Report: Tom Brady earned $2.35 million NFLPA royalties last season, most in league

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be nearing the end of his NFL career, but he’s still raking in more money than anyone else in the league.

Brady earned $2.35 million in NFL Players Association endorsements last season, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. That list, included in the NFLPA’s annual report filed to the Department of Labor, detailed how much each player in the league earned from group licensing — which includes all deals used by at least six players. The majority of earnings in that report come from Nike jersey sales, video games from Electronic Arts and Panini trading cards.

Brady’s other endorsement deals, like with Under Armour and UGG, are not included in that figure.

“(It’s) just truly staggering, because he’s been in the same market, selling the same jersey for 17 years,” Russ Spielman, president of sports marketing at GSE Worldwide, told The Athletic. “You see, Peyton Manning moves markets when he did, and you understand when his jersey goes to the top of the sales. But for Tom, I mean, how many more Patriot fans are there that don’t own his jersey at this point, but it keeps going. It’s awesome to watch.”

Brady topped the list again this season, though his number was down from the $2.5 million he earned last year. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott came in second on the list at $2 million, and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was third at $1.5 million.

Phildelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz earned $1.3 million, and former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles earned $1.2 — significantly higher than the just $15,700 he earned in 2018 after winning the Super Bowl MVP. Other notable earners include Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield at just more than $1.5 million, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt at more than $800,000 and Le’Veon Bell at nearly $108,000 despite sitting out the entire season.

Several former players still earned big, too. Manning led all players not currently active in the league with just more than $900,000. Former Cowboys quarterback and current Fox announcer Troy Aikman earned $355,000 and Terrell Owens brought in $360,000.

