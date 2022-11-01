NFL trade deadline 2022 tracker: When does it end? Who will join Calvin Ridley, Bradley Chubb on the move?

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET today, and already we've seen a flurry of deals. Stay up to date on the final transactions before the 2022 window closes with Yahoo Sports.

Notable NFL 2022 trade deadline deals

Suspended Calvin Ridley headed to Jaguars (Nov. 1)

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired WR Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick

Dolphins win Bradley Chubb sweepstakes (Nov. 1)

The Miami Dolphins acquired LB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and RB Chase Edmonds

Bears trade for Chase Claypool to help Justin Fields (Nov. 1)

The Chicago Bears acquired WR Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick

Vikings get T.J. Hockenson from within NFC North (Nov. 1)

The Minnesota Vikings acquired TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick

Ravens make big move for Roquan Smith Oct. (31)

The Baltimore Ravens acquired LB Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick

Chiefs add Kadarius Toney to arsenal (Oct. 27)

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick

Eagles flex out pass rush with Robert Quinn (Oct. 26)

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired EDGE Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick

Jets add RB after losing Breece Hall (Oct. 25)

The New York Jets acquired RB James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick

49ers make blockbuster Christian McCaffrey move (Oct. 21)

The San Francisco 49ers acquired RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick

Cardinals trade for Robbie Anderson (Oct. 17)

The Arizona Cardinals acquired WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick

