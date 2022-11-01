NFL trade deadline blog: Dolphins reel in Bradley Chubb; Falcons ship Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

The moves came fast and furious ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday.

Bradley Chubb, Jeff Wilson and Calvin Ridley were among the names dealt within two hours of the cutoff.

Earlier, two deals went down in quick succession involving notable names on the offensive side of the ball. The Pittsburgh Steelers sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, while the Detroit Lions dealt tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings in an intra-division trade.

Prior to Tuesday, several notable players were traded. Christian McCaffrey moved out West and is already making noise in San Francisco, the Jets acquired James Robinson to help fill their void at running back, Kansas City added another playmaker in Kadarius Toney and the Eagles are all in on their Super Bowl pursuit after trading for veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn. Those four players highlight the deals ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

USA TODAY Sports reacted to the big trades leading up to the deadline in our up-to-the-minute live blog:

Falcons get help on defense by adding Rashad Fenton

Right before the deadline, the Falcons got cornerback Rashad Fenton in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional seventh-round pick, per multiple reports. Fenton should give the Falcons much-needed help on defense. The Falcons have the worst pass defense in the NFL.

Fenton has 123 tackles, 20 pass deflections and two interceptions in 47 career games. He was originally drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Veteran Dean Marlowe returns to Buffalo

Buffalo traded for Dan Marlowe in a deal announced minutes before Tuesday's deadline. The Bills gave the Falcons a 2023 seventh-round pick for the safety, Buffalo announced. The veteran safety played in Buffalo from 2018-2020.

Marlowe adds depth to the Bills secondary. He has 116 tackles and two interceptions in 55 career games.

Colts send Nyheim Hines to Bills

Just before the deadline, ESPN reported that Colts running back Nyheim Hines is on the move. He'll head from one of the NFL's most dysfunctional offenses in Indianapolis to the juggernaut that is the Buffalo Bills. There, he will serve as a complement to Devin Singletary. Zack Moss goes from Buffalo to Indianapolis in the trade, as well as a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023, according to NFL Network.

Broncos get pass-rusher Jacob Martin

To fill the void left by Chubb, the Broncos made a trade with the New York Jets that won’t garner as much attention.

Denver will receive pass-rusher Jacob Martin, a fifth-year player who was in his first season with the Jets, according to NFL Network. Martin began his career in Seattle before spending the last three seasons with the Houston Texans. NFL Network reported that Denver sent a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft in exchange for Martin and a fifth-round selection, also in 2024. Martin has eight tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

Dolphins swing deal for Jeff Wilson Jr.

To pad the pass rush with the acquisition of Bradley Chubb, the Dolphins parted with running back Chase Edmonds. The hole it left in their backfield did not last long.

Miami added Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN. The Niners acquired Christian McCaffrey on Oct. 20 and received a fifth-round pick from Miami in exchange for Wilson.

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars

Calvin Ridley was suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on games.

The Falcons traded Ridley to Jacksonville for draft compensation, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person requested anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Ridley is suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on games in 2021. The 2018 first-round pick has the ability to be the Jaguars' No. 1 wide receiver when he returns to action.

There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2. https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Ridley has produced 248 catches, 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns since entering the league. He had a career-high 90 catches and 1,374 yards in 2020.

The Jaguars haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2019.

Dolphins strengthen pass rush by adding Bradley Chubb

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) reacts to the play during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 30, 2022.

Bradley Chubb was the subject of trade rumors, and the Broncos decided to ship away their best pass rusher hours before the 4 p.m. ET deadline. The Dolphins sent a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to Denver for Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick, the teams announced.

The Dolphins rank near the bottom of the NFL in sacks, but the acquisition of Chubb strengthens the team’s pass-rushing attack. Chubb has 5.5 sacks this year. The Dolphins don’t have a player with over three sacks on the year.

Chubb has 170 tackles, 26 sacks and 58 QB hits in 49 career games.

Steelers acquiring William Jackson III from Commanders

Jackson was looking for a fresh start, and he'll get it in Pittsburgh. The Steelers made a trade with the Commanders to acquire the cornerback, according to reports.

Jackson signed a three-year deal with the Commanders as a free agent in 2021, but things didn't work out in Washington. Tuesday's deal brings Jackson back to the AFC North. He played his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The veteran cornerback has 205 tackles and five interceptions in 75 career games. He'll likely be inserted into the Steelers starting lineup.

Steelers trade Chase Claypool to Bears

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool celebrates his touchdown against the Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Chase Claypool's name began popping up in rumor circles prior to Week 8. The third-year wide receiver had a solid rookie season (11 total touches, 62 receptions) but he hasn't been able to find the end zone much the past two seasons (two scores in 2021, one in 2022).

The Steelers offense, led by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, still showed Claypool love, with 30 targets over the past four games. Yet with rookie receiver George Pickens and Diontae Johnson at the position, the Steelers were comfortable dealing him to Chicago for a 2023 second-round pick, according to reports.

The Bears don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver and second-year quarterback Justin Fields has shown promise in recent games. Claypool will be a target he's not yet had in the NFL.

Vikings acquire T.J. Hockenson from Lions

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) runs against Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Oct. 30.

The Minnesota Vikings may have acquired the second-biggest offensive piece (behind McCaffrey to the 49ers) to move during the trade deadline. And it could strengthen their position atop the NFC North during a down year for the Packers.

The Vikings traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions, in a unique trade between NFC North teams, according to NFL Network.

The Lions (1-6) appear to be sellers at the deadline, receiving a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 for Hockenson. Detroit also sent two fourth-round picks back to Minnesota in the deal.

The move gives the Vikings another offensive weapon for quarterback Kirk Cousins behind star receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Report: Commanders prepared to release William Jackson III

The Washington Commanders have been actively shopping William Jackson III, but reportedly have a backup plan.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Washington is expected to release Jackson if it's unable to trade the sixth-year cornerback. A back injury has limited Jackson to four games and 16 tackles this season. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders in 2021, and releasing him would result in $9 million in dead money on the cap for next season.

Report: LA Rams offered multiple firsts for Brian Burns

The Los Angeles Rams don't have a first-round draft pick next season, but that hasn't stopped them from trying to trade future ones. According to Sports Illustrated, the Rams offered multiple first-round picks for Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns.

The Panthers are 2-6 and clearly rebuilding. Burns has five sacks this season, following two consecutive nine-sack campaigns. The Florida State product was the team's first-round choice (19th overall) in the 2019 draft. — Chris Bumbaca

Could Bradley Chubb be moved at NFL trade deadline?

Last year, the Denver Broncos moved Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams a day before the deadline, a trade that impacted the Super Bowl three months later. Could Denver be the catalyst of another landscape-changing deal for a pass-rusher in 2022?

The player on the move this year would be Bradley Chubb. ESPN's Adam Schefter said Tuesday morning on "Get Up" that Chubb will be the next defensive star to sign a lucrative contract. If the Broncos don't want to commit significant money, they could try and gain more draft picks, Schefter said. — Chris Bumbaca

Reports: Colts RB Nyheim Hines receiving interest

Late Monday, ESPN reported Indianapolis Colts backup running back Nyheim Hines has received interest from teams. Pro Football Focus added that "two top teams" have shown the most intrigue for the back who can also return kicks and punts.

Behind Jonathan Taylor on the Indianapolis depth chart, Hines functions mostly as a third-down back who can provide a presence in the passing game. — Chris Bumbaca

NFL trade deadline has been more active in recent years

Until 2012, the trade deadline was after Week 6. The league and players' association agreed to move it until the Tuesday after Week 8 a decade ago, and the decision bred more activity and interest surrounding the deadline.

Since 2017, there have been at least two trades on deadline day. In the past week, five deals have been made – the same number of trades made within a week of the deadline last year. — Chris Bumbaca

Ravens acquire Roquan Smith from Chicago

The Ravens got one of the best inside linebackers a day before the trade deadline. Baltimore gave the Bears 2023 second- and fifth-round picks in exchange for Smith, per multiple reports.

Smith has a nose for the football and is one of the best tacklers in the NFL. His 83 tackles are an NFL-high entering Week 9. Smith will immediately slide in as a starting inside linebacker alongside Patrick Queen, creating one of the best and most athletic inside linebacker duos in the league. — Tyler Dragon

Christian McCaffrey already paying dividends in San Francisco

In his second game with the 49ers, McCaffrey became just the fourth player since the 1970 merger to have a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a single game as the 49ers routed the Rams, 31-14, in Week 8. The 49ers acquired the versatile running back Oct. 20. — Tyler Dragon

Kadarius Toney provides Chiefs with another offensive threat

Toney didn't live up to expectations in New York in large part because he couldn't stay healthy. A change in scenery might be just what the 2021 first-round pick needs. It's going to be interesting to see how Andy Reid utilizes Toney's skillset. Toney has run-after-the-catch ability. There's talk that he'll contribute as a returner right away. — Tyler Dragon

Trade deadline primer

Here's a brief rundown of potential buyers and sellers, along with some players who could be on the move.

Robert Quinn gives Philly veteran experience off the edge

Quinn had two pressures and a QB hit in 20 snaps in his Philadelphia debut. The Eagles traded for the veteran pass rusher last week. — Tyler Dragon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL trade deadline recap: Analysis of all the major moves in one place