Tom Brady drops 'homecoming' hype video day before Foxboro return

Just because he doesn't expect one, doesn't mean he wouldn't really want it.

Tom Brady is making his return to the New England Patriots' Gillette Stadium on Sunday as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Early in the week he addressed the return on Tuesday's episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast and said he "wouldn't expect a homecoming."

But on Saturday he appeared to want one in gusto by dropping a one-minute clip of himself as a video game character walking through his history with the Patriots. It's captioned with one simple word: Homecoming.

"Allow me to reintroduce myself," from Jay-Z's song "Public Service Announcement," of course closed the video.

Brady has stayed fairly mum in the lead-up to the game, hyping it mostly as excitement to play another NFL game and get a victory for the Buccaneers (2-1). He used the word homecoming in reference to fans likely being there to cheer on their hometown Patriots (1-2).

“I wouldn’t expect a homecoming,” Brady said on the "Let's Go" podcast. “I think they’re there to root for their team, and their team is the Patriots. And I’ll certainly have a lot of people that cheered for me over the years, I know there’ll probably be, I’ll have a lot of family there and I have a lot of friends that have wanted to go to the game. . . . The home crowd at Gillette is a great crowd. And I think they’re going to cheer for their team as I would expect them to. And I think if they know anything about me, they’re going to know that I’m going out there to try to win the football game. So I think they’ll respect that about me. I certainly respect that they’re there to pull for their team and that’s the way sports goes.”

Yet with no more media responsibilities ahead of game day, Brady goes and drops a "homecoming" video to hype fans up ahead of his return. Because, why not? The Buccaneers are -300 favorites at Bet MGM.