NFL trade deadline tracker: Bears give up second-round pick for DE Montez Sweat
The NFL trade deadline is nearly upon us. No more deals can be made after 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31, but until then, all 32 teams could be open for business.
NFL trade deadline news
Seahawks acquire DE Williams from Giants
What piece each NFL contender is missing
12 biggest in-season trades ever
Eagles acquire All-Pro S Byard from Titans
RB Barkley wants to remain with Giants
Rams trade WR Jefferson to Falcons
49ers acquire pass rusher Gregory from Broncos
Bears send WR Claypool to Dolphins
CB Jackson returns to Patriots from Chargers
Rams trade RB Akers to Vikings
Yahoo's Charles Robinson breaks down each Super Bowl contender's biggest need (with Leonard Williams already off the board):
With the NFL trade deadline approaching, each Super Bowl hopeful has a missing piece. Here’s a look at them