements that there wasn't a future for Browning in Denver beyond this season. Barring an injury, the Broncos' stellar pass rush – tops in the NFL in pass rush win rate (57%) after eight weeks – shouldn't take too much of a hit.

Cam Robinson trade grades

Vikings receive: OT Cam Robinson, 2026 conditional seventh-round draft pick

Jaguars receive: 2026 conditional fifth-round draft pick

Vikings grade: C+

This seems like a somewhat odd move for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who has resisted the "all-in" mentality that other front offices have at times given into. Yes, Christian Darrisaw's season-ending knee injury left Minnesota with a massive hole at left tackle. But Robinson, who turns 30 on Saturday, has topped out as a passable starter. The Vikings seemed to regress to the mean a bit after their 5-0 start, and this trade felt a bit like borrowing against the future for a group that looks like a long shot to push for the conference crown.

Jaguars grade: B

All things considered, the return was pretty kind for an impending free agent who had been benched in favor of Walker Little, who should be able to hold down the role of protecting Trevor Lawrence's blind side for the rest of the season. This marks a bit of an unceremonious split with the team's longest-tenured player, and Jacksonville likely would have been better off had it broken off its commitment much earlier during the nearly eight-year run with Robinson. But at least the franchise didn't see this through to the end of the season and leave things up to the compensatory pick formula.

Diontae Johnson trade grades

Ravens receive: WR Diontae Johnson, 2025 sixth-round draft pick

Panthers receive: 2025 fifth-round draft pick

Ravens grade: A

Baltimore didn't seem like it would join the buying class at the trade deadline given a relatively tight cap outlook. But GM Eric DeCosta knows a steal when he sees one. Though the Ravens offense has been moving at an incredible pace, Johnson serves as an additional weapon who might be invigorated by playing for a contender. At such a miniscule price, Johnson is well worth a roll of the dice given the potential for a sizable payoff.

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Panthers grade: D

Maybe Carolina needed Johnson to go after he declared "I can’t play every position on the field and make every play" following a 40-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But if a talent-starved roster is going to part with one of its most important pieces, it should be getting far better value than what the Panthers netted here. Given how the receiver market panned out after several high-profile moves – and the fact that the Panthers are still paying the bulk of Johnson's salary, according to The Athletic – this looks like a pretty big whiff.

Joshua Uche trade grades

Chiefs receive: LB Joshua Uche

Patriots receive: 2026 sixth-round draft pick

Chiefs grade: B

Boosting the pass rush on the cheap isn't an easy task for any team, but the two-time defending champs might have pulled it off here. The 6-1, 240-pound Uche wasn't permitted to stay on the field regularly in New England and never played more than 38% of the team's defensive snaps in a season. But he has made a name for himself as a spark off the edge, recording 11 ½ sacks in 2022 and remaining one of the league's more effective players in generating pressure despite tallying just two sacks this year. Given Kansas City's underwhelming results in reaching the quarterback, any assistance should be welcome. Steve Spagnuolo can continue to find him favorable looks as a sub rusher, which might give the Chiefs yet another edge down the stretch.

Patriots grade: B-

With New England poised to be a spender again in free agency this offseason, a compensatory pick might not have been in the cards if Uche had walked after his one-year deal expired, giving this trade some distinct value for the Patriots. Still, it's a bit of a disappointing outcome for the team and its handling of a former second-round pick who displayed promise, even if it was in brief flashes.

Ernest Jones IV trade grades

Seahawks receive: LB Ernest Jones IV

Titans receive: LB Jerome Baker, 2025 fourth-round draft pick

Seahawks grade: B-

Returning to the NFC West could be win-win for both the Seahawks and the former Los Angeles Rams standout. Jones can make his mark against the run for a defense that is far too leaky in the ground game, and Mike Macdonald should be able to tap into his blitzing ability as well. But giving up a mid-round draft pick for an upgrade at a non-premium position raises some concerns, especially given that Jones is on an expiring contract. With Seattle's viability as a playoff threat looking more than a little suspect, the team would have been better off waiting to address this deficiency through free agency and/or the draft.

Titans grade: B+

Acquiring Jones in August seemed like a bit of a stretch for a franchise that was clearly trying to fast-track its rebuild by importing established veterans from other teams. Call this a proper correction, then, as netting a fourth-rounder could prove meaningful for a roster with abundant holes to be addressed this spring. Nice pivot by Ran Carthon.

DeAndre Hopkins trade grades

Chiefs receive: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Titans receive: 2025 conditional fifth-round draft pick

Chiefs grade: A-

This seemed like the deal that made too much sense to actually happen. And for a while, it appeared it wouldn't, with buzz that the Titans weren't eager to move on from their No. 2 target and Hopkins not broadcasting any discontent with his standing. Still, general manager Brett Veach found a way to swing a deal for a pass catcher for the third consecutive year ahead of the trade deadline.

Here's to betting that Hopkins' impact will be greater than that of Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman, however. Try as the Chiefs might to forge ahead, it was clear that an additional weapon was required after Rashee Rice's season-ending knee injury, which compounded the problems for a receiving corps that is already without Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (shoulder) until at least the playoffs. Hopkins doesn't need to rediscover his electric early-career form for this to work out. Though he's not a one-for-one replacement for Rice, if he can simply continue to overpower defensive backs at the catch point and feast on a high volume of targets on underneath and intermediate routes, he can provide a major boost to the Chiefs' revised offensive mission of being highly functional rather than explosive.

Titans grade: B

General manager Ran Carthon deserves some credit for seeing the bigger picture and not simply barreling ahead with Hopkins. While it stood to reason that a receiver who makes his mark on contested catches would be a fine complement to Calvin Ridley, who wins on separation, and a major asset to an unsteady second-year signal-caller in Will Levis, things obviously haven't panned out for the 1-5 Titans. With Tennessee already down a third-round pick in 2025 thanks to the L'Jarius Sneed trade – which so far has yielded ugly results – it was time to scrounge up more draft assets for a team due for another offseason reboot in its offensive personnel.

Amari Cooper trade grades

Bills receive: WR Amari Cooper, 2025 sixth-round draft pick

Browns receive: 2025 third-round draft pick, 2026 seventh-round draft pick

Bills grade: A-

At a time when most eyes were trained on Davante Adams and the Jets, the Bills managed to swoop in with their own substantial move for a top-flight wide receiver. Cooper's arrival could make for a seismic shift for a receiving corps that was still struggling to find its own way after Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans. Though Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman showed promise, jeopardizing another season of Josh Allen's prime simply wasn't an option. Cooper has had some struggles with drops and needs to re-establish his trustworthiness as a target after enduring some awful quarterback play in Cleveland, but this was probably the highest upside that Buffalo could find given its salary cap limitations.

Browns grade: B-

Cleveland's move seemed necessary given its spiraling season, yet it was still somewhat of a surprise to see the front office acknowledge the current landscape given the headstrong approach of the current regime. Getting a Day 2 draft pick is no small accomplishment for a franchise starved for young talent after the Deshaun Watson trade. But there are so many bigger problems to be faced here, and this only begins to address them.

Davante Adams trade grades

Jets receive: WR Davante Adams

Raiders receive: 2025 conditional third-round draft pick

Jets grade: B+

It's more than fair to question the wisdom of putting Aaron Rodgers at the center of everything a franchise does, especially with how things have turned out so far for Gang Green. But that dynamic can't truly be escaped until this offseason at the earliest, and it likely results in many people losing their jobs. A conditional third-round draft pick is no sweat for Joe Douglas, who almost certainly won't need to worry about cleaning things up if the Adams trade doesn't help pull the Jets up out of their tailspin. Even if Adams doesn't recapture the peak form he displayed years ago, the six-time Pro Bowler can still be counted on to routinely create separation and leverage his connection with Rodgers.

Raiders grade: B-

The Jets weren't the only ones who found themselves boxed in early this season. As Adams' dissatisfaction with the Silver and Black grew, the Raiders had little choice but to find the highest bidder and send the star pass catcher on his way. Not seeking a deal in the offseason was a serious blunder, and the organization deserves ridicule for never figuring out a way to make things work with a premier talent who fell into the team's lap due to his connection with Derek Carr. But at least their path forward in the short term is a little clearer now.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL trade deadline grades: Which team won each notable deal?